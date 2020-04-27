Say So, Doja Cat: testo, lyrics, traduzione e video ufficiale
Nonostante non sia stato pubblicato come singolo ufficiale fino a quando la canzone non è stata inviata alla radio, mesi dopo l'uscita, "Say So" ha ottenuto la massima trazione con l'uscita dell'album di Doja Cat, Hot Pink. Ciò è dovuto principalmente agli utenti della popolare piattaforma di condivisione video, TikTok, che carica video ballando sulle note del pezzo.
Il pezzo è ai vertici dei brani di maggior successo in tutta Europa.
Doja Cat, Say So, Lyrics
[Chorus1]
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so
[Verse 1]
It's been a long time since you fell in love
You ain't coming out your shell, you ain't really been yourself
Tell me, what must I do? (Do tell, my love)
'Cause luckily I'm good at reading
I wouldn't bug him, but he won't stop cheesin'
And we can dance all day around it
If you frontin', I'll be bouncing
If you want it, scream it, shout it, babe
Before I leave you dry
[Chorus1]
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so (Yeah)
[Verse 2]
Let me check my chest, my breath right quick (Ha)
He ain't ever seen it in a dress like this (Ah)
He ain't ever even been impressed like this
Prolly why I got him quiet on the set like zip
Like it, love it, need it, bad
Take it, own it, steal it, fast
Boy, stop playing, grab my ass
Why you actin' like you shy? (Hot)
Shut it, save it, keep it pushin'
Why you beating 'round the bush?
Knowin' you want all this woman
Never knock it 'til you try (Yah, yah)
All of them bitches hating I have you with me
All of my niggas sayin' you mad committed
Realer than anybody you had, and pretty
All of the body-ody, the ass and titties
[Chorus1]
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so
Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment
I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?
Didn't even notice, no punches left to roll with
You got to keep me focused; you want it? Say so
Doja Cat, Say So, Traduzione
Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento
Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?
Non me ne sono nemmeno accorta, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare
Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo
Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento
Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?
Non me ne sono nemmeno accorto, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare
Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo così
È da tanto che non ti innamori
Non esci dal tuo guscio, non sei stato davvero te stesso
Dimmi, cosa devo fare? (Dimmelo, amore mio)
Per fortuna sono brava a leggere
Non lo avrei infastidito, ma non smetterà di fare il tifo
E possiamo ballare tutto il giorno attorno
Se stai affrontando, rimbalzerò
Se lo vuoi, urla, urla, piccola
Prima di lasciarti a secco
Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento
Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?
Non me ne sono nemmeno accorta, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare
Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo
Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento
Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?
Non me ne sono nemmeno accorto, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare
Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo così
Fammi controllare il mio petto, il mio respiro è veloce (Ah)
Non l'ha mai visto in un vestito come questo (Ah)
Non è mai stato nemmeno impressionato in questo modo
Proprio perché l'ho messo tranquillo sul set
Mi piace, lo adoro, ne ho bisogno, male
Prendilo, possedilo, rubalo, in fretta
Ragazzo, smetti di giocare, prendimi il culo
Perché ti comporti come un timido? (Caldo)
Zitto, salvalo, continua a spingere
Perché stai battendo intorno al cespuglio?
Sapendo che vuoi tutta questa donna
Non bussare mai finché non ci provi (Yah, yah)
Tutte quelle puttane mi odiano ti ho con me
Tutti i miei negri dicono che sei impazzito
Più reale di chiunque altro tu abbia avuto, e carina
Tutto il corpo, il culo e le tette
Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento
Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?
Non me ne sono nemmeno accorta, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare
Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo
Dal giorno alla sera al mattino, stai con me nel momento
Ti avrei lasciato conoscerlo, perché non lo dici?
Non me ne sono nemmeno accorto, nessun pugno è rimasto con cui rotolare
Devi tenermi concentrata; lo vuoi? Dillo così