Smiling, Alanis Morissette: la canzone scritta per il musical Jagged Little Pill
Alanis Morissette, Smiling, lyrics, testo e traduzione della canzone
Scritto originariamente per il musical Jagged Little Pill del 2018 (che a sua volta è stato ispirato dall'album di debutto di Alanis Morissette), "Smiling" è stato ufficialmente rilasciato dalla cantante il 21 febbraio 2020, come secondo singolo del suo nono album in studio, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. Il titolo dell'album deriva proprio dal ritornello di questo pezzo.
In apertura post potete ascoltare l'audio del brano, a seguire testo e traduzione.
Alanis Morissette, Smiling, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
This is a life of extremes
Both sides are slippery and enticing
These are my places off the rails
And this, my loose recollection of a falling
I barely remember who I failed
I was just trying to keep it together
[Pre-Chorus1]
This is my first wave of my white flag
This is the sound of me hitting bottom
This my surrender, if that's what you call it
In the anatomy of my crash
[Chorus2]
And I keep on smiling
Keep on moving
Can't stand still
[Verse 2]
Me, the notorious bottom dweller
Me, the ceiling-less brave explorer
Lured to the ends of overwhelm
[Pre-Chorus1]
This is my first wave of the white flag
This is the sound of me hitting bottom
This my surrender, if that's what I call it
In the anatomy of my crash
[Chorus2]
And I keep on smiling
Keep on moving
Can't stand still
[Bridge5]
Such pretty forks in the road
On this continuum I've been bouncing
Life flashing promise before my eyes
[Pre-Chorus1]
This is my first wave of the white flag
This is the sound of me hitting bottom
This my surrender, if I can bare it
In the anatomy of my crash
[Chorus2]
And I keep on smiling
Keep on moving
Can't stand still
Alanis Morissette, Smiling, Traduzione
Questa è una vita di estremi
Entrambe le parti sono scivolose e allettanti
Questi sono i miei posti fuori dai binari
E questo, il mio lento ricordo di una caduta
Ricordo a malapena chi ho fallito
Stavo solo cercando di tenerlo insieme
Questa è la mia prima ondata della mia bandiera bianca
Questo è il suono di me che colpisce il fondo
Questa è la mia resa, se è così che la chiami
Nell'anatomia del mio incidente
E continuo a sorridere
Continuo a muovermi
Non riesco a stare ferma
Io, il famigerato abitante inferiore
Io, l'esploratrice coraggiosa senza limiti
Attirata fino alle estremità di sopraffazione
Questa è la mia prima ondata della mia bandiera bianca
Questo è il suono di me che colpisce il fondo
Questa è la mia resa, se è così che la chiami
Nell'anatomia del mio incidente
E continuo a sorridere
Continuo a muovermi
Non riesco a stare ferma
Bivi così belli sulla strada
Su questo continuum ho rimbalzato
La vita mi balena una promessa davanti agli occhi
Questa è la mia prima ondata della mia bandiera bianca
Questo è il suono di me che colpisce il fondo
Questa è la mia resa, se è così che la chiami
Nell'anatomia del mio incidente
E continuo a sorridere
Continuo a muovermi
Non riesco a stare ferma