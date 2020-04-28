Black And White, Niall Horan: traduzione e lyrics (video ufficiale)

Di Alberto Graziola martedì 28 aprile 2020

Niall Horan, Black and White, lyrics, significato canzone

Sarà disponibile in radio a partire dal 1° Maggio "Black And White", il nuovo singolo di Niall Horan.

Il brano, insieme ai singoli "No Judgement", "Nice To Meet Ya" e "Put A Little Love On Me", è estratto dal suo secondo album "Heartbreak Weather", uscito il 13 Marzo su etichetta Capitol Records.

L’ultimo singolo pubblicato No Judgement, definito da People “un brano che trasmette un bellissimo messaggio sull’accettazione di ciascuno per quello che è”, ha già raggiunto 55 milioni di stream a livello globale.

“Heartbreak Weather è quasi un concept album", spiega Horan. "Volevo scrivere queste canzoni per raccontare la storia di una relazione dall'inizio fino alla fine - e da diversi punti di vista – piuttosto che concentrami su me stesso e vedere soltanto i lati tristi e negativi di queste situazioni. Perché quando si passa attraverso una rottura, non è sempre tutto così triste".

In apertura post il video ufficiale, qui sotto testo e traduzione.

Niall Horan, Black and White, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

That first night, we were standin' at your door

Fumblin' for your keys, then I kissed you

Ask me if I wanna come inside

'Cause we didn't wanna end the night

Then you took my hand and I followed you

[Chorus1]

Yeah, I see us in black and white

Crystal clear on a starlit night

In all your gorgeous colours

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

See you standing in your dress

I swear in front of all our friends

There'll never be another

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

[Verse 2]

Now we're sittin' here in your livin' room

Tellin' stories while we share a drink or two

And there's a vision I've been holdin' in my mind

We're sixty-five and you asked

When did I first know, I always knew

[Chorus1]

And I see us in black and white

Crystal clear on a starlit night

In all your gorgeous colours

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

See you standing in your dress

I swear in front of all our friends

There'll never be another

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

[Bridge3]

And I want the world to witness when we finally say "I do"

It's the way you love, I gotta give it back to you

I can't promise picket fences or sunny afternoons

But at night, when I close my eyes

[Chorus1]

I see us in black and white

Crystal clear on a starlit night

There'll never be another

I promise that I'll love you

I see us in black and white

Crystal clear on a starlit night

In all your gorgeous colours

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

See you standing in your dress

I swear in front of all our friends

There'll never be another (Never be)

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

[Outro5]

And there'll never be another

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

Niall Horan, Black and White, Traduzione

Quella prima notte eravamo alla tua porta

Cercando le tue chiavi, poi ti ho baciato

Chiedimi se voglio entrare

Perché non volevamo finire la notte

Poi mi hai preso la mano e io ti ho seguito

Sì, vedo noi in bianco e nero

Cristallino in una notte stellata

In tutti i tuoi splendidi colori

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

Ti vedo in piedi nel tuo vestito

Lo giuro di fronte a tutti i nostri amici

Non ce ne sarà mai un altro

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

Ora siamo seduti qui nel tuo salotto

Ci raccontiamo storie mentre condividiamo un drink o due

E c'è una visione che ho tenuto nella mia mente

Abbiamo sessantacinque anni e tu hai chiesto

Quando l'ho saputo per la prima volta, l'ho sempre saputo

Sì, vedo noi in bianco e nero

Cristallino in una notte stellata

In tutti i tuoi splendidi colori

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

Ti vedo in piedi nel tuo vestito

Lo giuro di fronte a tutti i nostri amici

Non ce ne sarà mai un altro

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

E voglio che il mondo sia testimone quando finalmente ci diremo "Lo voglio"

È il modo in cui ami, te lo devo restituire

Non posso promettere steccati o pomeriggi assolati

Ma di notte, quando chiudo gli occhi

Ci vedo in bianco e nero

Cristallino in una notte stellata

Non ce ne sarà mai un altro

Prometto che ti amerò

Ci vedo in bianco e nero

Cristallino in una notte stellata

In tutti i tuoi splendidi colori

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

Ti vedo in piedi nel tuo vestito

Lo giuro di fronte a tutti i nostri amici

Non ce ne sarà mai un altro (mai)

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita

E non ce ne sarà mai un altro

Prometto che ti amerò per il resto della mia vita