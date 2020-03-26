Dance Again, Selena Gomez: lyrics, traduzione, video
"Dance Again" è un inno dance elettro-pop. Selena Gomez canta di non voler aspettare la felicità, e dopo tutto quello che ha passato, "è così bello ballare di nuovo".
Si tratta del nuovo singolo estratto dal suo ultimo disco in studio, Rare. La canzone è prodotta da Mattman & Robin.
In apertura post potete vedere la performance video del pezzo. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del brano.
Selena Gomez, Dance Again, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Happiness
Ain't something you sit back and you wait for
Mmm, ah
Confidence
Is throwing your heart through every brick wall
Mmm, ah
[Pre-Chorus1]
I kickstart the rhythm
All the trauma's in remission
No, I don't need permission
[Chorus2]
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
With my emotions undressed, I'm going in with everything
To dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good
[Verse 2]
Vulnerable
Ain't easy, believe me, but I go there
Mmm, ah
It's like I'm ten feet tall
I'm high off the weight off of my shoulders
Mmm, ah
[Pre-Chorus1]
I kickstart the rhythm
All the trauma's in remission
No, I don’t need permission
I kickstart my system
When I speak, my body listens
I know what I'm missing
[Chorus2]
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
With my emotions undressed, I'm going in with everything
To dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good
[Post-Chorus5]
Ooh (Ah), ooh
I'm feeling
Ooh (Ah), ooh
Me again
Ooh (Ah), ooh (Oh)
Feels so good to dance again (Ah)
Feels so, feels so, feels so good
[Bridge6]
(So, so, so good)
(Mmm, ah)
Happiness
Ain't something you sit back and you wait for
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again (Ah)
[Chorus2]
Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again
With my emotions undressed, I'm going in (Go in)
With everything (Everything)
To dance again
Feels so, feels so, feels so good
[Outro8]
I kickstart the rhythm (Ooh)
All the trauma's in remission (Ooh)
I'm feelin' (Ooh, ah, mmm)
Me again
I kickstart the rhythm (Ooh, ah)
All the trauma's in remission (Ooh)
I'm feelin' (Ooh, ah)
Feels so, feels so, feels so good
Selena Gomez, Dance Again, Traduzione
Felicità
Non è qualcosa in cui ti siedi e aspetti
Mmm, ah
Fiducia
Sta gettando il tuo cuore attraverso ogni muro di mattoni
Mmm, ah
Inizio il ritmo
Tutti i traumi sono in remissione
No, non ho bisogno del permesso
Ci si sente così, ci si sente così, ci si sente così bene a ballare di nuovo
Ci si sente così, ci si sente così, è così bello ballare di nuovo
Con le mie emozioni spogliate, entro con tutto
Ballare di nuovo
Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così bene
Vulnerabile
Non è facile, credimi, ma ci vado
Mmm, ah
È come se fossi alto tre metri
Sono sollevato dal peso delle mie spalle
Mmm, ah
Inizio il ritmo
Tutti i traumi sono in remissione
No, non ho bisogno del permesso
Ho avviato il mio sistema
Quando parlo, il mio corpo ascolta
So cosa mi sto perdendo
Ci si sente così, ci si sente così, ci si sente così bene a ballare di nuovo
Ci si sente così, ci si sente così, è così bello ballare di nuovo
Con le mie emozioni spogliate, entro con tutto
Ballare di nuovo
Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così bene
Ooh (Ah), ooh
mi sento
Ooh (Ah), ooh
Ancora io
Ooh (Ah), ooh (Oh)
È così bello ballare di nuovo (Ah)
Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così bene
(Così, così, così bene)
(Mmm, ah)
Felicità
Non è qualcosa in cui ti siedi e aspetti
Mi sento così, mi sento così, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo (Ah)
Si sente così, si sente così, è così bello ballare di nuovo
Con le mie emozioni spogliate, entro (Vai)
Con tutto (tutto)
Ballare di nuovo
Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così bene
Ho dato il via al ritmo (Ooh)
Tutti i traumi sono in remissione (Ooh)
Mi sento (Ooh, ah, mmm)
Ancora io
Inizio il ritmo (Ooh, ah)
Tutti i traumi sono in remissione (Ooh)
Mi sento (ooh, ah)
Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così bene