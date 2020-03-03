Elite 3: The Kids are coming di Tones and I è la canzone del trailer (video)
E' disponibile il trailer di Elite 3, la nuova stagione della serie tv targata Netflix, online dal 13 marzo 2020. Mentre vengono mostrate alcune scene degli episodi che comporranno l'ultimo atto di questa serie di successo, possiamo ascoltare una canzone con la funzione di colonna sonora. Si tratta del brano "The Kids are coming" di Tones and I.
Il brano è incluso nell'omonimo EP The Kids Are Coming, primo lavoro della cantante australiana Tones and I, pubblicato il 30 agosto 2019 su etichetta discografica Bad Batch Records e distribuito dalla Sony Music.
Potete ascoltare qui sotto la canzone e in apertura post, invece, il trailer di Elite 3.
The Kids are coming di Tones and I, Testo
[Verse 1]
No one wants to listen to the kids these days
Yeah, the fibs these days, yeah
They say that we're all the same
But they're the ones to blame
Speaking of the young as if we killed someone
But we don't need your guns
We're all too busy on the run
Tryna be someone
[Chorus1]
The kids are coming
The kids are gunning
The kids are running
The kids are coming
The kids are coming
The kids are gunning
The kids are running
The kids are coming for you
[Verse 2]
No one seems to understand the kids these days
And why we live this way
We got to clean up the mess you've made
Still you don't wanna change
You create the law but can't control our thoughts
And no, we won't be bought
We don't just protest for the fun
We're here to get it done
[Chorus1]
The kids are coming
The kids are gunning
The kids are running
The kids are coming
The kids are coming
The kids are gunning
The kids are running
The kids are coming for you
[Bridge3]
Now you've gone and done it and we locked you in the basement
Marching through the streets is not the only way to change things
Now you've gone and done it and we locked you in the basement
Marching through the streets is not the only way to change things
[Spoken Interlude]
This never would've happened when I was a boy
You kids these days and your millennium items
And your card games
And your loud music
And your hula hoops
And your hopscotch
And your dungarees
And your lollipops
And your Sony PlayStations and your
[Outro4]
The kids are coming
The kids are gunning
The kids are running
The kids are coming
The kids are coming for you