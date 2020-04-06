Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus, The Strokes: lyrics, traduzione e audio

Di Alberto Graziola lunedì 6 aprile 2020

The Strokes, Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus: lyrics, traduzione e testo del nuovo singolo

"Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus" è il terzo singolo tratto dal sesto album in studio dei The Strokes, The New Abnormal. La traccia vede Julian in un tono molto reminiscente, mentre riflette su persone e ricordi, sulle "band degli anni ottanta" del suo passato. Viene a patti con il fatto che queste ormai sono davvero del passato, tuttavia, e le mette alle spalle, alla ricerca di nuove persone con cui circondarsi e andare avanti nella vita.

Potete ascoltare la canzone in apertura post. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione della canzone.

The Strokes, Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

One shot is never enough

I just wait for us to go in circles

A lifetime of giving my all for you

(Hostile, give me a break

I take two sips from my bottle and chill)

[Pre-Chorus 1]

And first he would tell me I’m his friend

Actually, no thanks, I’m okay

Then he would send weird looks my way

[Chorus 1]

I want new friends, but they don’t want me

They’re making plans while I watch TV

Thought it was you, but maybe it’s me

I want new friends, but they don’t want me

[Post-Chorus 1]

And the eighties song, yeah, how did it go?

When he said, "This is the beginning of the best years," even though

False, break

[Verse 2]

One shot is never enough

I just wait for this to go into circles

In the distance from my room is anything so necessary?

I was thinking about that thing that you said last night, so boring

[Pre-Chorus 2]

And the eighties bands? Where did they go?

Can we switch into the chorus right now?

[Chorus 2]

I want new friends, but they don’t want me

They have some fun, but then they just leave

Is it just them? Or maybe all me?

Why, my new friends, don’t seem to want me

[Post-Chorus 2]

Hurts my case, but that’s ok

It hurts my case, but that’s ok

We're dancing on a moonbeam

On and on and on and on and on

[Bridge1]

The deeper I get the less that I know

That’s the way that it go

The less that I know the deeper I go

Juliet, I adore

The deeper I get the less that I know

Diminishing returns

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

[Outro2]

[?]

All I want to say

On another song

On another day

On another song

On another day

On another song

On another break

The Strokes, Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus, Traduzione

Un sorso non è mai abbastanza

Aspetto solo che andiamo in cerchio

Una vita in cui do tutto me stesso per te

(Ostile, dammi una pausa

Prendo due sorsi dalla mia bottiglia e mi rilasso)

E prima che mi dicesse che sono suo amico

In realtà, no grazie, sto bene

Quindi avrebbe mandato strani sguardi a modo mio

Voglio nuovi amici, ma loro non mi vogliono

Stanno facendo piani mentre guardo la TV

Pensavo fossi tu, ma forse sono io

Voglio nuovi amici, ma loro non mi vogliono

E la canzone degli anni Ottanta, sì, come è andata?

Quando ha detto "Questo è l'inizio degli anni migliori", anche se

Falso, pausa

Un sorso non è mai abbastanza

Aspetto solo che andiamo in cerchio

Nella lontananza dalla mia stanza c'è qualcosa di così necessario?

Stavo pensando a quella cosa che hai detto ieri sera, così noiosa

E le bande degli anni ottanta? Dove sono andate?

Possiamo passare al coro in questo momento?

Voglio nuovi amici, ma loro non mi vogliono

Si divertono un po ', ma poi se ne vanno e basta

Sono solo loro? O forse tutto di me?

Perché, i miei nuovi amici, non sembrano volermi

Fa male al mio caso, ma va bene

Fa male al mio caso, ma va bene

Stiamo ballando su un raggio di luna

Ancora e ancora e ancora e ancora e ancora

Più profondo vado meno ne so

È così che va

Meno so e più profondo vado

Juliet, adoro

Più profondo vado meno ne so

Rendimenti decrescenti

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Tutto quello che voglio dire

Su un'altra canzone

Un altro giorno

Su un'altra canzone

Un altro giorno

Su un'altra canzone

In un'altra pausa