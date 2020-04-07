Sunday Best, Surfaces: lyrics, testo e traduzione (video)

Di Alberto Graziola martedì 7 aprile 2020

Surfaces, Sunday Best: traduzione, lyrics e video

"Sunday Best" dovrebbe essere il pensiero quotidiano delle persone, con questa straordinaria trasmissione di vibrazioni, anche nei momenti peggiori della vita, le persone devono avere speranza, fede e buone energie per rendere ogni giorno un "Sunday Best". Ps: Ecco perché tutti dovrebbero ascoltare questa musica ogni giorno.

Con queste parole, i Surfaces hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo, già schizzato ai primi posti dei brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane, in queste ultime settimane.

Potete vedere il video ufficiale in apertura post, a seguire testo e traduzione della canzone.

Surfaces, Sunday Best, Lyrics

[Intro: Forrest]

Good, feeling good

[Chorus: Forrest]

Ayy, feeling good, like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighborhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best (Yeah, ayy, ayy)

[Verse 1: Forrest]

Every day can be a better day, despite the challenge

All you gotta do is leave it better than you found it

It's gonna get difficult to stand, but hold your balance

I just say whatever 'cause there is no way around it 'cause

[Pre-Chorus: Forrest]

Everyone falls down sometimes

But you just gotta know it'll all be fine

It's okay, uh-huh-huh, uh

It's okay, it's okay

[Chorus: Forrest]

Ayy, feeling good like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighborhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best (Ayy)

[Verse 2: Forrest]

Some days you wake up and nothing works, you feel surrounded

Gotta give your feet some gravity to get you grounded

Keep good things inside your ears just like the waves and sound did

And just say whatever 'cause there is no way around it

[Pre-Chorus: Forrest]

Everyone falls down sometimes

But you just gotta know it'll all be fine

It's okay, uh-huh-huh, uh

It's okay, it's okay

[Chorus: Forrest]

Ayy, feeling good, like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighborhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best

Ayy, feeling good, like I should

Went and took a walk around the neighborhood

Feeling blessed, never stressed

Got that sunshine on my Sunday best

Surfaces, Sunday Best, Lyrics

Bene, mi sento bene

Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei

Sono andato e ho fatto una passeggiata nel quartiere

Mi sono sentito benedetto, mai stressato

Ho avuto quel sole nella mia migliore domenica (Sì, ayy, ayy)

Ogni giorno può essere un giorno migliore, nonostante la sfida

Tutto quello che devi fare è lasciarlo meglio di come l'hai trovato

Diventerà difficile stare in piedi, ma mantieni l'equilibrio

Dico solo qualunque cosa perché non c'è modo di aggirarla perché

Tutti cadono a volte

Ma devi solo sapere che andrà tutto bene

Va tutto bene, eh, eh

Va bene, va bene

Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei

Sono andato e ho fatto una passeggiata nel quartiere

Mi sono sentito benedetto, mai stressato

Ho avuto quel sole nella mia migliore domenica (Sì, ayy, ayy)

Alcuni giorni ti svegli e niente funziona, ti senti circondato

Devo dare ai tuoi piedi un po' di gravità per metterti a terra

Tieni le cose buone nelle orecchie proprio come le onde e il suono che fanno

E dì semplicemente perché non c'è modo di evitarlo

Tutti cadono a volte

Ma devi solo sapere che andrà tutto bene

Va tutto bene, eh, eh

Va bene, va bene

Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei

Sono uscito e ho fatto una passeggiata nel quartiere

Mi sono sentito benedetto, mai stressato

Ho avuto quel sole nella mia migliore domenica

Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei

Sono uscito e ho fatto una passeggiata nel quartiere

Mi sono sentito benedetto, mai stressato

Ho avuto quel sole nella mia migliore domenica