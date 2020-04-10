Boyfriend, Selena Gomez: lyrics e traduzione della canzone estratta dalla deluxe edition di "Rare" (il video esce alle 18)
Selena Gomez, Boyfriend: traduzione, lyrics e significato della canzone
Dopo aver annunciato che “Boyfriend” sarebbe apparso nella deluxe edition dell'album Rare, Selena Gomez ha condiviso il significato della canzone suoi suoi social media:
È una canzone spensierata che parla di cadere e rialzarsi di volta in volta innamorati, ma anche di sapere che non hai bisogno di nessuno diverso da te per essere felice.
Il video ufficiale della canzone uscirà oggi, 10 aprile 2020, alle 18 (cliccate sull'immagine in apertura per resuperarlo).
Qui sotto testo e traduzione del pezzo.
Selena Gomez, Boyfriend, Lyrics
[Chorus1]
I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again
I want a boyfriend
Tell me, are there any good ones left?
I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again
I want a boyfriend
[Verse 1]
I been up all night
Pretty restlessly
Think I might know why (Ah)
I've been doing just fine
But baby, that don't mean
That I'm feeling anti you and me
[Pre-Chorus2]
There's a difference between a want and a need
Some nights, I just want more than me
I know that there's a fine line between
It's not what I need, but (Yeah)
[Chorus1]
I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah)
I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)
Tell me, are there any good ones left?
I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again (Yeah)
[Post-Chorus4]
I want a boyfriend
I want a boyfriend
[Verse 2]
I could phone a friend, use a hotline or something
But that won't get the job done (Uh-uh)
'Cause every time I try (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Every time they lie (Uh, ooh-hoo)
I get a little anti you and me
[Pre-Chorus2]
There's a difference between a want and a need
Some nights, I just want more than me
I know that there's a fine line between
It's not what I need, but (Ooh-hoo)
[Chorus1]
I want a boyfriend
But I just keep hitting dead ends
Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah, ooh)
I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)
Tell me, are there any good ones left?
I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again
[Outro7]
I want a boyfriend (Ah, ayy, yeah)
I want a boyfriend (Ah, I try to)
I want a (Ah, yeah)
I want a boyfriend (Ah, yeah)
I want a
Selena Gomez, Boyfriend, Traduzione
Voglio un fidanzato
Ma continuo a trovarmi in vicoli ciechi
Prova a prendere una scorciatoia, ma vengo fatta fuori ancora e ancora
Voglio un ragazzo
Dimmi, ce ne sono ancora di buoni?
Continuo a trovare quelli sbagliati, ma voglio ancora e ancora amore
Voglio un ragazzo
Sono stato sveglia tutta la notte
Abbastanza inquieta
Penso che potrei sapere perché (Ah)
Ho fatto bene
Ma piccola, questo non significa
Che mi sento contro te e me
C'è una differenza tra un bisogno e un bisogno
Alcune notti, lo voglio solo più di me
So che c'è una linea sottile
Non è quello di cui ho bisogno, ma (Sì)
Voglio un fidanzato
Ma continuo a trovarmi in vicoli ciechi
Prova a prendere una scorciatoia, ma vengo fatta fuori ancora e ancora
Voglio un ragazzo
Dimmi, ce ne sono ancora di buoni?
Continuo a trovare quelli sbagliati, ma voglio ancora e ancora amore
Voglio un ragazzo
Voglio un fidanzato
Potrei telefonare a un amico, usare una hotline o qualcosa del genere
Ma questo non porterà a termine il lavoro (Uh-uh)
Perché ogni volta che provo (Sì, sì, sì)
Ogni volta che mentono (Uh, ooh-hoo)
Ricevo un po 'di te e te
C'è una differenza tra un bisogno e un bisogno
Alcune notti, lo voglio solo più di me
So che c'è una linea sottile
Non è quello di cui ho bisogno, ma (Sì)
Voglio un fidanzato
Ma continuo a trovarmi in vicoli ciechi
Prova a prendere una scorciatoia, ma vengo fatta fuori ancora e ancora
Voglio un ragazzo
Dimmi, ce ne sono ancora di buoni?
Continuo a trovare quelli sbagliati, ma voglio ancora e ancora amore
Voglio un fidanzato (Ah, ayy, sì)
Voglio un ragazzo (Ah, ci provo)
Voglio un (Ah, sì)
Voglio un fidanzato (Ah, sì)
voglio un