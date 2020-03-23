In your eyes, The Weeknd: lyrics, testo e traduzione (video)
The Weeknd, In your eyes: traduzione, lyrics, testo (video)
"In Your Eyes" è il nuovo singolo di The Weeknd che canta in un modo più vulnerabile rispetto alla maggior parte delle sue altre canzoni edonistiche, rinunciando ai sentimenti che può vedere nel suo amante e al modo in cui lo fa sentire.
Prodotto da Max Martin, Oscar Holter & The Weeknd, il pezzo fa parte dell'ultimo disco dell'artista, After Hours.
In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione della canzone.
The Weeknd, In your eyes, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I just pretend that I'm in the dark
I don't regret 'cause my heart can't take a loss
I'd rather be so oblivious
I'd rather be with you
[Pre-Chorus1]
When it's said, when it's done, yeah
I don't ever wanna know
I can tell what you done, yeah
When I look at you
[Chorus2]
In your eyes
I see there's something burning inside you
Oh, inside you
In your eyes, I know it hurts to smile but you try to
Oh, you try to
[Post-Chorus3]
You always try to hide the pain
You always know just what to say
I always look the other way
I'm blind, I'm blind
In your eyes, you lie, but I don't let it define you
Oh, define you
[Verse 2]
I tried to find love
In someone else too many times
But I hope you know I mean it (Mean it)
When I tell you you're the one that was on my mind, oh
[Pre-Chorus1]
When it's said, when it's done, yeah
I would never let you know (Let you know)
I'm ashamed of what I've done, yeah
When I look at you
[Chorus2]
In your eyes (Your eyes)
I see there's something burning inside you (Inside you)
Oh, inside you (Oh, inside you)
In your eyes, I know it hurts to smile but you try to (But you try to)
Oh, you try to (You try to)
[Post-Chorus3]
You always try to hide the pain (Oh, oh)
You always know just what to say (Oh, dear)
I always look the other way
I'm blind, I'm blind
In your eyes, you lie, but I don't let it define you (Hey)
Oh, define you
[Bridge7]
In your eyes
I see there's something burning inside you
Oh, inside you
[Post-Chorus3]
You always try to hide the pain
You always know just what to say
I always look the other way
I'm blind, I'm blind
In your eyes, you lie, but I don't let it define you
Oh, define you
The Weeknd, In your eyes, Traduzione
Fingo solo di essere al buio
Non mi pento perché il mio cuore non può perdere
Preferirei essere così ignaro
preferirei essere con te
Quando è detto, quando è fatto, sì
Non voglio mai saperlo
Posso dire cosa hai fatto, sì
Quando ti guardo
Nei tuoi occhi
Vedo che c'è qualcosa che brucia dentro di te
Oh, dentro di te
Ai tuoi occhi, so che fa male sorridere ma ci provi
Oh, ci provi
Cerchi sempre di nascondere il dolore
Sai sempre cosa dire
Guardo sempre dall'altra parte
Sono cieco, sono cieco
Ai tuoi occhi, menti, ma non lascio che ti definisca
Oh, definisci te
Ho provato a trovare l'amore
In qualcun altra troppe volte
Ma spero che tu sappia che intendo
Quando ti dico che sei quella che avevo in mente, oh
Quando è detto, quando è fatto, sì
Non ti farei mai sapere
Mi vergogno di quello che ho fatto, sì
Quando ti guardo
Nei tuoi occhi (I tuoi occhi)
Vedo che c'è qualcosa che brucia dentro di te (dentro di te)
Oh, dentro di te (Oh, dentro di te)
Ai tuoi occhi, so che fa male sorridere ma ci provi (ma ci provi)
Oh, ci provi (ci provi)
Cerchi sempre di nascondere il dolore (Oh, oh)
Sai sempre cosa dire (oh, caro)
Guardo sempre dall'altra parte
Sono cieco, sono cieco
Ai tuoi occhi, menti, ma non lascio che ti definisca (Ehi)
Oh, definisci te
Nei tuoi occhi
Vedo che c'è qualcosa che brucia dentro di te
Oh, dentro di te
Cerchi sempre di nascondere il dolore
Sai sempre cosa dire
Guardo sempre dall'altra parte
Sono cieco, sono cieco
Ai tuoi occhi, menti, ma non lascio che ti definisca
Oh, definisci te