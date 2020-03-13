Ava Max, Kings & Queens: testo, lyrics e traduzione
Kings & Queens è il nuovo singolo di Ava Max. La cantante ha rilasciato il brano nelle scorse ore e potete recuperarlo qui sotto. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del pezzo, prodotto da Cirkut & RedOne.
Ava Max, Kings & Queens, Lyrics
[Chorus1]
If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you're not dancing on your own
[Verse 1]
Can't live without me, you wanna, but you can't, nah-nah-nah
Think it's funny, but honey, can't run this show on your own
I can feel my body shake, there's only so much I can take
I'll show you how a real queen behaves
[Pre-Chorus2]
Oh, no damsel in distress, don't need to save me
Once I start breathing fire, you can't tame me
And you might think I'm weak without a sword
But if I had one, it'd be bigger than yours
[Chorus1]
If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you're not dancing on your own
[Verse 2]
Disobey me, then baby, it's off with your head
Gonna change it and make it a world you won't forget
[Pre-Chorus2]
Oh, no damsel in distress, don't need to save me
Once I start breathing fire, you can't tame me
And you might think I'm weak without a sword
But I'm stronger than I ever was before
[Chorus1]
If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you're not dancing on your own
[Bridge6]
In chess, the king can move one space at a time
But queens are free to go wherever they like
You get too close, you'll get a royalty high
So breathe it in to feel the life
[Chorus1]
If all of the kings had their queens on the throne
We would pop champagne and raise a toast
To all of the queens who are fighting alone
Baby, you're not dancing on your own
[Outro8]
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Ava Max, Kings & Queens, Traduzione
Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono
Apriremmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi
A tutte le regine che combattono da sole
Piccola, non balli da sola
Non puoi vivere senza di me, vuoi, ma non puoi, nah-nah-nah
Pensi che sia divertente, ma tesoro, non puoi gestire questo spettacolo da solo
Sento il mio corpo tremare, c'è solo così tanto che posso prendere
Ti mostrerò come si comporta una vera regina
Oh, nessuna damigella in pericolo, non ho bisogno di salvarmi
Una volta che inizio a respirare fuoco, non puoi domarmi
E potresti pensare che sono debole senza una spada
Ma se ne avessi una, sarebbe più grande della tua
Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono
Apriremmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi
A tutte le regine che combattono da sole
Piccola, non balli da sola
Disobbediscimi, poi piccola, sei fuori con la testa
Lo cambierò e trasformeremo un mondo che non dimenticherai
Oh, nessuna damigella in pericolo, non ho bisogno di salvarmi
Una volta che inizio a respirare fuoco, non puoi domarmi
E potresti pensare che sono debole senza una spada
Ma sono più forte di quanto non sia mai stata prima
Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono
Apriremmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi
A tutte le regine che combattono da sole
Piccola, non balli da sola
Negli scacchi, il re può spostarsi di uno spazio alla volta
Ma le regine sono libere di andare dove vogliono
Ti avvicini troppo, otterrai un massimo di royalties
Inspiralo per sentire la vita
Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono
Apriremmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi
A tutte le regine che combattono da sole
Piccola, non balli da sola
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh
Ava Max, Kings & Queens: il nuovo singolo esce il 12 marzo 2020
Ava Max ha ufficialmente annunciato il titolo del suo nuovo singolo, Kings & Queens, in uscita il 12 marzo 2020.
"“No damsel in distress, don’t need to save me" aveva scritto, via Instagram, recentemente, come anteprima del testo del suo pezzo inedito. Secondo quanto emerso, il brano è prodotto da Cirkut e potrebbe essere un inno femminile, alla girl power, se il testo e la cover ispirata a Game Of Thrones possono essere indicativi.
Qui sotto la cover del brano, chiaro omaggio alla serie tv conclusasi alcuni mesi fa.