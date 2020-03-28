Murder Most Foul, Bob Dylan: traduzione e lyrics della canzone sull'assassinio di John F. Kennedy
Murder Most Foul, Bob Dylan: traduzione e lyrics della canzone sull'assassinio di John F. Kennedy
A mezzanotte del 27 marzo 2020, Bob Dylan ha pubblicato "Murder Most Foul", la sua prima uscita in studio da Triplicate del 2017 e la prima uscita originale della canzone da Tempest del 2012. Ha notato su Twitter che i fan “potrebbero trovare [la canzone] interessante” e anche “di stare al sicuro, stare attenti”.
Con un titolo probabilmente derivato dall'Amleto di Shakespeare, la canzone ruota attorno alle circostanze dell'assassinio del presidente John F. Kennedy e al conseguente impatto sulla cultura popolare, facendo molti riferimenti a canzoni, film, musicisti, artisti e celebrità che sarebbero diventati importanti negli anni successivi alla morte del presidente Kennedy.
La canzone dura 16 minuti e 55 secondi.
Qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione del pezzo:
Bob Dylan, Murder Most Foul, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
It was a dark day in Dallas, November '63
A day that will live on in infamy
President Kennedy was a-ridin' high
Good day to be livin' and a good day to die
Being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb
He said, "Wait a minute, boys, you know who I am?"
"Of course we do, we know who you are!"
Then they blew off his head while he was still in the car
Shot down like a dog in broad daylight
Was a matter of timing and the timing was right
You got unpaid debts, we've come to collect
We're gonna kill you with hatred, without any respect
We'll mock you and shock you and we'll put it in your face
We've already got someone here to take your place
The day they blew out the brains of the king
Thousands were watching, no one saw a thing
It happened so quickly, so quick, by surprise
Right there in front of everyone's eyes
Greatest magic trick ever under the sun
Perfectly executed, skillfully done
Wolfman, oh wolfman, oh wolfman howl
Rub-a-dub-dub, it's a murder most foul
[Verse 2]
Hush, little children, you'll understand
The Beatles are comin', they're gonna hold your hand
Slide down the banister, go get your coat
Ferry 'cross the Mersey and go for the throat
There's three bums comin' all dressed in rags
Pick up the pieces and lower the flags
I'm goin' to Woodstock, it's the Aquarian Age
Then I'll go to Altamont and sit near the stage
Put your head out the window, let the good times roll
There's a party going on behind the Grassy Knoll
Stack up the bricks, pour the cement
Don't say Dallas don't love you, Mr. President
Put your foot in the tank and then step on the gas
Try to make it to the triple underpass
Blackface singer, whiteface clown
Better not show your faces after the sun goes down
Up in the red light district, they've got cop on the beat
Living in a nightmare on Elm Street
When you're down on Deep Ellum, put your money in your shoe
Don't ask what your country can do for you
Cash on the ballot, money to burn
Dealey Plaza, make a left-hand turn
I'm going down to the crossroads, gonna flag a ride
The place where faith, hope, and charity lie
Shoot him while he runs, boy, shoot him while you can
See if you can shoot the invisible man
Goodbye, Charlie! Goodbye, Uncle Sam!
Frankly, Miss Scarlett, I don't give a damn
What is the truth, and where did it go?
Ask Oswald and Ruby, they oughta know
"Shut your mouth," said a wise old owl
Business is business, and it's a murder most foul
[Verse 3]
Tommy, can you hear me? I'm the Acid Queen
I'm riding in a long, black Lincoln limousine
Ridin' in the backseat next to my wife
Headed straight on in to the afterlife
I'm leaning to the left, I got my head in her lap
Hold on, I've been led into some kind of a trap
Where we ask no quarter, and no quarter do we give
We're right down the street, from the street where you live
They mutilated his body and they took out his brain
What more could they do? They piled on the pain
But his soul was not there where it was supposed to be at
For the last fifty years they've been searchin' for that
Freedom, oh freedom, freedom over me
I hate to tell you, mister, but only dead men are free
Send me some lovin', then tell me no lie
Throw the gun in the gutter and walk on by
Wake up, little Susie, let's go for a drive
Cross the Trinity River, let's keep hope alive
Turn the radio on, don't touch the dials
Parkland hospital, only six more miles
You got me dizzy, Miss Lizzy, you filled me with lead
That magic bullet of yours has gone to my head
I'm just a patsy like Patsy Cline
Never shot anyone from in front or behind
I've blood in my eye, got blood in my ear
I'm never gonna make it to the new frontier
Zapruder's film I seen night before
Seen it thirty-three times, maybe more
It's vile and deceitful, it's cruel and it's mean
Ugliest thing that you ever have seen
They killed him once and they killed him twice
Killed him like a human sacrifice
The day that they killed him, someone said to me, "Son
The age of the Antichrist has just only begun"
Air Force One comin' in through the gate
Johnson sworn in at 2:38
Let me know when you decide to throw in the towel
It is what it is, and it's murder most foul
[Verse 4]
What's new, pussycat? What'd I say?
I said the soul of a nation been torn away
And it's beginning to go into a slow decay
And that it's thirty-six hours past Judgment Day
Wolfman Jack, he's speaking in tongues
He's going on and on at the top of his lungs
Play me a song, Mr. Wolfman Jack
Play it for me in my long Cadillac
Play me that "Only the Good Die Young"
Take me to the place Tom Dooley was hung
Play "St. James Infirmary" and the Court of King James
If you want to remember, you better write down the names
Play Etta James, too, play "I'd Rather Go Blind"
Play it for the man with the telepathic mind
Play John Lee Hooker, play "Scratch My Back"
Play it for that strip club owner named Jack
Guitar Slim going down slow
Play it for me and for Marilyn Monroe
[Verse 5]
Play "Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood"
Play it for the First Lady, she ain't feeling any good
Play Don Henley, play Glenn Frey
Take it to the limit and let it go by
Play it for Carl Wilson, too
Looking far, far away down Gower Avenue
Play tragedy, play "Twilight Time"
Take me back to Tulsa to the scene of the crime
Play another one and "Another One Bites the Dust"
Play "The Old Rugged Cross" and "In God We Trust"
Ride the pink horse down that long, lonesome road
Stand there and wait for his head to explode
Play "Mystery Train" for Mr. Mystery
The man who fell down dead like a rootless tree
Play it for the reverend, play it for the pastor
Play it for the dog that got no master
Play Oscar Peterson, play Stan Getz
Play "Blue Sky," play Dickey Betts
Play Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk
Charlie Parker and all that junk
All that junk and "All That Jazz"
Play something for the Birdman of Alcatraz
Play Buster Keaton, play Harold Lloyd
Play Bugsy Siegel, play Pretty Boy Floyd
Play the numbers, play the odds
Play "Cry Me A River" for the Lord of the gods
Play Number nine, play Number six
Play it for Lindsey and Stevie Nicks
Play Nat King Cole, play "Nature Boy"
Play "Down In The Boondocks" for Terry Malloy
Play "It Happened One Night" and "One Night of Sin"
There's twelve million souls that are listening in
Play "Merchant of Venice", play "Merchants of Death"
Play "Stella by Starlight" for Lady Macbeth
Don't worry, Mr. President, help's on the way
Your brothers are comin', there'll be hell to pay
Brothers? What brothers? What's this about hell?
Tell them, "We're waiting, keep coming," we'll get them as well
Love Field is where his plane touched down
But it never did get back up off the ground
Was a hard act to follow, second to none
They killed him on the altar of the rising sun
Play "Misty" for me and "That Old Devil Moon"
Play "Anything Goes" and "Memphis in June"
Play "Lonely At the Top" and "Lonely Are the Brave"
Play it for Houdini spinning around his grave
Play Jelly Roll Morton, play "Lucille"
Play "Deep In a Dream", and play "Driving Wheel"
Play "Moonlight Sonata" in F-sharp
And "A Key to the Highway" for the king on the harp
Play "Marching Through Georgia" and "Dumbarton's Drums"
Play darkness and death will come when it comes
Play "Love Me Or Leave Me" by the great Bud Powell
Play "The Blood-stained Banner", play "Murder Most Foul"
Bob Dylan, Murder Most Foul, Traduzione
Fu un giorno buio a Dallas, nel novembre '63
Un giorno che vivrà nell'infamia
Il presidente Kennedy era molto in gamba
Buona giornata per vivere e una buona giornata per morire
Condotto al massacro come un agnello sacrificale
Disse: "Aspetta un attimo, ragazzi, sapete chi sono?"
"Certo che lo sappiamo, sappiamo chi sei!"
Poi gli hanno fatto saltare la testa mentre era ancora in macchina
Abbattuto come un cane in pieno giorno
Era una questione di tempismo e il tempismo era giusto
Hai debiti non pagati, siamo venuti a riscuoterli
Ti uccideremo con odio, senza alcun rispetto
Ti derideremo e ti sconvolgeremo e te lo sbatteremo in faccia
Abbiamo già qualcuno qui a prendere il tuo posto
Il giorno in cui hanno fatto esplodere il cervello del re
Migliaia di persone stavano guardando, nessuno vide nulla
È successo così in fretta, così in fretta, di sorpresa
Proprio lì davanti agli occhi di tutti
Il più grande trucco magico di sempre sotto il sole
Perfettamente eseguito, abilmente fatto
Lupo mannaro, oh lupo mannaro, oh lupo mannaro ulula
E' un omicidio davvero disgustoso
Silenzio, bambini piccoli, capirete
I Beatles stanno arrivando, vi terranno la mano
Scorri la ringhiera, vai a prendere il cappotto
Ferry attraversa il Mersey e vai per la gola
Ci sono tre barboni che arrivano tutti vestiti di stracci
Raccogli i pezzi e abbassa le bandiere
Sto andando a Woodstock, è l'Era dell'Acquario
Poi andrò ad Altamont e mi siedo vicino al palco
Metti la testa fuori dalla finestra, lascia che i bei tempi passino
C'è una festa dietro il Grassy Knoll
Impila i mattoni, versa il cemento
Non dire che Dallas non ti ama, signor Presidente
Metti il piede nel serbatoio e poi dai gas
Prova a raggiungere il triplo sottopasso
Cantante dei Blackface, pagliaccio dal viso bianco
Meglio non mostrare i tuoi volti dopo il tramonto
Nel quartiere a luci rosse, c'è un poliziotto in pace
Vive in un incubo su Elm Street
Quando sei su Deep Ellum, metti i tuoi soldi nella scarpa
Non chiedere cosa può fare il tuo paese per te
Contanti al voto, soldi da bruciare
Dealey Plaza, gira a sinistra
Scendo all'incrocio, segnerò un passaggio
Il luogo in cui si trovano la fede, la speranza e la carità
Sparagli mentre corre, ragazzo, sparagli mentre puoi
Vedi se riesci a sparare all'uomo invisibile
Arrivederci, Charlie! Arrivederci, zio Sam!
Francamente, signorina Scarlett, me ne infischio
Qual è la verità e dove è andata?
Chiedi a Oswald e Ruby, dovrebbero saperlo
"Chiudi la bocca" disse un vecchio saggio gufo
Gli affari sono affari ed è un omicidio molto disgustoso
Tommy, mi senti? Sono la regina acida
Sto guidando una lunga limousine nera Lincoln
Cavalcando sul sedile posteriore accanto a mia moglie
Dirigiti direttamente nell'aldilà
Mi chino a sinistra, ho la testa in grembo
Aspetta, sono stato condotto in una specie di trappola
Dove non chiediamo un quarto, e nessun quarto diamo
Siamo proprio in fondo alla strada, dalla strada in cui vivi
Gli hanno mutilato il corpo e gli hanno tolto il cervello
Cosa potrebbero fare di più? Si sono accumulati sul dolore
Ma la sua anima non era lì dove doveva essere
Negli ultimi cinquant'anni lo hanno cercato
Libertà, oh libertà, libertà su di me
Odio dirtelo, signore, ma solo i morti sono liberi
Mandami un po' di amore, quindi non dirmi nessuna bugia
Getta la pistola nella grondaia e prosegui
Sveglia, piccola Susie, andiamo a fare un giro
Attraversiamo il fiume Trinity, manteniamo viva la speranza
Accendi la radio, non toccare i quadranti
L'ospedale di Parkland, a sole altre sei miglia
Mi hai fatto venire le vertigini, signorina Lizzy, mi hai riempito di piombo
Quel tuo proiettile magico mi è andato in testa
Sono solo un pacchiano come Patsy Cline
Non sparare mai a nessuno davanti o dietro
Ho sangue negli occhi, ho sangue nell'orecchio
Non riuscirò mai a raggiungere la nuova frontiera
Il film di Zapruder che ho visto la sera prima
L'ho visto trentatre volte, forse di più
È vile e ingannevole, è crudele ed è cattivo
La cosa più brutta che tu abbia mai visto
Lo hanno ucciso una volta e l'hanno ucciso due volte
L'hanno ucciso come un sacrificio umano
Il giorno in cui lo hanno ucciso, qualcuno mi ha detto: "Figlio
L'era dell'Anticristo è appena iniziata "
L'Air Force One entra attraverso il cancello
Johnson ha prestato giuramento alle 2:38
Fammi sapere quando decidi di gettare la spugna
È quello che è ed è l'omicidio più disgustoso
Cosa c'è di nuovo, micina? Che cosa ho detto?
Ho detto che l'anima di una nazione è stata strappata via
E sta iniziando a decadere lentamente
E che sono trascorse trentasei ore dal Giorno del Giudizio
Wolfman Jack, sta parlando in lingue
Sta andando avanti e avanti nella parte superiore dei suoi polmoni
Suonami una canzone, signor Wolfman Jack
Suonalo per me nella mia lunga Cadillac
Suonami "Only the Good Die Young"
Portami nel posto in cui Tom Dooley è stato appeso
Gioca a "St. James Infirmary" e alla Corte di King James
Se vuoi ricordare, è meglio scrivere i nomi
Gioca anche a Etta James, suona "I'd Rather Go Blind"
Gioca per l'uomo con la mente telepatica
Gioca a John Lee Hooker, gioca a "Scratch My Back"
Gioca per quel proprietario dello strip club di nome Jack
Guitar Slim scende lentamente
Suonalo per me e per Marilyn Monroe
Verse 5]
Suona "Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood"
Suonalo per la First Lady, non si sente affatto bene
Suona Don Henley, Suona Glenn Frey
Portalo al limite e lascialo fare
Suonalo anche per Carl Wilson
Guardando lontano, molto lontano lungo Gower Avenue
Suona una tragedia, suona "Twilight Time"
Riportami a Tulsa sulla scena del crimine
Suonane un'altra e "Another One Bites the Dust"
Suona "The Old Rugged Cross" e "In God We Trust"
Cavalca il cavallo rosa lungo quella lunga e solitaria strada
Resta lì e aspetta che esploda la sua testa
Suona "Mystery Train" per Mr. Mystery
L'uomo che cadde morto come un albero senza radici
Suonalo per il reverendo, suonalo per il pastore
Suonalo per il cane che non ha padrone
Suona Oscar Peterson, Suona Stan Getz
Suona "Blue Sky," Suona Dickey Betts
Suona Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk
Charlie Parker e tutta quella roba
Tutta quella spazzatura e "All That Jazz"
Suona qualcosa per the Birdman of Alcatraz
Suona Buster Keaton, Suona Harold Lloyd
Suona Bugsy Siegel, suona Pretty Boy Floyd
Gioca i numeri, le addizioni
Suona "Cry Me A River" per il Dio degli dei
Suona il numero 9, suona il numero 6
Suonalo per Lindsey e Stevie Nicks
Suona Nat King Cole, suona "Nature Boy"
Suona "Down In The Boondocks" per Terry Malloy
Suona "It Happened One Night" e "One Night of Sin"
Ci sono dodici milioni di anime in ascolto
Suona "Merchant of Venice", suona "Merchants of Death"
Suona "Stella by Starlight" oer Lady Macbeth
Non si preoccupi, Mr. President, l'aiuto sta arrivando
I tuoi fratello stanno arrivando, ci sarà un inferno da affrontare
Fratelli? Quali fratelli? Quale inferno?
Diglielo "Stiamo aspettando che inizi" lo affronteremo come si dovrà
Love Field è dove il suo aereo è atterrato
Ma non è mai tornato da terra
È stato un atto difficile da seguire, secondo a nessuno
Lo hanno ucciso sull'altare del sol levante
Suona "Misty" per me e "That Old Devil Moon"
Suona "Anything Goes" e "Memphis in June"
Suona "Lonely At the Top" e "Lonely Are the Brave"
Suonalo per Houdini che gira intorno alla sua tomba
Suona Jelly Roll Morton, suona "Lucille"
Suona "Deep In a Dream" e suona "Driving Wheel"
Suona "Moonlight Sonata" in F-minore
E "A Key to the Highway" per il re dell'arpa
Suona "Marching Through Georgia" e "Dumbarton's Drums"
Gioca al buio e la morte arriverà quando arriverà
Suona "Love Me Or Leave Me" del grande Bud Powell
Suona "The Blood-stained Banner", suona "Murder Most Foul"