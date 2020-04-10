Boyfriend, Selena Gomez: lyrics e traduzione della canzone estratta dalla deluxe edition di "Rare" (il video esce alle 18)

Di Alberto Graziola venerdì 10 aprile 2020

Selena Gomez, Boyfriend: traduzione, lyrics e significato della canzone

Dopo aver annunciato che “Boyfriend” sarebbe apparso nella deluxe edition dell'album Rare, Selena Gomez ha condiviso il significato della canzone suoi suoi social media:

È una canzone spensierata che parla di cadere e rialzarsi di volta in volta innamorati, ma anche di sapere che non hai bisogno di nessuno diverso da te per essere felice.

Il video ufficiale della canzone uscirà oggi, 10 aprile 2020, alle 18 (cliccate sull'immagine in apertura per resuperarlo).

Qui sotto testo e traduzione del pezzo.

Selena Gomez, Boyfriend, Lyrics

[Chorus1]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again

I want a boyfriend

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again

I want a boyfriend

[Verse 1]

I been up all night

Pretty restlessly

Think I might know why (Ah)

I've been doing just fine

But baby, that don't mean

That I'm feeling anti you and me

[Pre-Chorus2]

There's a difference between a want and a need

Some nights, I just want more than me

I know that there's a fine line between

It's not what I need, but (Yeah)

[Chorus1]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again (Yeah)

[Post-Chorus4]

I want a boyfriend

I want a boyfriend

[Verse 2]

I could phone a friend, use a hotline or something

But that won't get the job done (Uh-uh)

'Cause every time I try (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Every time they lie (Uh, ooh-hoo)

I get a little anti you and me

[Pre-Chorus2]

There's a difference between a want and a need

Some nights, I just want more than me

I know that there's a fine line between

It's not what I need, but (Ooh-hoo)

[Chorus1]

I want a boyfriend

But I just keep hitting dead ends

Try to take a shortcut, but I get cut again and again (Yeah, ooh)

I want a boyfriend (Uh-huh)

Tell me, are there any good ones left?

I keep finding wrong ones, but I want love again and again

[Outro7]

I want a boyfriend (Ah, ayy, yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Ah, I try to)

I want a (Ah, yeah)

I want a boyfriend (Ah, yeah)

I want a

Selena Gomez, Boyfriend, Traduzione

Voglio un fidanzato

Ma continuo a trovarmi in vicoli ciechi

Prova a prendere una scorciatoia, ma vengo fatta fuori ancora e ancora

Voglio un ragazzo

Dimmi, ce ne sono ancora di buoni?

Continuo a trovare quelli sbagliati, ma voglio ancora e ancora amore

Voglio un ragazzo

Sono stato sveglia tutta la notte

Abbastanza inquieta

Penso che potrei sapere perché (Ah)

Ho fatto bene

Ma piccola, questo non significa

Che mi sento contro te e me

C'è una differenza tra un bisogno e un bisogno

Alcune notti, lo voglio solo più di me

So che c'è una linea sottile

Non è quello di cui ho bisogno, ma (Sì)

Voglio un fidanzato

Ma continuo a trovarmi in vicoli ciechi

Prova a prendere una scorciatoia, ma vengo fatta fuori ancora e ancora

Voglio un ragazzo

Dimmi, ce ne sono ancora di buoni?

Continuo a trovare quelli sbagliati, ma voglio ancora e ancora amore

Voglio un ragazzo

Voglio un fidanzato

Potrei telefonare a un amico, usare una hotline o qualcosa del genere

Ma questo non porterà a termine il lavoro (Uh-uh)

Perché ogni volta che provo (Sì, sì, sì)

Ogni volta che mentono (Uh, ooh-hoo)

Ricevo un po 'di te e te

C'è una differenza tra un bisogno e un bisogno

Alcune notti, lo voglio solo più di me

So che c'è una linea sottile

Non è quello di cui ho bisogno, ma (Sì)

Voglio un fidanzato

Ma continuo a trovarmi in vicoli ciechi

Prova a prendere una scorciatoia, ma vengo fatta fuori ancora e ancora

Voglio un ragazzo

Dimmi, ce ne sono ancora di buoni?

Continuo a trovare quelli sbagliati, ma voglio ancora e ancora amore

Voglio un fidanzato (Ah, ayy, sì)

Voglio un ragazzo (Ah, ci provo)

Voglio un (Ah, sì)

Voglio un fidanzato (Ah, sì)

voglio un