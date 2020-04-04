Pink ha avuto il Coronavirus e oggi è guarita: "Questa malattia è grave e reale"

Di Alberto Graziola sabato 4 aprile 2020

Pink guarita dal Coronavirus: l'annuncio su Instagram

Pink ha avuto il Coronavirus e, oggi, è guarita. A raccontarlo è stata la stessa cantante, via Instagram. Ha spiegato come avesse notato che lei e il figlio di tre anni avessero i sintomi del Covid-19 e di come un successivo test avesse, poi, confermato il sospetto iniziale. Dopo una cura e l'isolamento per un paio di settimane, il test di controllo ha confermato la loro guarigione:

Due settimane fa, io e mio figlio di tre anni, Jameson, stavamo mostrando i sintomi del COVID-19. Fortunatamente, il nostro medico di base ha avuto accesso ai test e io sono risultato positiva. La mia famiglia stava già chiudendosi a casa e abbiamo continuato a farlo per le ultime due settimane seguendo le istruzioni del nostro medico. Solo pochi giorni fa siamo stati testati nuovamente e per fortuna ora siamo negativi. È una farsa assoluta e un fallimento del nostro governo quello di non rendere i test più ampiamente accessibili. Questa malattia è grave e reale. Le persone devono sapere che la malattia colpisce giovani e anziani, sani e malati, ricchi e poveri, e dobbiamo rendere i test gratuiti e più ampiamente accessibili per proteggere i nostri bambini, le nostre famiglie, i nostri amici e le nostre comunità. Nel tentativo di supportare gli operatori sanitari che ogni giorno combattono in prima linea, sto donando $ 500.000 al Fondo di emergenza dell'ospedale della Temple University a Philadelphia in onore di mia madre, Judy Moore, che ha lavorato lì per 18 anni nel Cardiomiopatia e nel Cuore Centro trapianti. Inoltre, sto donando $ 500.000 al fondo di crisi COVID-19 del sindaco della città di Los Angeles. GRAZIE a tutti i nostri professionisti sanitari e a tutti coloro nel mondo che stanno lavorando così duramente per proteggere i nostri cari. Siete i nostri eroi! Le prossime due settimane sono cruciali: per favore, resta a casa. Per favore. Rimanete a casa.❤️

"Per favore, resta a casa. Per favore. Rimanete a casa" l'appello finale condiviso per i suoi fan.