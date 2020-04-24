Good Job, Alicia Keys: lyrics e traduzione del nuovo singolo
Registrato lo scorso anno per ALICIA, il prossimo album della Keys, la canzone "Good Job" è ora dedicata alle persone che attraversano ogni tipo di vita durante la crisi COVID-19
Potete ascoltare in apertura post il pezzo, scritto da The-Dream, Swizz Beatz, Avenue Beatz & Alicia Keys, mentre, a seguire, testo e traduzione della canzone:
Alicia Keys, Good Job, Lyrics
[Pre-Chorus1]
You're the engine that makes all things go
And you're always in disguise, my hero
I see your light in the dark
Smile in my face when we all know it's hard
There's no way to ever pay you back
Bless your heart, know I love you for that
Honest and selfless
I don't know if this helps it, but
[Chorus2]
Good job, you're doin' a good job, a good job
You're doin' a good job
Don't get too down
The world needs you now
Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah
You're doin' a good job, a good job
You're doin' a good job
Don't get too down
The world needs you now
Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah
[Verse3]
Six in the morning
And soon as you walk through that door
Everyone needs you again
The world's out of order
It's not as sound when you're not around
All day on your feet, hard to
Keep that energy, I know
When it feel like the end of the road
You don't let go
You just press forward
[Pre-Chorus1]
You're the engine that makes all things go
And you're always in disguise, my hero
I see your light in the dark
Smile in my face when we all know it's hard
There's no way to ever pay you back
Bless your heart, know I love you for that
Honest and selfless
I don't know if this helps it, but (Good job)
[Chorus2]
Good job, you're doin' a good job, a good job (Good job)
You're doin' a good job
Don't get too down
The world needs you now
Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah
(Yeah, that's a good job)
You're doin' a good job, a good job (Good job)
You're doin' a good job
Don't get too down
The world needs you now
Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah
[Bridge6]
The mothers, the fathers, the teachers that reach us
Strangers to friends that show up in the end
From the bottom to the top, the listeners that hear us
This is for you, you make me fearless
[Outro7]
You're doin' a good job, a good job (Oh)
You're doin' a good job
Don't get too down
The world needs you now
Know that you matter, matter, matter, yeah
Alicia Keys, Good Job, Traduzione
Sei il motore che fa andare tutte le cose
E sei sempre sotto mentite spoglie, mio eroe
Vedo la tua luce nel buio
Sorridi in faccia quando sappiamo tutti che è difficile
Non c'è modo di rimborsarti mai
Benedici il tuo cuore, so che ti amo per quello
Onesto e altruista
Non so se questo lo aiuta, ma
Bel lavoro, stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro
Stai facendo un buon lavoro
Non scendere troppo
Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso
Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì
Stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro
Stai facendo un buon lavoro
Non scendere troppo
Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso
Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì
Sei del mattino
E non appena varchi quella porta
Tutti hanno ancora bisogno di te
Il mondo fuori servizio
Non è così quando non ci sei
Tutto il giorno in piedi, difficile
Mantieni quell'energia, lo so
Quando sembra la fine della strada
Non lasciarti andare
Devi solo premere avanti
Sei il motore che fa andare tutte le cose
E sei sempre sotto mentite spoglie, mio eroe
Vedo la tua luce nel buio
Sorridi in faccia quando sappiamo tutti che è difficile
Non c'è modo di rimborsarti mai
Benedici il tuo cuore, so che ti amo per quello
Onesto e altruista
Non so se questo lo aiuta, ma (buon lavoro)
Bel lavoro, stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (Bel lavoro)
Stai facendo un buon lavoro
Non scendere troppo
Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso
Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì
(Sì, è un buon lavoro)
Stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (bel lavoro)
Stai facendo un buon lavoro
Non scendere troppo
Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso
Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì
Le madri, i padri, gli insegnanti che ci raggiungono
Estranei agli amici che si presentano alla fine
Dal basso verso l'alto, gli ascoltatori che ci ascoltano
Questo è per te, mi rendi impavido
Stai facendo un buon lavoro, un buon lavoro (Oh)
Stai facendo un buon lavoro
Non scendere troppo
Il mondo ha bisogno di te adesso
Sappi che importa, importa, importa, sì