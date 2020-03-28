Murder Most Foul, Bob Dylan: traduzione e lyrics della canzone sull'assassinio di John F. Kennedy

Di Alberto Graziola sabato 28 marzo 2020

A mezzanotte del 27 marzo 2020, Bob Dylan ha pubblicato "Murder Most Foul", la sua prima uscita in studio da Triplicate del 2017 e la prima uscita originale della canzone da Tempest del 2012. Ha notato su Twitter che i fan “potrebbero trovare [la canzone] interessante” e anche “di stare al sicuro, stare attenti”.

Con un titolo probabilmente derivato dall'Amleto di Shakespeare, la canzone ruota attorno alle circostanze dell'assassinio del presidente John F. Kennedy e al conseguente impatto sulla cultura popolare, facendo molti riferimenti a canzoni, film, musicisti, artisti e celebrità che sarebbero diventati importanti negli anni successivi alla morte del presidente Kennedy.

La canzone dura 16 minuti e 55 secondi.

Qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione del pezzo:

Bob Dylan, Murder Most Foul, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

It was a dark day in Dallas, November '63

A day that will live on in infamy

President Kennedy was a-ridin' high

Good day to be livin' and a good day to die

Being led to the slaughter like a sacrificial lamb

He said, "Wait a minute, boys, you know who I am?"

"Of course we do, we know who you are!"

Then they blew off his head while he was still in the car

Shot down like a dog in broad daylight

Was a matter of timing and the timing was right

You got unpaid debts, we've come to collect

We're gonna kill you with hatred, without any respect

We'll mock you and shock you and we'll put it in your face

We've already got someone here to take your place

The day they blew out the brains of the king

Thousands were watching, no one saw a thing

It happened so quickly, so quick, by surprise

Right there in front of everyone's eyes

Greatest magic trick ever under the sun

Perfectly executed, skillfully done

Wolfman, oh wolfman, oh wolfman howl

Rub-a-dub-dub, it's a murder most foul

[Verse 2]

Hush, little children, you'll understand

The Beatles are comin', they're gonna hold your hand

Slide down the banister, go get your coat

Ferry 'cross the Mersey and go for the throat

There's three bums comin' all dressed in rags

Pick up the pieces and lower the flags

I'm goin' to Woodstock, it's the Aquarian Age

Then I'll go to Altamont and sit near the stage

Put your head out the window, let the good times roll

There's a party going on behind the Grassy Knoll

Stack up the bricks, pour the cement

Don't say Dallas don't love you, Mr. President

Put your foot in the tank and then step on the gas

Try to make it to the triple underpass

Blackface singer, whiteface clown

Better not show your faces after the sun goes down

Up in the red light district, they've got cop on the beat

Living in a nightmare on Elm Street

When you're down on Deep Ellum, put your money in your shoe

Don't ask what your country can do for you

Cash on the ballot, money to burn

Dealey Plaza, make a left-hand turn

I'm going down to the crossroads, gonna flag a ride

The place where faith, hope, and charity lie

Shoot him while he runs, boy, shoot him while you can

See if you can shoot the invisible man

Goodbye, Charlie! Goodbye, Uncle Sam!

Frankly, Miss Scarlett, I don't give a damn

What is the truth, and where did it go?

Ask Oswald and Ruby, they oughta know

"Shut your mouth," said a wise old owl

Business is business, and it's a murder most foul

[Verse 3]

Tommy, can you hear me? I'm the Acid Queen

I'm riding in a long, black Lincoln limousine

Ridin' in the backseat next to my wife

Headed straight on in to the afterlife

I'm leaning to the left, I got my head in her lap

Hold on, I've been led into some kind of a trap

Where we ask no quarter, and no quarter do we give

We're right down the street, from the street where you live

They mutilated his body and they took out his brain

What more could they do? They piled on the pain

But his soul was not there where it was supposed to be at

For the last fifty years they've been searchin' for that

Freedom, oh freedom, freedom over me

I hate to tell you, mister, but only dead men are free

Send me some lovin', then tell me no lie

Throw the gun in the gutter and walk on by

Wake up, little Susie, let's go for a drive

Cross the Trinity River, let's keep hope alive

Turn the radio on, don't touch the dials

Parkland hospital, only six more miles

You got me dizzy, Miss Lizzy, you filled me with lead

That magic bullet of yours has gone to my head

I'm just a patsy like Patsy Cline

Never shot anyone from in front or behind

I've blood in my eye, got blood in my ear

I'm never gonna make it to the new frontier

Zapruder's film I seen night before

Seen it thirty-three times, maybe more

It's vile and deceitful, it's cruel and it's mean

Ugliest thing that you ever have seen

They killed him once and they killed him twice

Killed him like a human sacrifice

The day that they killed him, someone said to me, "Son

The age of the Antichrist has just only begun"

Air Force One comin' in through the gate

Johnson sworn in at 2:38

Let me know when you decide to throw in the towel

It is what it is, and it's murder most foul

[Verse 4]

What's new, pussycat? What'd I say?

I said the soul of a nation been torn away

And it's beginning to go into a slow decay

And that it's thirty-six hours past Judgment Day

Wolfman Jack, he's speaking in tongues

He's going on and on at the top of his lungs

Play me a song, Mr. Wolfman Jack

Play it for me in my long Cadillac

Play me that "Only the Good Die Young"

Take me to the place Tom Dooley was hung

Play "St. James Infirmary" and the Court of King James

If you want to remember, you better write down the names

Play Etta James, too, play "I'd Rather Go Blind"

Play it for the man with the telepathic mind

Play John Lee Hooker, play "Scratch My Back"

Play it for that strip club owner named Jack

Guitar Slim going down slow

Play it for me and for Marilyn Monroe

[Verse 5]

Play "Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood"

Play it for the First Lady, she ain't feeling any good

Play Don Henley, play Glenn Frey

Take it to the limit and let it go by

Play it for Carl Wilson, too

Looking far, far away down Gower Avenue

Play tragedy, play "Twilight Time"

Take me back to Tulsa to the scene of the crime

Play another one and "Another One Bites the Dust"

Play "The Old Rugged Cross" and "In God We Trust"

Ride the pink horse down that long, lonesome road

Stand there and wait for his head to explode

Play "Mystery Train" for Mr. Mystery

The man who fell down dead like a rootless tree

Play it for the reverend, play it for the pastor

Play it for the dog that got no master

Play Oscar Peterson, play Stan Getz

Play "Blue Sky," play Dickey Betts

Play Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk

Charlie Parker and all that junk

All that junk and "All That Jazz"

Play something for the Birdman of Alcatraz

Play Buster Keaton, play Harold Lloyd

Play Bugsy Siegel, play Pretty Boy Floyd

Play the numbers, play the odds

Play "Cry Me A River" for the Lord of the gods

Play Number nine, play Number six

Play it for Lindsey and Stevie Nicks

Play Nat King Cole, play "Nature Boy"

Play "Down In The Boondocks" for Terry Malloy

Play "It Happened One Night" and "One Night of Sin"

There's twelve million souls that are listening in

Play "Merchant of Venice", play "Merchants of Death"

Play "Stella by Starlight" for Lady Macbeth

Don't worry, Mr. President, help's on the way

Your brothers are comin', there'll be hell to pay

Brothers? What brothers? What's this about hell?

Tell them, "We're waiting, keep coming," we'll get them as well

Love Field is where his plane touched down

But it never did get back up off the ground

Was a hard act to follow, second to none

They killed him on the altar of the rising sun

Play "Misty" for me and "That Old Devil Moon"

Play "Anything Goes" and "Memphis in June"

Play "Lonely At the Top" and "Lonely Are the Brave"

Play it for Houdini spinning around his grave

Play Jelly Roll Morton, play "Lucille"

Play "Deep In a Dream", and play "Driving Wheel"

Play "Moonlight Sonata" in F-sharp

And "A Key to the Highway" for the king on the harp

Play "Marching Through Georgia" and "Dumbarton's Drums"

Play darkness and death will come when it comes

Play "Love Me Or Leave Me" by the great Bud Powell

Play "The Blood-stained Banner", play "Murder Most Foul"

Bob Dylan, Murder Most Foul, Traduzione

Fu un giorno buio a Dallas, nel novembre '63

Un giorno che vivrà nell'infamia

Il presidente Kennedy era molto in gamba

Buona giornata per vivere e una buona giornata per morire

Condotto al massacro come un agnello sacrificale

Disse: "Aspetta un attimo, ragazzi, sapete chi sono?"

"Certo che lo sappiamo, sappiamo chi sei!"

Poi gli hanno fatto saltare la testa mentre era ancora in macchina

Abbattuto come un cane in pieno giorno

Era una questione di tempismo e il tempismo era giusto

Hai debiti non pagati, siamo venuti a riscuoterli

Ti uccideremo con odio, senza alcun rispetto

Ti derideremo e ti sconvolgeremo e te lo sbatteremo in faccia

Abbiamo già qualcuno qui a prendere il tuo posto

Il giorno in cui hanno fatto esplodere il cervello del re

Migliaia di persone stavano guardando, nessuno vide nulla

È successo così in fretta, così in fretta, di sorpresa

Proprio lì davanti agli occhi di tutti

Il più grande trucco magico di sempre sotto il sole

Perfettamente eseguito, abilmente fatto

Lupo mannaro, oh lupo mannaro, oh lupo mannaro ulula

E' un omicidio davvero disgustoso

Silenzio, bambini piccoli, capirete

I Beatles stanno arrivando, vi terranno la mano

Scorri la ringhiera, vai a prendere il cappotto

Ferry attraversa il Mersey e vai per la gola

Ci sono tre barboni che arrivano tutti vestiti di stracci

Raccogli i pezzi e abbassa le bandiere

Sto andando a Woodstock, è l'Era dell'Acquario

Poi andrò ad Altamont e mi siedo vicino al palco

Metti la testa fuori dalla finestra, lascia che i bei tempi passino

C'è una festa dietro il Grassy Knoll

Impila i mattoni, versa il cemento

Non dire che Dallas non ti ama, signor Presidente

Metti il ​​piede nel serbatoio e poi dai gas

Prova a raggiungere il triplo sottopasso

Cantante dei Blackface, pagliaccio dal viso bianco

Meglio non mostrare i tuoi volti dopo il tramonto

Nel quartiere a luci rosse, c'è un poliziotto in pace

Vive in un incubo su Elm Street

Quando sei su Deep Ellum, metti i tuoi soldi nella scarpa

Non chiedere cosa può fare il tuo paese per te

Contanti al voto, soldi da bruciare

Dealey Plaza, gira a sinistra

Scendo all'incrocio, segnerò un passaggio

Il luogo in cui si trovano la fede, la speranza e la carità

Sparagli mentre corre, ragazzo, sparagli mentre puoi

Vedi se riesci a sparare all'uomo invisibile

Arrivederci, Charlie! Arrivederci, zio Sam!

Francamente, signorina Scarlett, me ne infischio

Qual è la verità e dove è andata?

Chiedi a Oswald e Ruby, dovrebbero saperlo

"Chiudi la bocca" disse un vecchio saggio gufo

Gli affari sono affari ed è un omicidio molto disgustoso

Tommy, mi senti? Sono la regina acida

Sto guidando una lunga limousine nera Lincoln

Cavalcando sul sedile posteriore accanto a mia moglie

Dirigiti direttamente nell'aldilà

Mi chino a sinistra, ho la testa in grembo

Aspetta, sono stato condotto in una specie di trappola

Dove non chiediamo un quarto, e nessun quarto diamo

Siamo proprio in fondo alla strada, dalla strada in cui vivi

Gli hanno mutilato il corpo e gli hanno tolto il cervello

Cosa potrebbero fare di più? Si sono accumulati sul dolore

Ma la sua anima non era lì dove doveva essere

Negli ultimi cinquant'anni lo hanno cercato

Libertà, oh libertà, libertà su di me

Odio dirtelo, signore, ma solo i morti sono liberi

Mandami un po' di amore, quindi non dirmi nessuna bugia

Getta la pistola nella grondaia e prosegui

Sveglia, piccola Susie, andiamo a fare un giro

Attraversiamo il fiume Trinity, manteniamo viva la speranza

Accendi la radio, non toccare i quadranti

L'ospedale di Parkland, a sole altre sei miglia

Mi hai fatto venire le vertigini, signorina Lizzy, mi hai riempito di piombo

Quel tuo proiettile magico mi è andato in testa

Sono solo un pacchiano come Patsy Cline

Non sparare mai a nessuno davanti o dietro

Ho sangue negli occhi, ho sangue nell'orecchio

Non riuscirò mai a raggiungere la nuova frontiera

Il film di Zapruder che ho visto la sera prima

L'ho visto trentatre volte, forse di più

È vile e ingannevole, è crudele ed è cattivo

La cosa più brutta che tu abbia mai visto

Lo hanno ucciso una volta e l'hanno ucciso due volte

L'hanno ucciso come un sacrificio umano

Il giorno in cui lo hanno ucciso, qualcuno mi ha detto: "Figlio

L'era dell'Anticristo è appena iniziata "

L'Air Force One entra attraverso il cancello

Johnson ha prestato giuramento alle 2:38

Fammi sapere quando decidi di gettare la spugna

È quello che è ed è l'omicidio più disgustoso

Cosa c'è di nuovo, micina? Che cosa ho detto?

Ho detto che l'anima di una nazione è stata strappata via

E sta iniziando a decadere lentamente

E che sono trascorse trentasei ore dal Giorno del Giudizio

Wolfman Jack, sta parlando in lingue

Sta andando avanti e avanti nella parte superiore dei suoi polmoni

Suonami una canzone, signor Wolfman Jack

Suonalo per me nella mia lunga Cadillac

Suonami "Only the Good Die Young"

Portami nel posto in cui Tom Dooley è stato appeso

Gioca a "St. James Infirmary" e alla Corte di King James

Se vuoi ricordare, è meglio scrivere i nomi

Gioca anche a Etta James, suona "I'd Rather Go Blind"

Gioca per l'uomo con la mente telepatica

Gioca a John Lee Hooker, gioca a "Scratch My Back"

Gioca per quel proprietario dello strip club di nome Jack

Guitar Slim scende lentamente

Suonalo per me e per Marilyn Monroe

Verse 5]

Suona "Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood"

Suonalo per la First Lady, non si sente affatto bene

Suona Don Henley, Suona Glenn Frey

Portalo al limite e lascialo fare

Suonalo anche per Carl Wilson

Guardando lontano, molto lontano lungo Gower Avenue

Suona una tragedia, suona "Twilight Time"

Riportami a Tulsa sulla scena del crimine

Suonane un'altra e "Another One Bites the Dust"

Suona "The Old Rugged Cross" e "In God We Trust"

Cavalca il cavallo rosa lungo quella lunga e solitaria strada

Resta lì e aspetta che esploda la sua testa

Suona "Mystery Train" per Mr. Mystery

L'uomo che cadde morto come un albero senza radici

Suonalo per il reverendo, suonalo per il pastore

Suonalo per il cane che non ha padrone

Suona Oscar Peterson, Suona Stan Getz

Suona "Blue Sky," Suona Dickey Betts

Suona Art Pepper, Thelonious Monk

Charlie Parker e tutta quella roba

Tutta quella spazzatura e "All That Jazz"

Suona qualcosa per the Birdman of Alcatraz

Suona Buster Keaton, Suona Harold Lloyd

Suona Bugsy Siegel, suona Pretty Boy Floyd

Gioca i numeri, le addizioni

Suona "Cry Me A River" per il Dio degli dei

Suona il numero 9, suona il numero 6

Suonalo per Lindsey e Stevie Nicks

Suona Nat King Cole, suona "Nature Boy"

Suona "Down In The Boondocks" per Terry Malloy

Suona "It Happened One Night" e "One Night of Sin"

Ci sono dodici milioni di anime in ascolto

Suona "Merchant of Venice", suona "Merchants of Death"

Suona "Stella by Starlight" oer Lady Macbeth

Non si preoccupi, Mr. President, l'aiuto sta arrivando

I tuoi fratello stanno arrivando, ci sarà un inferno da affrontare

Fratelli? Quali fratelli? Quale inferno?

Diglielo "Stiamo aspettando che inizi" lo affronteremo come si dovrà

Love Field è dove il suo aereo è atterrato

Ma non è mai tornato da terra

È stato un atto difficile da seguire, secondo a nessuno

Lo hanno ucciso sull'altare del sol levante

Suona "Misty" per me e "That Old Devil Moon"

Suona "Anything Goes" e "Memphis in June"

Suona "Lonely At the Top" e "Lonely Are the Brave"

Suonalo per Houdini che gira intorno alla sua tomba

Suona Jelly Roll Morton, suona "Lucille"

Suona "Deep In a Dream" e suona "Driving Wheel"

Suona "Moonlight Sonata" in F-minore

E "A Key to the Highway" per il re dell'arpa

Suona "Marching Through Georgia" e "Dumbarton's Drums"

Gioca al buio e la morte arriverà quando arriverà

Suona "Love Me Or Leave Me" del grande Bud Powell

Suona "The Blood-stained Banner", suona "Murder Most Foul"