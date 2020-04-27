Say So, Doja Cat: testo, lyrics, traduzione e video ufficiale

Di Alberto Graziola lunedì 27 aprile 2020

Doja Cat, Say So, lyrics, testo e significato della canzone

Nonostante non sia stato pubblicato come singolo ufficiale fino a quando la canzone non è stata inviata alla radio, mesi dopo l'uscita, "Say So" ha ottenuto la massima trazione con l'uscita dell'album di Doja Cat, Hot Pink. Ciò è dovuto principalmente agli utenti della popolare piattaforma di condivisione video, TikTok, che carica video ballando sulle note del pezzo.

In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Il pezzo è ai vertici dei brani di maggior successo in tutta Europa.

Doja Cat, Say So, Lyrics

[Chorus1]

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so

[Verse 1]

It's been a long time since you fell in love

You ain't coming out your shell, you ain't really been yourself

Tell me, what must I do? (Do tell, my love)

'Cause luckily I'm good at reading

I wouldn't bug him, but he won't stop cheesin'

And we can dance all day around it

If you frontin', I'll be bouncing

If you want it, scream it, shout it, babe

Before I leave you dry

[Chorus1]

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so (Yeah)

[Verse 2]

Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)

He ain't ever seen it in a dress like this (Ah)

He ain't ever even been impressed like this

Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip

Like it, love it, need it, bad

Take it, own it, steal it, fast

Boy, stop playing, grab my ass

Why you actin' like you shy? (Hot)

Shut it, save it, keep it pushin'

Why you beating 'round the bush?

Knowin' you want all this woman

Never knock it 'til you try (Yah, yah)

All of them bitches hating I have you with me

All of my niggas sayin' you mad committed

Realer than anybody you had, and pretty

All of the body-ody, the ass and titties

[Chorus1]

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so

Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment

I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?

Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with

You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so

Doja Cat, Say So, Traduzione

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorta, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorto, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo così

È da tanto che non ti innamori

Non esci dal tuo guscio, non sei stato davvero te stesso

Dimmi, cosa devo fare? (Dimmelo, amore mio)

Per fortuna sono brava a leggere

Non lo avrei infastidito, ma non smetterà di fare il tifo

E possiamo ballare tutto il giorno attorno

Se stai affrontando, rimbalzerò

Se lo vuoi, urla, urla, piccola

Prima di lasciarti a secco

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorta, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorto, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo così

Fammi controllare il mio petto, il mio respiro è veloce (Ah)

Non l'ha mai visto in un vestito come questo (Ah)

Non è mai stato nemmeno impressionato in questo modo

Proprio perché l'ho messo tranquillo sul set

Mi piace, lo adoro, ne ho bisogno, male

Prendilo, possedilo, rubalo, in fretta

Ragazzo, smetti di giocare, prendimi il culo

Perché ti comporti come un timido? (Caldo)

Zitto, salvalo, continua a spingere

Perché stai battendo intorno al cespuglio?

Sapendo che vuoi tutta questa donna

Non bussare mai finché non ci provi (Yah, yah)

Tutte quelle puttane mi odiano ti ho con me

Tutti i miei negri dicono che sei impazzito

Più reale di chiunque altro tu abbia avuto, e carina

Tutto il corpo, il culo e le tette

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorta, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo

Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento

Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?

Non me ne sono nemmeno accorto, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare

Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo così