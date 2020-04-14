I believe that we will win ("World Anthem"), Pitbull: la canzone inno di raccolta fondi contro il Coronavirus

Di Alberto Graziola martedì 14 aprile 2020

Pitbull, I believe that we will win ("World Anthem"): lyrics, significato canzone e traduzione

Pitbull è sceso in campo per raccogliere fondi nella battaglia contro il COVID-19 pubblicando un singolo di beneficenza chiamato "I believe that we will win (World Anthem)". Il pezzo si sta già avvicinando alla top 10 di iTunes Usa.

“Sai cosa si diffonde più velocemente di qualsiasi virus? È la paura e quando si tratta di paura puoi dimenticare tutto e scappare, oppure puoi affrontare tutto e risorgere"

"Credo che vinceremo".

Nel video, ci saranno i fan e non solo:

"Stiamo chiamando tutti gli studenti, gli operatori sanitari, i primi soccorritori, i genitori, i nonni, tutti da tutto il mondo a far parte del [video1]. I proventi andranno a varie organizzazioni benefiche in tutto il mondo. Unisciti a questo movimento e invia un video che mostra quanto ci credi"

In apertura post potete ascoltare la canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Pitbull, I believe that we will win ("World Anthem"), Lyrics

[Intro2]

You know what spreads faster than any virus?

It's fear

And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run

I said I (I)

Or you can face everything and rise

[Pre-Chorus3]

I believe (I believe)

And let me tell you what I believe

I believe that (I believe that)

I believe we gonna face everything and rise

I believe that we will win (I believe that we will win)

(Let me hear you say)

[Chorus4]

(I say)

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win (Woo!)

[Verse 1]

It's not how you fall, it's how you get back up

And what don't kill us make us stronger, boy, I back that up

Come take a swing at us, you better hit hard (Hard)

'Cause when we swing back (Swing back), it's like "oh God" (Oh God)

[Refrain5]

It's time to knuckle up (Knuckle up)

And fight hard (Fight hard)

Now let's all buckle up (Buckle up)

And fight hard (Fight hard)

Que Dios bendiga a to'a tu famila, mi amigo

De parte 'e Armandito, vamo' a darle duro a este viru'

[Pre-Chorus3]

I said I (Woo)

Say it with me (I)

I believe

Say it with me (I believe)

I believe that

Say it with me (I believe that)

I believe that we will win

Let me hear you say (I believe that we will win)

[Chorus4]

(I say)

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win (Woo!)

[Verse 2]

We can lose the battle, but we gon' win the war

I'm from the bottom, I'm that uncut, real raw (Yeah)

When things get tough (Yeah), that's when we show up (Yeah)

That's when we show out (Yeah), that's when we show you all (305)

[Refrain5]

It's time to knuckle up (Knuckle up)

And fight hard (Fight hard)

Now let's all buckle up (Buckle up)

And fight hard (Fight hard)

Que Dios bendiga a to'a tu famila, mi amigo

De parte 'e Armandito, vamo' a darle duro a este viru'

[Pre-Chorus3]

I said I (Woo)

Say it with me (I)

I believe

Say it with me (I believe)

I believe that

Say it with me (I believe that)

I believe that we will win

Let me hear you say (I believe that we will win)

[Chorus4]

(I say)

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

I believe that we will win (Say it)

I believe that we will win

[Outro11]

Bottom line, no matter what, face everything and rise

Pitbull, I believe that we will win ("World Anthem"), Traduzione

Sai cosa si diffonde più velocemente di qualsiasi virus?

È paura

E quando si tratta di paura, puoi dimenticare tutto e scappare

Ho detto (io)

Oppure puoi affrontare tutto e sollevarti

Credo (credo)

E lascia che ti dica in cosa credo

Lo credo (lo credo)

Credo che affronteremo tutto e risorgeremo

Credo che vinceremo (credo che vinceremo)

(Fammi sentire che lo dici)

(Dico)

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo (Woo!)

Non è come cadi, è come ti rialzi

E ciò che non ci uccide ci rende più forti, ragazzo, lo sostengo

Vieni a darci un'occhiata, è meglio che colpisci forte

Perché quando torneremo indietro (Indietro), è come "oh Dio" (Oh Dio)

È tempo di tirarti su (tirati su)

E di combatter duramente (combatti duramente)

Ora allacciamo tutte le cinture (allacciate le cinture)

E combatti duramente (combatti duramente)

Che Dio benedica te e la tua famiglia, amico mio

De parte 'e Armandito, vamo' a darle duro a este viru '

Ho detto che (Woo)

Dillo con me (I)

Credo

Dillo con me (credo)

credo che

Dillo con me (lo credo)

Credo che vinceremo

Fammi sentire dire (credo che vinceremo)

(Dillo)

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo (Woo!)

Possiamo perdere la battaglia, ma vinceremo la guerra

Vengo dal basso, sono così grezzo, molto crudo (Sì)

Quando le cose si fanno difficili (Sì), è allora che ci presentiamo (Sì)

Questo è quando mostriamo (Sì), è quando ti mostriamo tutti

È tempo di tirarti su (tirati su)

E di combatter duramente (combatti duramente)

Ora allacciamo tutte le cinture (allacciate le cinture)

E combatti duramente (combatti duramente)

Che Dio benedica te e la tua famiglia, amico mio

De parte 'e Armandito, vamo' a darle duro a este viru '

Ho detto che (Woo)

Dillo con me (I)

Credo

Dillo con me (credo)

credo che

Dillo con me (lo credo)

Credo che vinceremo

Fammi sentire dire (credo che vinceremo)

(Dico)

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo

Credo che vinceremo (dillo)

Credo che vinceremo