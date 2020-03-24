High School Musical: The Musical, Olivia Rodrigo - All I Want: traduzione e lyrics (video)
Disney Plus, Olivia Rodrigo - All I Want: lyrics, traduzione e video della canzone della serie tv
All I Want è una canzone originale scritta da Olivia Rodrigo. E' presente nell'episodio 4 di High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in streaming su Disney plus (disponibile da oggi anche in Italia). In questa canzone, il personaggio di Rodrigo, Nini, canta di due ragazzi, Ricky ed EJ, e delle relazioni con loro.
Ho iniziato a cantare ancora prima di iniziare a recitare. In realtà, la ragione per cui ho iniziato a recitare è perché ero parecchio espressiva quando cantavo. Quindi la gente mi ha detto: “Ehi, forse dovresti iniziare a recitare. Forse questo sarà qualcosa che ti piacerà "e l'ho adorato, ed eccoci qui.
Il pezzo è prodotto da Matthew Tishler. In apertura post potete vedere il video ufficiale che accompagna la canzone. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del brano.
Olivia Rodrigo - All I Want, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I found a guy, told me I was a star
He held the door, held my hand in the dark
And he's perfect on paper, but he's lying to my face
Does he think that I'm the kinda girl who needs to be saved?
[Verse 2]
And there's one more boy, he's from my past
We fell in love, but it didn't last
'Cause the second I figure it out, he pushes me away
And I won't fight for love if you won't meet me halfway
And I say that I'm through, but this song's still for you
[Chorus1]
All I want is love that lasts
Is all I want too much to ask?
Is it something wrong with me?
All I want is a good guy
Are my expectations far too high?
Try my best, but what can I say?
All I have is myself at the end of the day
But shouldn't that be enough for me?
[Bridge2]
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
And I miss the days when I was young and naive
I thought the perfect guy would come and find me
Now happy ever after, it don't come so easily
[Chorus1]
All I want is love that lasts
Is all I want too much to ask?
Is it something wrong with me? Oh, ooh
All I want is a good guy
Are my expectations far too high?
Try my best but what can I say?
All I have is myself at the end of the day
And all I want is for that to be okay
Olivia Rodrigo - All I Want, Traduzione
Ho trovato un ragazzo, mi ha detto che ero una stella
Teneva la porta, teneva la mia mano nel buio
Ed è perfetto sulla carta, ma mi sta mentendo in faccia
Crede che io sia la ragazza che ha bisogno di essere salvata?
E c'è un altro ragazzo, fa parte del mio passato
Ci siamo innamorati, ma non è durata
Perché nel momento in cui lo capisco, mi respinge
E non combatterò per amore se non mi incontrerai a metà strada
E dico che ho finito, ma questa canzone è ancora per te
Tutto quello che voglio è l'amore che dura
Voglio solo chiedere troppo?
C'è qualcosa che non va in me?
Tutto quello che voglio è un bravo ragazzo
Le mie aspettative sono troppo alte?
Fai del mio meglio, ma cosa posso dire?
Tutto quello che ho è me stessa alla fine della giornata
Ma non dovrebbe bastare per me?
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
E mi mancano i giorni in cui ero giovane e ingenuo
Pensavo che il ragazzo perfetto sarebbe venuto a trovarmi
Ora felice per sempre, non arriva così facilmente
Tutto quello che voglio è l'amore che dura
Voglio solo chiedere troppo?
C'è qualcosa che non va in me? Oh oh
Tutto quello che voglio è un bravo ragazzo
Le mie aspettative sono troppo alte?
Fai del mio meglio, ma cosa posso dire?
Tutto quello che ho è me stesso alla fine della giornata
E tutto ciò che voglio è che vada bene