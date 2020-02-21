Smiling, Alanis Morissette: la canzone scritta per il musical Jagged Little Pill

Di Alberto Graziola venerdì 21 febbraio 2020

Alanis Morissette, Smiling, lyrics, testo e traduzione della canzone

Scritto originariamente per il musical Jagged Little Pill del 2018 (che a sua volta è stato ispirato dall'album di debutto di Alanis Morissette), "Smiling" è stato ufficialmente rilasciato dalla cantante il 21 febbraio 2020, come secondo singolo del suo nono album in studio, Such Pretty Forks in the Road. Il titolo dell'album deriva proprio dal ritornello di questo pezzo.

In apertura post potete ascoltare l'audio del brano, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Alanis Morissette, Smiling, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

This is a life of extremes

Both sides are slippery and enticing

These are my places off the rails

And this, my loose recollection of a falling

I barely remember who I failed

I was just trying to keep it together

[Pre-Chorus1]

This is my first wave of my white flag

This is the sound of me hitting bottom

This my surrender, if that's what you call it

In the anatomy of my crash

[Chorus2]

And I keep on smiling

Keep on moving

Can't stand still

[Verse 2]

Me, the notorious bottom dweller

Me, the ceiling-less brave explorer

Lured to the ends of overwhelm

[Pre-Chorus1]

This is my first wave of the white flag

This is the sound of me hitting bottom

This my surrender, if that's what I call it

In the anatomy of my crash

[Chorus2]

And I keep on smiling

Keep on moving

Can't stand still

[Bridge5]

Such pretty forks in the road

On this continuum I've been bouncing

Life flashing promise before my eyes

[Pre-Chorus1]

This is my first wave of the white flag

This is the sound of me hitting bottom

This my surrender, if I can bare it

In the anatomy of my crash

[Chorus2]

And I keep on smiling

Keep on moving

Can't stand still

Alanis Morissette, Smiling, Traduzione

Questa è una vita di estremi

Entrambe le parti sono scivolose e allettanti

Questi sono i miei posti fuori dai binari

E questo, il mio lento ricordo di una caduta

Ricordo a malapena chi ho fallito

Stavo solo cercando di tenerlo insieme

Questa è la mia prima ondata della mia bandiera bianca

Questo è il suono di me che colpisce il fondo

Questa è la mia resa, se è così che la chiami

Nell'anatomia del mio incidente

E continuo a sorridere

Continuo a muovermi

Non riesco a stare ferma

Io, il famigerato abitante inferiore

Io, l'esploratrice coraggiosa senza limiti

Attirata fino alle estremità di sopraffazione

Questa è la mia prima ondata della mia bandiera bianca

Questo è il suono di me che colpisce il fondo

Questa è la mia resa, se è così che la chiami

Nell'anatomia del mio incidente

E continuo a sorridere

Continuo a muovermi

Non riesco a stare ferma

Bivi così belli sulla strada

Su questo continuum ho rimbalzato

La vita mi balena una promessa davanti agli occhi

Questa è la mia prima ondata della mia bandiera bianca

Questo è il suono di me che colpisce il fondo

Questa è la mia resa, se è così che la chiami

Nell'anatomia del mio incidente

E continuo a sorridere

Continuo a muovermi

Non riesco a stare ferma