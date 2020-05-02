You are the champions, Queen e Adam Lambert: la nuova versione della canzone per beneficenza
Queen e Adam Lambert, You are the champions: Coronavirus, Covid, la nuova versione della canzone per raccogliere fondi
We are the champions diventa... 'You Are The Champions' nella nuova versione della canzone incisa dai Queen insieme ad Adam Lambert. Un brano rivisto e inciso in occasione dell'emergenza Coronavirus con lo scopo di raccogliere fondi per la battaglia contro il Covid-19 ("All funds go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (powered by UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation), to help ensure patients get the care they need, frontline workers get essential supplies and information, and accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments. March 15 to June 30, Google.org and YouTube will match up to $5M")
In apertura post potete vedere il video che accompagna questa nuova versione del brano, a seguire testo e traduzione.
Queen feat. Adam Lambert, You are the champions, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I've paid my dues
Time after time
I've done my sentence
But committed no crime
And bad mistakes
I've made a few
I've had my share of sand kicked in my face
But I've come through
[Chorus 1]
We are the champions, my friends
And we'll keep on fighting till the end
We are the champions
We are the champions
No time for losers
'Cause we are the champions
[Chorus 2]
You are the champions, my friends
And you'll keep on fighting till the end
You are the champions
You are the champions
No time for losers
'Cause you are the champions
Of the world, yeah-yeah, yeah
Queen feat. Adam Lambert, You are the champions
Ho pagato i miei debiti
Di volta in volta
Ho scontato la mia pena
Ma non ha commesso alcun crimine
E di cattivi errori
Ne ho fatti alcuni
Ho avuto la mia parte di sabbia tirata in faccia
Ma ce l'ho fatta
Noi siamo i campioni amici miei
e continueremo a combattere
fino alla fine,
noi siamo i campioni
noi siamo i campioni
e non c'è tempo per i perdenti
perché noi siamo i campioni del mondo.
Voi siete i campioni amici miei
e continuerete a combattere
fino alla fine,
Voi siete i campioni
Voi siete i campioni
e non c'è tempo per i perdenti
perché voi siete i campioni del mondo.