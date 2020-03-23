In your eyes, The Weeknd: lyrics, testo e traduzione (video)

Di Alberto Graziola lunedì 23 marzo 2020

The Weeknd, In your eyes: traduzione, lyrics, testo (video)

"In Your Eyes" è il nuovo singolo di The Weeknd che canta in un modo più vulnerabile rispetto alla maggior parte delle sue altre canzoni edonistiche, rinunciando ai sentimenti che può vedere nel suo amante e al modo in cui lo fa sentire.

Prodotto da Max Martin, Oscar Holter & The Weeknd, il pezzo fa parte dell'ultimo disco dell'artista, After Hours.

In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione della canzone.

The Weeknd, In your eyes, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I just pretend that I'm in the dark

I don't regret 'cause my heart can't take a loss

I'd rather be so oblivious

I'd rather be with you

[Pre-Chorus1]

When it's said, when it's done, yeah

I don't ever wanna know

I can tell what you done, yeah

When I look at you

[Chorus2]

In your eyes

I see there's something burning inside you

Oh, inside you

In your eyes, I know it hurts to smile but you try to

Oh, you try to

[Post-Chorus3]

You always try to hide the pain

You always know just what to say

I always look the other way

I'm blind, I'm blind

In your eyes, you lie, but I don't let it define you

Oh, define you

[Verse 2]

I tried to find love

In someone else too many times

But I hope you know I mean it (Mean it)

When I tell you you're the one that was on my mind, oh

[Pre-Chorus1]

When it's said, when it's done, yeah

I would never let you know (Let you know)

I'm ashamed of what I've done, yeah

When I look at you

[Chorus2]

In your eyes (Your eyes)

I see there's something burning inside you (Inside you)

Oh, inside you (Oh, inside you)

In your eyes, I know it hurts to smile but you try to (But you try to)

Oh, you try to (You try to)

[Post-Chorus3]

You always try to hide the pain (Oh, oh)

You always know just what to say (Oh, dear)

I always look the other way

I'm blind, I'm blind

In your eyes, you lie, but I don't let it define you (Hey)

Oh, define you

[Bridge7]

In your eyes

I see there's something burning inside you

Oh, inside you

[Post-Chorus3]

You always try to hide the pain

You always know just what to say

I always look the other way

I'm blind, I'm blind

In your eyes, you lie, but I don't let it define you

Oh, define you

The Weeknd, In your eyes, Traduzione

Fingo solo di essere al buio

Non mi pento perché il mio cuore non può perdere

Preferirei essere così ignaro

preferirei essere con te

Quando è detto, quando è fatto, sì

Non voglio mai saperlo

Posso dire cosa hai fatto, sì

Quando ti guardo

Nei tuoi occhi

Vedo che c'è qualcosa che brucia dentro di te

Oh, dentro di te

Ai tuoi occhi, so che fa male sorridere ma ci provi

Oh, ci provi

Cerchi sempre di nascondere il dolore

Sai sempre cosa dire

Guardo sempre dall'altra parte

Sono cieco, sono cieco

Ai tuoi occhi, menti, ma non lascio che ti definisca

Oh, definisci te

Ho provato a trovare l'amore

In qualcun altra troppe volte

Ma spero che tu sappia che intendo

Quando ti dico che sei quella che avevo in mente, oh

Quando è detto, quando è fatto, sì

Non ti farei mai sapere

Mi vergogno di quello che ho fatto, sì

Quando ti guardo

Nei tuoi occhi (I tuoi occhi)

Vedo che c'è qualcosa che brucia dentro di te (dentro di te)

Oh, dentro di te (Oh, dentro di te)

Ai tuoi occhi, so che fa male sorridere ma ci provi (ma ci provi)

Oh, ci provi (ci provi)

Cerchi sempre di nascondere il dolore (Oh, oh)

Sai sempre cosa dire (oh, caro)

Guardo sempre dall'altra parte

Sono cieco, sono cieco

Ai tuoi occhi, menti, ma non lascio che ti definisca (Ehi)

Oh, definisci te

Nei tuoi occhi

Vedo che c'è qualcosa che brucia dentro di te

Oh, dentro di te

Cerchi sempre di nascondere il dolore

Sai sempre cosa dire

Guardo sempre dall'altra parte

Sono cieco, sono cieco

Ai tuoi occhi, menti, ma non lascio che ti definisca

Oh, definisci te