Elite 3: The Kids are coming di Tones and I è la canzone del trailer (video)

Di Alberto Graziola martedì 3 marzo 2020

Elite 3 trailer: ecco la canzone del trailer (video)

E' disponibile il trailer di Elite 3, la nuova stagione della serie tv targata Netflix, online dal 13 marzo 2020. Mentre vengono mostrate alcune scene degli episodi che comporranno l'ultimo atto di questa serie di successo, possiamo ascoltare una canzone con la funzione di colonna sonora. Si tratta del brano "The Kids are coming" di Tones and I.

Il brano è incluso nell'omonimo EP The Kids Are Coming, primo lavoro della cantante australiana Tones and I, pubblicato il 30 agosto 2019 su etichetta discografica Bad Batch Records e distribuito dalla Sony Music.

Potete ascoltare qui sotto la canzone e in apertura post, invece, il trailer di Elite 3.

The Kids are coming di Tones and I, Testo

[Verse 1]

No one wants to listen to the kids these days

Yeah, the fibs these days, yeah

They say that we're all the same

But they're the ones to blame

Speaking of the young as if we killed someone

But we don't need your guns

We're all too busy on the run

Tryna be someone

[Chorus1]

The kids are coming

The kids are gunning

The kids are running

The kids are coming

The kids are coming

The kids are gunning

The kids are running

The kids are coming for you

[Verse 2]

No one seems to understand the kids these days

And why we live this way

We got to clean up the mess you've made

Still you don't wanna change

You create the law but can't control our thoughts

And no, we won't be bought

We don't just protest for the fun

We're here to get it done

[Chorus1]

The kids are coming

The kids are gunning

The kids are running

The kids are coming

The kids are coming

The kids are gunning

The kids are running

The kids are coming for you

[Bridge3]

Now you've gone and done it and we locked you in the basement

Marching through the streets is not the only way to change things

Now you've gone and done it and we locked you in the basement

Marching through the streets is not the only way to change things

[Spoken Interlude]

This never would've happened when I was a boy

You kids these days and your millennium items

And your card games

And your loud music

And your hula hoops

And your hopscotch

And your dungarees

And your lollipops

And your Sony PlayStations and your

[Outro4]

The kids are coming

The kids are gunning

The kids are running

The kids are coming

The kids are coming for you