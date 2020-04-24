Good Job, Alicia Keys: lyrics e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Registrato lo scorso anno per ALICIA, il prossimo album della Keys, la canzone "Good Job" è ora dedicata alle persone che attraversano ogni tipo di vita durante la crisi COVID-19

Potete ascoltare in apertura post il pezzo, scritto da The-Dream, Swizz Beatz, Avenue Beatz & Alicia Keys, mentre, a seguire, testo e traduzione della canzone:

Alicia Keys, Good Job, Lyrics

[Pre-Chorus1]

You're the engine that makes all things go

And you're always in disguise, my hero

I see your light in the dark

Smile in my face when we all know it's hard

There's no way to ever pay you back

Bless your heart, know I love you for that

Honest and selfless

I don't know if this helps it, but

[Chorus2]

Good job, you're doin' a good job, a good job

You're doin' a good job

Don't get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah

You're doin' a good job, a good job

You're doin' a good job

Don't get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah

[Verse3]

Six in the morning

And soon as you walk through that door

Everyone needs you again

The world's out of order

It's not as sound when you're not around

All day on your feet, hard to

Keep that energy, I know

When it feel like the end of the road

You don't let go

You just press forward

[Pre-Chorus1]

You're the engine that makes all things go

And you're always in disguise, my hero

I see your light in the dark

Smile in my face when we all know it's hard

There's no way to ever pay you back

Bless your heart, know I love you for that

Honest and selfless

I don't know if this helps it, but (Good job)

[Chorus2]

Good job, you're doin' a good job, a good job (Good job)

You're doin' a good job

Don't get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah

(Yeah, that's a good job)

You're doin' a good job, a good job (Good job)

You're doin' a good job

Don't get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah

[Bridge6]

The mothers, the fathers, the teachers that reach us

Strangers to friends that show up in the end

From the bottom to the top, the listeners that hear us

This is for you, you make me fearless

[Outro7]

You're doin' a good job, a good job (Oh)

You're doin' a good job

Don't get too down

The world needs you now

Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah

Alicia Keys, Good Job, Traduzione

Sei il motore che fa andare tutte le cose

E sei sempre sotto mentite spoglie, mio ​​eroe

Vedo la tua luce nel buio

Sorridi in faccia quando sappiamo tutti che è difficile

Non c'è modo di rimborsarti mai

Benedici il tuo cuore, so che ti amo per quello

Onesto e altruista

Non so se questo lo aiuta, ma

Bel lavoro, stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

Stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

Sei del mattino

E non appena varchi quella porta

Tutti hanno ancora bisogno di te

Il mondo fuori servizio

Non è così quando non ci sei

Tutto il giorno in piedi, difficile

Mantieni quell'energia, lo so

Quando sembra la fine della strada

Non lasciarti andare

Devi solo premere avanti

Sei il motore che fa andare tutte le cose

E sei sempre sotto mentite spoglie, mio ​​eroe

Vedo la tua luce nel buio

Sorridi in faccia quando sappiamo tutti che è difficile

Non c'è modo di rimborsarti mai

Benedici il tuo cuore, so che ti amo per quello

Onesto e altruista

Non so se questo lo aiuta, ma (buon lavoro)

Bel lavoro, stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (Bel lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

(Sì, è un buon lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (bel lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

Bel lavoro, stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (Bel lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

(Sì, è un buon lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (bel lavoro)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì

Le madri, i padri, gli insegnanti che ci raggiungono

Estranei agli amici che si presentano alla fine

Dal basso verso l'alto, gli ascoltatori che ci ascoltano

Questo è per te, mi rendi impavido

Stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (Oh)

Stai facendo un buon lavoro

Non scendere troppo

Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso

Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì