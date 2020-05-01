Stuck with u, Justin Bieber e Ariana Grande: singolo di beneficenza in uscita l'8 maggio 2020

Duetto in uscita l'8 maggio 2020 tra Justin Bieber e Ariana Grande, intitolato "Stuck with u".

La canzone vedrà tutti i proventi in beneficenza, come annunciato sui social dai due artisti.

Stuck With U by me and @justinbieber. May 8. 🖤 grateful to announce that my friend and i have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release. proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic