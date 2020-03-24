High School Musical: The Musical, Olivia Rodrigo - All I Want: traduzione e lyrics (video)

All I Want è una canzone originale scritta da Olivia Rodrigo. E' presente nell'episodio 4 di High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in streaming su Disney plus (disponibile da oggi anche in Italia). In questa canzone, il personaggio di Rodrigo, Nini, canta di due ragazzi, Ricky ed EJ, e delle relazioni con loro.

Il pezzo è prodotto da Matthew Tishler. In apertura post potete vedere il video ufficiale che accompagna la canzone. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del brano.

Olivia Rodrigo - All I Want, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I found a guy, told me I was a star

He held the door, held my hand in the dark

And he's perfect on paper, but he's lying to my face

Does he think that I'm the kinda girl who needs to be saved?

[Verse 2]

And there's one more boy, he's from my past

We fell in love, but it didn't last

'Cause the second I figure it out, he pushes me away

And I won't fight for love if you won't meet me halfway

And I say that I'm through, but this song's still for you

[Chorus1]

All I want is love that lasts

Is all I want too much to ask?

Is it something wrong with me?

All I want is a good guy

Are my expectations far too high?

Try my best, but what can I say?

All I have is myself at the end of the day

But shouldn't that be enough for me?

[Bridge2]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

And I miss the days when I was young and naive

I thought the perfect guy would come and find me

Now happy ever after, it don't come so easily

[Chorus1]

All I want is love that lasts

Is all I want too much to ask?

Is it something wrong with me? Oh, ooh

All I want is a good guy

Are my expectations far too high?

Try my best but what can I say?

All I have is myself at the end of the day

And all I want is for that to be okay

Olivia Rodrigo - All I Want, Traduzione

Ho trovato un ragazzo, mi ha detto che ero una stella

Teneva la porta, teneva la mia mano nel buio

Ed è perfetto sulla carta, ma mi sta mentendo in faccia

Crede che io sia la ragazza che ha bisogno di essere salvata?

E c'è un altro ragazzo, fa parte del mio passato

Ci siamo innamorati, ma non è durata

Perché nel momento in cui lo capisco, mi respinge

E non combatterò per amore se non mi incontrerai a metà strada

E dico che ho finito, ma questa canzone è ancora per te

Tutto quello che voglio è l'amore che dura

Voglio solo chiedere troppo?

C'è qualcosa che non va in me?

Tutto quello che voglio è un bravo ragazzo

Le mie aspettative sono troppo alte?

Fai del mio meglio, ma cosa posso dire?

Tutto quello che ho è me stessa alla fine della giornata

Ma non dovrebbe bastare per me?

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

E mi mancano i giorni in cui ero giovane e ingenuo

Pensavo che il ragazzo perfetto sarebbe venuto a trovarmi

Ora felice per sempre, non arriva così facilmente

Tutto quello che voglio è l'amore che dura

Voglio solo chiedere troppo?

C'è qualcosa che non va in me? Oh oh

Tutto quello che voglio è un bravo ragazzo

Le mie aspettative sono troppo alte?

Fai del mio meglio, ma cosa posso dire?

Tutto quello che ho è me stesso alla fine della giornata

E tutto ciò che voglio è che vada bene