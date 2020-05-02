You are the champions, Queen e Adam Lambert: la nuova versione della canzone per beneficenza

Di Alberto Graziola sabato 2 maggio 2020

We are the champions diventa... 'You Are The Champions' nella nuova versione della canzone incisa dai Queen insieme ad Adam Lambert. Un brano rivisto e inciso in occasione dell'emergenza Coronavirus con lo scopo di raccogliere fondi per la battaglia contro il Covid-19 ("All funds go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (powered by UN Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation), to help ensure patients get the care they need, frontline workers get essential supplies and information, and accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments. March 15 to June 30, Google.org and YouTube will match up to $5M")

In apertura post potete vedere il video che accompagna questa nuova versione del brano, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Queen feat. Adam Lambert, You are the champions, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I've paid my dues

Time after time

I've done my sentence

But committed no crime

And bad mistakes

I've made a few

I've had my share of sand kicked in my face

But I've come through

[Chorus 1]

We are the champions, my friends

And we'll keep on fighting till the end

We are the champions

We are the champions

No time for losers

'Cause we are the champions

[Chorus 2]

You are the champions, my friends

And you'll keep on fighting till the end

You are the champions

You are the champions

No time for losers

'Cause you are the champions

Of the world, yeah-yeah, yeah

Queen feat. Adam Lambert, You are the champions

Ho pagato i miei debiti

Di volta in volta

Ho scontato la mia pena

Ma non ha commesso alcun crimine

E di cattivi errori

Ne ho fatti alcuni

Ho avuto la mia parte di sabbia tirata in faccia

Ma ce l'ho fatta

Noi siamo i campioni amici miei

e continueremo a combattere

fino alla fine,

noi siamo i campioni

noi siamo i campioni

e non c'è tempo per i perdenti

perché noi siamo i campioni del mondo.

Voi siete i campioni amici miei

e continuerete a combattere

fino alla fine,

Voi siete i campioni

Voi siete i campioni

e non c'è tempo per i perdenti

perché voi siete i campioni del mondo.