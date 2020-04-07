Sunday Best, Surfaces: lyrics, testo e traduzione (video)
Surfaces, Sunday Best: traduzione, lyrics e video
"Sunday Best" dovrebbe essere il pensiero quotidiano delle persone, con questa straordinaria trasmissione di vibrazioni, anche nei momenti peggiori della vita, le persone devono avere speranza, fede e buone energie per rendere ogni giorno un "Sunday Best". Ps: Ecco perché tutti dovrebbero ascoltare questa musica ogni giorno.
Con queste parole, i Surfaces hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo, già schizzato ai primi posti dei brani più trasmessi dalle radio italiane, in queste ultime settimane.
Potete vedere il video ufficiale in apertura post, a seguire testo e traduzione della canzone.
Surfaces, Sunday Best, Lyrics
[Intro: Forrest]
Good, feeling good
[Chorus: Forrest]
Ayy, feeling good, like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighborhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best (Yeah, ayy, ayy)
[Verse 1: Forrest]
Every day can be a better day, despite the challenge
All you gotta do is leave it better than you found it
It's gonna get difficult to stand, but hold your balance
I just say whatever 'cause there is no way around it 'cause
[Pre-Chorus: Forrest]
Everyone falls down sometimes
But you just gotta know it'll all be fine
It's okay, uh-huh-huh, uh
It's okay, it's okay
[Chorus: Forrest]
Ayy, feeling good like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighborhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best (Ayy)
[Verse 2: Forrest]
Some days you wake up and nothing works, you feel surrounded
Gotta give your feet some gravity to get you grounded
Keep good things inside your ears just like the waves and sound did
And just say whatever 'cause there is no way around it
[Pre-Chorus: Forrest]
Everyone falls down sometimes
But you just gotta know it'll all be fine
It's okay, uh-huh-huh, uh
It's okay, it's okay
[Chorus: Forrest]
Ayy, feeling good, like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighborhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best
Ayy, feeling good, like I should
Went and took a walk around the neighborhood
Feeling blessed, never stressed
Got that sunshine on my Sunday best
Surfaces, Sunday Best, Lyrics
Bene, mi sento bene
Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei
Sono andato e ho fatto una passeggiata nel quartiere
Mi sono sentito benedetto, mai stressato
Ho avuto quel sole nella mia migliore domenica (Sì, ayy, ayy)
Ogni giorno può essere un giorno migliore, nonostante la sfida
Tutto quello che devi fare è lasciarlo meglio di come l'hai trovato
Diventerà difficile stare in piedi, ma mantieni l'equilibrio
Dico solo qualunque cosa perché non c'è modo di aggirarla perché
Tutti cadono a volte
Ma devi solo sapere che andrà tutto bene
Va tutto bene, eh, eh
Va bene, va bene
Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei
Sono andato e ho fatto una passeggiata nel quartiere
Mi sono sentito benedetto, mai stressato
Ho avuto quel sole nella mia migliore domenica (Sì, ayy, ayy)
Alcuni giorni ti svegli e niente funziona, ti senti circondato
Devo dare ai tuoi piedi un po' di gravità per metterti a terra
Tieni le cose buone nelle orecchie proprio come le onde e il suono che fanno
E dì semplicemente perché non c'è modo di evitarlo
Tutti cadono a volte
Ma devi solo sapere che andrà tutto bene
Va tutto bene, eh, eh
Va bene, va bene
Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei
Sono uscito e ho fatto una passeggiata nel quartiere
Mi sono sentito benedetto, mai stressato
Ho avuto quel sole nella mia migliore domenica
Ayy, mi sento bene, come dovrei
Sono uscito e ho fatto una passeggiata nel quartiere
Mi sono sentito benedetto, mai stressato
Ho avuto quel sole nella mia migliore domenica