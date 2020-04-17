I Contain Multitudes, Bob Dylan: traduzione e lyrics
Bob Dylan, I Contain Multitudes, lyrics e traduzione
Il 16 aprile 2020, Bob Dylan svelato l'uscita di un nuovo pezzo, sul suo account Twitter con l'hashtag #IContainMultitudes
Analogamente al suo brano più recente, "Murder Most Foul", "I Contain Multitudes" è stato pubblicato a mezzanotte, accompagnato da un altro Tweet con vari testi della canzone.
Il titolo deriva dalla sezione 51 di Song of Myself di Walt Whitman.
In apertura post audio della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione:
Bob Dylan, I Contain Multitudes, Lyrics
Today, tomorrow, and yesterday, too
The flowers are dyin' like all things do
Follow me close, I’m going to Balian Bali
I'll lose my mind if you don't come with me
I fuss with my hair, and I fight blood feuds
I contain multitudes
Got a tell-tale heart, like Mr. Poe
Got skeletons in the walls of people you know
I’ll drink to the truth and the things we said
I'll drink to the man that shares your bed
I paint landscapes, and I paint nudes
I contain multitudes
Red Cadillac and a black mustache
Rings on my fingers that sparkle and flash
Tell me, what's next? What shall we do?
Half my soul, baby, belongs to you
I relic and I frolic with all the young dudes
I contain multitudes
I'm just like Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones
And them British bad boys, The Rolling Stones
I go right to the edge, I go right to the end
I go right where all things lost are made good again
I sing the songs of experience like William Blake
I have no apologies to make
Everything's flowing all at the same time
I live on the boulevard of crime
I drive fast cars, and I eat fast foods
I contain multitudes
Pink petal-pushers, red blue jeans
All the pretty maids, and all the old queens
All the old queens from all my past lives
I carry four pistols and two large knives
I'm a man of contradictions, I'm a man of many moods
I contain multitudes
You greedy old wolf, I'll show you my heart
But not all of it, only the hateful part
I’ll sell you down the river, I’ll put a price on your head
What more can I tell you? I sleep with life and death in the same bed
Get lost, madame, get up off my knee
Keep your mouth away from me
I'll keep the path open, the path in my mind
I’ll see to it that there's no love left behind
I'll play Beethoven's sonatas, and Chopin’s preludes
I contain multitudes
Bob Dylan, I Contain Multitudes, Traduzione
Oggi, domani e anche ieri
I fiori stanno morendo come tutte le cose
Seguimi da vicino, vado a Balian Bali
Perderò la testa se non verrai con me
Mi agito con i capelli e combatto le faide
Contengo moltitudini
Ho un cuore da favola, come il signor Poe
Ho scheletri nei muri delle persone che conosci
Berrò alla verità e alle cose che abbiamo detto
Berrò all'uomo che condivide il tuo letto
Dipingo paesaggi e dipingo nudi
Contengo moltitudini
Cadillac rossa e baffi neri
Anelli sulle dita che luccicano e lampeggiano
Dimmi, qual è il prossimo? Che cosa dobbiamo fare?
Metà della mia anima, piccola, ti appartiene
Reliquia e gioco con tutti i giovani
Contengo moltitudini
Sono proprio come Anne Frank, come Indiana Jones
E quei cattivi ragazzi britannici, i Rolling Stones
Vado fino al limite, vado fino alla fine
Vado proprio dove tutte le cose perse vengono fatte di nuovo bene
Canto le canzoni di esperienze come William Blake
Non ho scuse da fare
Tutto scorre allo stesso tempo
Vivo sul viale del crimine
Guido auto veloci e mangio fast food
Contengo moltitudini
Petali rosa, jeans blu rossi
Tutte le belle cameriere e tutte le vecchie regine
Tutte le vecchie regine di tutte le mie vite passate
Porto quattro pistole e due grandi coltelli
Sono un uomo contraddittorio, sono un uomo di molti umori
Contengo moltitudini
Brutto vecchio lupo, ti mostrerò il mio cuore
Ma non tutto, solo la parte odiosa
Ti venderò lungo il fiume, ti metterò un prezzo in testa
Cosa posso dirti di più? Dormo con la vita e la morte nello stesso letto
Perdersi, signora, alzati dal mio ginocchio
Tieni la bocca lontana da me
Terrò aperto il percorso, il percorso nella mia mente
Vedrò che non c'è più amore alle spalle
Suonerò le sonate di Beethoven e i preludi di Chopin
Contengo moltitudini