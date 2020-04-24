Lost, Cher Lloyd: lyrics e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Di Alberto Graziola venerdì 24 aprile 2020

"Lost" è il secondo singolo che anticipa il terzo album in studio di Cher Lloyd. La cantante ha anticipato indizi sul brano una settimana prima di annunciarlo pubblicando ancora criptici brani musicali, una scena, una scena di un video musicale. Il singolo è stato pubblicato il 24 aprile, 6 mesi dopo "M.I.A" del 2019. Nella canzone, Cher parla di una relazione bruciata e di come la persona continua a provare e vedere cosa sta facendo quando Cher sta bene. Cher canta "Ho sentito da un amico di un amico che hai ricontrollato", e "Prima di tutto non sono affari tuoi". Cher vuole che la persona sappia che sta bene e che è passata oltre questa lunga causa "persa" di una relazione.

Cher Lloyd, Lost, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I heard from a friend of a friend that you've been checking back in (Mmh-mhm)

'Cause I said goodbye, moved overnight, and you haven't heard much since then

Wondering how I'm doing now

[Pre-Chorus1]

It's none of your business, first of all

Wondering how I'm doing now

But if you've got to know well sure

Well sure

[Chorus2]

You think I'd be lost, think I'd be lost without you, lost

Is it hard knowing you're wrong?

See I got lots without you

Lots without you

[Post-Chorus3]

Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

[Verse 2]

You heard from a friend of a friend that I've been doing just fine, I-I

You don't want me, you just want me to keep wanting you all of the time

But if you were wondering

[Pre-Chorus1]

It's none of your business first of all

Wondering how I'm doing now

But if you've got to know well sure

Well sure

[Chorus2]

You think I'd be lost, think I'd be lost without you, lost

Is it hard knowing you're wrong?

See I got lots without you

Lots without you

[Post-Chorus3]

Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

[Bridge7]

To be honest I think I dodged a bullet with you

And I don't know how I didn't see it coming, but ooh

Yeah, you got a God complex

And now I'm thanking God you're my ex

I hope you don't trip up on yourself

If you think you're so hot, go back to hell

'Cause you think that I'd...

[Chorus2]

You think I'd be lost, think I'd be lost without you, lost (Lost, Lost)

Is it hard knowing you're wrong? (Is it hard?)

See I got lots without you (Without you)

Lots without you

[Post-Chorus3]

Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots (Yeah)

Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

[Outro10]

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

Cher Lloyd, Lost, Traduzione

Ho sentito da un amico di un amico che hai controllato (Mmh-mhm)

Perché ho detto addio, mi sono trasferita da un giorno all'altro e da allora non hai più sentito parlare di me

E ti chiedi come sto adesso

Non sono affari tuoi, prima di tutto

Chiederti come sto adesso

Ma se devi saperlo bene

Beh certo

Pensavi che mi sarei sentita persa, pensi che sarei stata persa senza di te, persa

È difficile sapere che ti sbagli?

Vedi, ci ho guadagnato un sacco senza di te

Molto senza di te

Ottimo sesso al mattino, sesso al mattino, qualcuno che mi tenga

Ho un sacco di cose

Resto fuori di notte, fuori di notte, divertimi

Ho un sacco di cose

Hai sentito da un amico di un amico che sto bene, io-io

Non mi vuoi, vuoi solo che continui a volerti tutto il tempo

Ma se te lo stessi chiedendo

Non sono affari tuoi prima di tutto

Mi chiedo come sto adesso

Ma se devi saperlo bene

Beh certo

Pensavi che mi sarei sentita persa, pensi che sarei stata persa senza di te, persa

È difficile sapere che ti sbagli?

Vedi, ci ho guadagnato un sacco senza di te

Molto senza di te

Ottimo sesso al mattino, sesso al mattino, qualcuno che mi tenga

Ho un sacco di cose

Resto fuori di notte, fuori di notte, divertimi

Ho un sacco di cose

Ad essere sincero, penso di aver schivato un proiettile con te

E non so come non l'ho visto arrivare, ma ooh

Sì, hai un complesso divino

E ora ringrazio Dio che sei il mio ex

Spero che non ti inciampi su te stesso

Se pensi di essere così caldo, torna all'inferno

Perché pensi che io ...

Pensi che sarei perso, pensi che sarei perso senza di te, perso (Lost, Lost)

È difficile sapere che ti sbagli? (È difficile?)

Vedi, ci ho guadagnato un sacco senza di te (senza di te)

Molto senza di te

Ottimo sesso al mattino, sesso al mattino, qualcuno che mi tenga

Ho un sacco di cose

Resto fuori di notte, fuori di notte, divertimi

Ho un sacco di cose

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la