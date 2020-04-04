Pink ha avuto il Coronavirus e oggi è guarita: "Questa malattia è grave e reale"
Pink guarita dal Coronavirus: l'annuncio su Instagram
Pink ha avuto il Coronavirus e, oggi, è guarita. A raccontarlo è stata la stessa cantante, via Instagram. Ha spiegato come avesse notato che lei e il figlio di tre anni avessero i sintomi del Covid-19 e di come un successivo test avesse, poi, confermato il sospetto iniziale. Dopo una cura e l'isolamento per un paio di settimane, il test di controllo ha confermato la loro guarigione:
Due settimane fa, io e mio figlio di tre anni, Jameson, stavamo mostrando i sintomi del COVID-19. Fortunatamente, il nostro medico di base ha avuto accesso ai test e io sono risultato positiva. La mia famiglia stava già chiudendosi a casa e abbiamo continuato a farlo per le ultime due settimane seguendo le istruzioni del nostro medico. Solo pochi giorni fa siamo stati testati nuovamente e per fortuna ora siamo negativi. È una farsa assoluta e un fallimento del nostro governo quello di non rendere i test più ampiamente accessibili. Questa malattia è grave e reale. Le persone devono sapere che la malattia colpisce giovani e anziani, sani e malati, ricchi e poveri, e dobbiamo rendere i test gratuiti e più ampiamente accessibili per proteggere i nostri bambini, le nostre famiglie, i nostri amici e le nostre comunità. Nel tentativo di supportare gli operatori sanitari che ogni giorno combattono in prima linea, sto donando $ 500.000 al Fondo di emergenza dell'ospedale della Temple University a Philadelphia in onore di mia madre, Judy Moore, che ha lavorato lì per 18 anni nel Cardiomiopatia e nel Cuore Centro trapianti. Inoltre, sto donando $ 500.000 al fondo di crisi COVID-19 del sindaco della città di Los Angeles. GRAZIE a tutti i nostri professionisti sanitari e a tutti coloro nel mondo che stanno lavorando così duramente per proteggere i nostri cari. Siete i nostri eroi! Le prossime due settimane sono cruciali: per favore, resta a casa. Per favore. Rimanete a casa.❤️
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️
"Per favore, resta a casa. Per favore. Rimanete a casa" l'appello finale condiviso per i suoi fan.