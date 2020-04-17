I Contain Multitudes, Bob Dylan: traduzione e lyrics

Di Alberto Graziola venerdì 17 aprile 2020

Bob Dylan, I Contain Multitudes, lyrics e traduzione

Il 16 aprile 2020, Bob Dylan svelato l'uscita di un nuovo pezzo, sul suo account Twitter con l'hashtag #IContainMultitudes

Analogamente al suo brano più recente, "Murder Most Foul", "I Contain Multitudes" è stato pubblicato a mezzanotte, accompagnato da un altro Tweet con vari testi della canzone.

Il titolo deriva dalla sezione 51 di Song of Myself di Walt Whitman.

In apertura post audio della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione:

Bob Dylan, I Contain Multitudes, Lyrics

Today, tomorrow, and yesterday, too

The flowers are dyin' like all things do

Follow me close, I’m going to Balian Bali

I'll lose my mind if you don't come with me

I fuss with my hair, and I fight blood feuds

I contain multitudes

Got a tell-tale heart, like Mr. Poe

Got skeletons in the walls of people you know

I’ll drink to the truth and the things we said

I'll drink to the man that shares your bed

I paint landscapes, and I paint nudes

I contain multitudes

Red Cadillac and a black mustache

Rings on my fingers that sparkle and flash

Tell me, what's next? What shall we do?

Half my soul, baby, belongs to you

I relic and I frolic with all the young dudes

I contain multitudes

I'm just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones

And them British bad boys, The Rolling Stones

I go right to the edge, I go right to the end

I go right where all things lost are made good again

I sing the songs of experience like William Blake

I have no apologies to make

Everything's flowing all at the same time

I live on the boulevard of crime

I drive fast cars, and I eat fast foods

I contain multitudes

Pink petal-pushers, red blue jeans

All the pretty maids, and all the old queens

All the old queens from all my past lives

I carry four pistols and two large knives

I'm a man of contradictions, I'm a man of many moods

I contain multitudes

You greedy old wolf, I'll show you my heart

But not all of it, only the hateful part

I’ll sell you down the river, I’ll put a price on your head

What more can I tell you? I sleep with life and death in the same bed

Get lost, madame, get up off my knee

Keep your mouth away from me

I'll keep the path open, the path in my mind

I’ll see to it that there's no love left behind

I'll play Beethoven's sonatas, and Chopin’s preludes

I contain multitudes

Bob Dylan, I Contain Multitudes, Traduzione

Oggi, domani e anche ieri

I fiori stanno morendo come tutte le cose

Seguimi da vicino, vado a Balian Bali

Perderò la testa se non verrai con me

Mi agito con i capelli e combatto le faide

Contengo moltitudini

Ho un cuore da favola, come il signor Poe

Ho scheletri nei muri delle persone che conosci

Berrò alla verità e alle cose che abbiamo detto

Berrò all'uomo che condivide il tuo letto

Dipingo paesaggi e dipingo nudi

Contengo moltitudini

Cadillac rossa e baffi neri

Anelli sulle dita che luccicano e lampeggiano

Dimmi, qual è il prossimo? Che cosa dobbiamo fare?

Metà della mia anima, piccola, ti appartiene

Reliquia e gioco con tutti i giovani

Contengo moltitudini

Sono proprio come Anne Frank, come Indiana Jones

E quei cattivi ragazzi britannici, i Rolling Stones

Vado fino al limite, vado fino alla fine

Vado proprio dove tutte le cose perse vengono fatte di nuovo bene

Canto le canzoni di esperienze come William Blake

Non ho scuse da fare

Tutto scorre allo stesso tempo

Vivo sul viale del crimine

Guido auto veloci e mangio fast food

Contengo moltitudini

Petali rosa, jeans blu rossi

Tutte le belle cameriere e tutte le vecchie regine

Tutte le vecchie regine di tutte le mie vite passate

Porto quattro pistole e due grandi coltelli

Sono un uomo contraddittorio, sono un uomo di molti umori

Contengo moltitudini

Brutto vecchio lupo, ti mostrerò il mio cuore

Ma non tutto, solo la parte odiosa

Ti venderò lungo il fiume, ti metterò un prezzo in testa

Cosa posso dirti di più? Dormo con la vita e la morte nello stesso letto

Perdersi, signora, alzati dal mio ginocchio

Tieni la bocca lontana da me

Terrò aperto il percorso, il percorso nella mia mente

Vedrò che non c'è più amore alle spalle

Suonerò le sonate di Beethoven e i preludi di Chopin

Contengo moltitudini