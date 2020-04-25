If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know), The 1975: lyrics, traduzione e video

Prodotto da Jonathan Gilmore, George Daniel & Matthew Healy, If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know) è il nuovo singolo dei The 1975 tratto dall'album "Notes on a Conditional Form". Matty canta della sua infatuazione per una ragazza online.

Il brano è stato presentato dal vivo il 15 febbraio 2020 a Nottingham, nel Regno Unito. Matty ha confermato il titolo della canzone il giorno seguente su Twitter.

In apertura post il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione.

The 1975, If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know), Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I see her online, all the time

I'm trying not to stare down there

While she talks about her tough time

Girl of your dreams, you know what I mean

There's something 'bout her stare that makes you nervous

And you say things that you don't mean

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Well, I found my hotel, I called up the twins

It's seven in the morning, so they won't let me in

I need to get back, I've gotta see the girl on the screen

(And then I phoned her and she said)

[Chorus1]

"Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes

I'm not playing with you, baby, I think that you should give it a go"

She said, "Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes

I wanna see and stop thinking, if you're too shy then let me-

Too shy then let me know"

[Verse 2]

I've been wearing nothing every time I call you

And I'm starting to feel weird about it

Sometimes it's better if you think about it

This time, I think I'm gonna drink through it

But I see her online, and I don't think that I should be calling

All the time, I just wanted a happy ending

And I'm pretending I don't care 'bout her stare

While she's giving me a tough time

[Pre-Chorus 2]

Well, I found a motel, it looked like the bins

I think there'd been a murder, so we couldn't get in

I need to get back, I've gotta see the girl on the screen

[Chorus1]

"Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes

I'm not playing with you, baby, I think that you should give it a go"

She said, "Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes

I wanna see and stop thinking, if you're too shy then let me-

Too shy then let me know (Too shy then let me)

But if you're too shy then let me know (Too shy then let me)

If you're too shy then let me go" (Oh, yeah)

[Saxophone Solo: John Waugh]

[Bridge3]

I see her online

All the time

[Chorus1]

She said, "Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes

I'm not playing with you, baby, I think that you should give it a go"

She said, "Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes

I wanna see and stop thinking, if you're too shy then let me-

Too shy then let me know"

The 1975, If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know), Traduzione

La vedo online, sempre

Sto cercando di non guardare laggiù

Mentre parla del suo momento difficile

Ragazza dei tuoi sogni, sai cosa intendo

C'è qualcosa del suo sguardo che ti rende nervoso

E dici cose che non intendi

Bene, ho trovato il mio hotel, ho chiamato i gemelli

Sono le sette del mattino, quindi non mi lasciano entrare

Devo tornare, devo vedere la ragazza sullo schermo

(E poi le ho telefonato e lei ha detto)

"Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti

Non sto giocando con te, piccola, penso che dovresti provarlo "

Disse: "Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti

Voglio vedere e smettere di pensare, se sei troppo timido allora fammi-

Troppo timido quindi fammi sapere "

Non indosso niente ogni volta che ti chiamo

E sto iniziando a sentirmi strano

A volte è meglio se ci pensi

Questa volta, penso che lo berrò

Ma la vedo online e non penso che dovrei chiamare

Per tutto il tempo, volevo solo un lieto fine

E sto fingendo che non mi importi del suo sguardo

Mentre mi sta dando dei brutti momenti

Bene, ho trovato un motel, sembrava bidoni

Penso che ci sia stato un omicidio, quindi non siamo riusciti a entrare

Devo tornare, devo vedere la ragazza sullo schermo

"Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti

Non sto giocando con te, piccola, penso che dovresti provarlo "

Disse: "Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti

Voglio vedere e smettere di pensare, se sei troppo timido allora fammi-

Troppo timido, allora fammi sapere (Troppo timido, allora fammi sapere)

Ma se sei troppo timido allora fammi sapere (troppo timido allora fammi sapere)

Se sei troppo timido, lasciami andare "(Oh, sì)

La vedo online

Tutto il tempo

Disse: "Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti

Non sto giocando con te, piccola, penso che dovresti provarlo "

Disse: "Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti

Voglio vedere e smettere di pensare, se sei troppo timido allora fammi-

Troppo timido quindi fammi sapere "