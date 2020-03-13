Ava Max, Kings & Queens: testo, lyrics e traduzione

Di Alberto Graziola venerdì 13 marzo 2020

Kings & Queens, Ava Max: significato canzone, lyrics, traduzione e testo del nuovo singolo

Kings & Queens è il nuovo singolo di Ava Max. La cantante ha rilasciato il brano nelle scorse ore e potete recuperarlo qui sotto. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del pezzo, prodotto da Cirkut & RedOne.

Ava Max, Kings & Queens, Lyrics

[Chorus1]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you're not dancing on your own

[Verse 1]

Can't live without me, you wanna, but you can't, nah-nah-nah

Think it's funny, but honey, can't run this show on your own

I can feel my body shake, there's only so much I can take

I'll show you how a real queen behaves

[Pre-Chorus2]

Oh, no damsel in distress, don't need to save me

Once I start breathing fire, you can't tame me

And you might think I'm weak without a sword

But if I had one, it'd be bigger than yours

[Chorus1]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you're not dancing on your own

[Verse 2]

Disobey me, then baby, it's off with your head

Gonna change it and make it a world you won't forget

[Pre-Chorus2]

Oh, no damsel in distress, don't need to save me

Once I start breathing fire, you can't tame me

And you might think I'm weak without a sword

But I'm stronger than I ever was before

[Chorus1]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you're not dancing on your own

[Bridge6]

In chess, the king can move one space at a time

But queens are free to go wherever they like

You get too close, you'll get a royalty high

So breathe it in to feel the life

[Chorus1]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you're not dancing on your own

[Outro8]

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Ava Max, Kings & Queens, Traduzione

Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono

Apriremmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi

A tutte le regine che combattono da sole

Piccola, non balli da sola

Non puoi vivere senza di me, vuoi, ma non puoi, nah-nah-nah

Pensi che sia divertente, ma tesoro, non puoi gestire questo spettacolo da solo

Sento il mio corpo tremare, c'è solo così tanto che posso prendere

Ti mostrerò come si comporta una vera regina

Oh, nessuna damigella in pericolo, non ho bisogno di salvarmi

Una volta che inizio a respirare fuoco, non puoi domarmi

E potresti pensare che sono debole senza una spada

Ma se ne avessi una, sarebbe più grande della tua

Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono

Apriremmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi

A tutte le regine che combattono da sole

Piccola, non balli da sola

Disobbediscimi, poi piccola, sei fuori con la testa

Lo cambierò e trasformeremo un mondo che non dimenticherai

Oh, nessuna damigella in pericolo, non ho bisogno di salvarmi

Una volta che inizio a respirare fuoco, non puoi domarmi

E potresti pensare che sono debole senza una spada

Ma sono più forte di quanto non sia mai stata prima

Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono

Apriremmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi

A tutte le regine che combattono da sole

Piccola, non balli da sola

Negli scacchi, il re può spostarsi di uno spazio alla volta

Ma le regine sono libere di andare dove vogliono

Ti avvicini troppo, otterrai un massimo di royalties

Inspiralo per sentire la vita

Se tutti i re avessero le loro regine sul trono

Apriremmo lo champagne e faremmo un brindisi

A tutte le regine che combattono da sole

Piccola, non balli da sola

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Ava Max, Kings & Queens: il nuovo singolo esce il 12 marzo 2020

Ava Max ha ufficialmente annunciato il titolo del suo nuovo singolo, Kings & Queens, in uscita il 12 marzo 2020.

"“No damsel in distress, don’t need to save me" aveva scritto, via Instagram, recentemente, come anteprima del testo del suo pezzo inedito. Secondo quanto emerso, il brano è prodotto da Cirkut e potrebbe essere un inno femminile, alla girl power, se il testo e la cover ispirata a Game Of Thrones possono essere indicativi.

Qui sotto la cover del brano, chiaro omaggio alla serie tv conclusasi alcuni mesi fa.