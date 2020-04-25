If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know), The 1975: lyrics, traduzione e video
The 1975, If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know): lyrics, traduzione e testo
Prodotto da Jonathan Gilmore, George Daniel & Matthew Healy, If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know) è il nuovo singolo dei The 1975 tratto dall'album "Notes on a Conditional Form". Matty canta della sua infatuazione per una ragazza online.
Il brano è stato presentato dal vivo il 15 febbraio 2020 a Nottingham, nel Regno Unito. Matty ha confermato il titolo della canzone il giorno seguente su Twitter.
In apertura post il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione.
The 1975, If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know), Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I see her online, all the time
I'm trying not to stare down there
While she talks about her tough time
Girl of your dreams, you know what I mean
There's something 'bout her stare that makes you nervous
And you say things that you don't mean
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Well, I found my hotel, I called up the twins
It's seven in the morning, so they won't let me in
I need to get back, I've gotta see the girl on the screen
(And then I phoned her and she said)
[Chorus1]
"Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes
I'm not playing with you, baby, I think that you should give it a go"
She said, "Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes
I wanna see and stop thinking, if you're too shy then let me-
Too shy then let me know"
[Verse 2]
I've been wearing nothing every time I call you
And I'm starting to feel weird about it
Sometimes it's better if you think about it
This time, I think I'm gonna drink through it
But I see her online, and I don't think that I should be calling
All the time, I just wanted a happy ending
And I'm pretending I don't care 'bout her stare
While she's giving me a tough time
[Pre-Chorus 2]
Well, I found a motel, it looked like the bins
I think there'd been a murder, so we couldn't get in
I need to get back, I've gotta see the girl on the screen
[Chorus1]
"Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes
I'm not playing with you, baby, I think that you should give it a go"
She said, "Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes
I wanna see and stop thinking, if you're too shy then let me-
Too shy then let me know (Too shy then let me)
But if you're too shy then let me know (Too shy then let me)
If you're too shy then let me go" (Oh, yeah)
[Saxophone Solo: John Waugh]
[Bridge3]
I see her online
All the time
[Chorus1]
She said, "Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes
I'm not playing with you, baby, I think that you should give it a go"
She said, "Maybe I would like you better if you took off your clothes
I wanna see and stop thinking, if you're too shy then let me-
Too shy then let me know"
The 1975, If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know), Traduzione
La vedo online, sempre
Sto cercando di non guardare laggiù
Mentre parla del suo momento difficile
Ragazza dei tuoi sogni, sai cosa intendo
C'è qualcosa del suo sguardo che ti rende nervoso
E dici cose che non intendi
Bene, ho trovato il mio hotel, ho chiamato i gemelli
Sono le sette del mattino, quindi non mi lasciano entrare
Devo tornare, devo vedere la ragazza sullo schermo
(E poi le ho telefonato e lei ha detto)
"Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti
Non sto giocando con te, piccola, penso che dovresti provarlo "
Disse: "Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti
Voglio vedere e smettere di pensare, se sei troppo timido allora fammi-
Troppo timido quindi fammi sapere "
Non indosso niente ogni volta che ti chiamo
E sto iniziando a sentirmi strano
A volte è meglio se ci pensi
Questa volta, penso che lo berrò
Ma la vedo online e non penso che dovrei chiamare
Per tutto il tempo, volevo solo un lieto fine
E sto fingendo che non mi importi del suo sguardo
Mentre mi sta dando dei brutti momenti
Bene, ho trovato un motel, sembrava bidoni
Penso che ci sia stato un omicidio, quindi non siamo riusciti a entrare
Devo tornare, devo vedere la ragazza sullo schermo
"Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti
Non sto giocando con te, piccola, penso che dovresti provarlo "
Disse: "Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti
Voglio vedere e smettere di pensare, se sei troppo timido allora fammi-
Troppo timido, allora fammi sapere (Troppo timido, allora fammi sapere)
Ma se sei troppo timido allora fammi sapere (troppo timido allora fammi sapere)
Se sei troppo timido, lasciami andare "(Oh, sì)
La vedo online
Tutto il tempo
Disse: "Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti
Non sto giocando con te, piccola, penso che dovresti provarlo "
Disse: "Forse ti vorrei meglio se ti togliessi i vestiti
Voglio vedere e smettere di pensare, se sei troppo timido allora fammi-
Troppo timido quindi fammi sapere "