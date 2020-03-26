Dance Again, Selena Gomez: lyrics, traduzione, video

Di Alberto Graziola giovedì 26 marzo 2020

"Dance Again" è un inno dance elettro-pop. Selena Gomez canta di non voler aspettare la felicità, e dopo tutto quello che ha passato, "è così bello ballare di nuovo".

Si tratta del nuovo singolo estratto dal suo ultimo disco in studio, Rare. La canzone è prodotta da Mattman & Robin.

In apertura post potete vedere la performance video del pezzo. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del brano.

Selena Gomez, Dance Again, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Happiness

Ain't something you sit back and you wait for

Mmm, ah

Confidence

Is throwing your heart through every brick wall

Mmm, ah

[Pre-Chorus1]

I kickstart the rhythm

All the trauma's in remission

No, I don't need permission

[Chorus2]

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again

With my emotions undressed, I'm going in with everything

To dance again

Feels so, feels so, feels so good

[Verse 2]

Vulnerable

Ain't easy, believe me, but I go there

Mmm, ah

It's like I'm ten feet tall

I'm high off the weight off of my shoulders

Mmm, ah

[Pre-Chorus1]

I kickstart the rhythm

All the trauma's in remission

No, I don’t need permission

I kickstart my system

When I speak, my body listens

I know what I'm missing

[Chorus2]

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again

With my emotions undressed, I'm going in with everything

To dance again

Feels so, feels so, feels so good

[Post-Chorus5]

Ooh (Ah), ooh

I'm feeling

Ooh (Ah), ooh

Me again

Ooh (Ah), ooh (Oh)

Feels so good to dance again (Ah)

Feels so, feels so, feels so good

[Bridge6]

(So, so, so good)

(Mmm, ah)

Happiness

Ain't something you sit back and you wait for

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again (Ah)

[Chorus2]

Feels so, feels so, feels so good to dance again

With my emotions undressed, I'm going in (Go in)

With everything (Everything)

To dance again

Feels so, feels so, feels so good

[Outro8]

I kickstart the rhythm (Ooh)

All the trauma's in remission (Ooh)

I'm feelin' (Ooh, ah, mmm)

Me again

I kickstart the rhythm (Ooh, ah)

All the trauma's in remission (Ooh)

I'm feelin' (Ooh, ah)

Feels so, feels so, feels so good

Selena Gomez, Dance Again, Traduzione

Felicità

Non è qualcosa in cui ti siedi e aspetti

Mmm, ah

Fiducia

Sta gettando il tuo cuore attraverso ogni muro di mattoni

Mmm, ah

Inizio il ritmo

Tutti i traumi sono in remissione

No, non ho bisogno del permesso

Ci si sente così, ci si sente così, ci si sente così bene a ballare di nuovo

Ci si sente così, ci si sente così, è così bello ballare di nuovo

Con le mie emozioni spogliate, entro con tutto

Ballare di nuovo

Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così bene

Vulnerabile

Non è facile, credimi, ma ci vado

Mmm, ah

È come se fossi alto tre metri

Sono sollevato dal peso delle mie spalle

Mmm, ah

Inizio il ritmo

Tutti i traumi sono in remissione

No, non ho bisogno del permesso

Ho avviato il mio sistema

Quando parlo, il mio corpo ascolta

So cosa mi sto perdendo

Ci si sente così, ci si sente così, ci si sente così bene a ballare di nuovo

Ci si sente così, ci si sente così, è così bello ballare di nuovo

Con le mie emozioni spogliate, entro con tutto

Ballare di nuovo

Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così bene

Ooh (Ah), ooh

mi sento

Ooh (Ah), ooh

Ancora io

Ooh (Ah), ooh (Oh)

È così bello ballare di nuovo (Ah)

Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così bene

(Così, così, così bene)

(Mmm, ah)

Felicità

Non è qualcosa in cui ti siedi e aspetti

Mi sento così, mi sento così, mi sento così bene a ballare di nuovo (Ah)

Si sente così, si sente così, è così bello ballare di nuovo

Con le mie emozioni spogliate, entro (Vai)

Con tutto (tutto)

Ballare di nuovo

Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così bene

Ho dato il via al ritmo (Ooh)

Tutti i traumi sono in remissione (Ooh)

Mi sento (Ooh, ah, mmm)

Ancora io

Inizio il ritmo (Ooh, ah)

Tutti i traumi sono in remissione (Ooh)

Mi sento (ooh, ah)

Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così, Ci si sente così bene