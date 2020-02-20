The Man, Taylor Swift: il nuovo singolo è un inno femminista, voce di tutte le donne (traduzione e testo)

Taylor Swift, The Man: il significato della canzone

E' disponibile in radio “The man”, il nuovo singolo di Taylor Swift, tratto dall’album certificato Platino e di successo internazionale “Lover”.

“The man”, con oltre 99 milioni di stream su Spotify e prodotto con Joel Little, è un inno femminista in cui Taylor Swift immagina come sarebbe la sua percezione da parte dei media se fosse un uomo, consapevole che, grazie a tutti i successi e i traguardi faticosamente conquistati, “if I was a man, then I’d be the man”. La popstar dà voce a tutte le donne che nella vita lavorano e faticano il doppio per poter raggiungere gli stessi risultati ottenuti dagli uomini, ma che al contempo vengono accusate di essere troppo fredde, manipolatrici o giudicate in ogni aspetto, da quello estetico a quello caratteriale.

“Lover” è il settimo progetto discografico di Taylor Swift.

Qui sotto testo e traduzione della canzone.

Taylor Swift, The Man, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I would be complex, I would be cool

They'd say I played the field before I found someone to commit to

And that would be okay for me to do

Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you

[Pre-Chorus1]

I'd be a fearless leader

I'd be an alpha type

When everyone believes ya

What's that like?

[Chorus2]

I'm so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man

And I'm so sick of them coming at me again

'Cause if I was a man, then I'd be the man

I'd be the man

I'd be the man

[Verse 2]

They'd say I hustled, put in the work

They wouldn't shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve

What I was wearing, if I was rude

Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves

[Pre-Chorus1]

And they would toast to me, oh, let the players play

I'd be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez

[Chorus2]

I'm so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man

And I'm so sick of them coming at me again

'Cause if I was a man, then I'd be the man

I'd be the man

I'd be the man, yeah

[Bridge5]

What's it like to brag about raking in dollars

And getting bitches and models?

And it's all good if you're bad

And it's okay if you're mad

If I was out flashing my dollars

I'd be a bitch, not a baller

They'd paint me out to be bad

So, it's okay that I'm mad-

[Chorus2]

I'm so sick of running as fast as I can

Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man (You know that)

And I'm so sick of them coming at me again

'Cause if I was a man

Then I'd be the man

I'd be the man, yeah

Yeah, I'd be the man, yeah

Oh, I'd be the man

I'd be the man

[Outro7]

If I was a man, then I'd be the man

Taylor Swift, The Man, Traduzione

Sarei complessa, sarei bella

Direbbero che ho giocato sul campo prima di trovare qualcuno con cui impegnarmi

E andrebbe bene per me fare

Ogni conquista che avevo fatto mi avrebbe reso più come un capo per te

Sarei un leader senza paura

Sarei un tipo alfa

Quando tutti ti credono

Com'è?

Sono così stanca di correre il più velocemente possibile

Mi chiedevo se sarei arrivata più velocemente se fossi un uomo

E sono così stufa che vengano di nuovo da me

Perché se fossi un uomo, allora sarei l'uomo

Sarei l'uomo

Sarei l'uomo

Direbbero che sono agitata, che ho mandato tutto all'aria

Non scuoterebbero la testa e non si chiederebbero quanto mi merito

Quello che indossavo, se ero scortese

Tutte le cose potrebbero essere separate dalle mie buone idee e dalle mie mosse di potere

E avrebbero brindato a me, oh, lasciato giocare i giocatori

Sarei proprio come Leo a Saint-Tropez

Sono così stanca di correre il più velocemente possibile

Mi chiedevo se sarei arrivata più velocemente se fossi un uomo

E sono così stufa che vengano di nuovo da me

Perché se fossi un uomo, allora sarei l'uomo

Sarei l'uomo

Sarei l'uomo

Com'è vantarsi il rastrellare dollari

E ottenere donne e modelle?

Ed è tutto buono anche tu se sei cattivo

E va bene se sei arrabbiato

Se fossi uscito a mostrare i miei dollari

Sarei una str0nza, non un ballerina

Mi dipingerebbero per essere cattivo

Quindi, va bene che sono pazza-

Sono così stanco di correre il più velocemente possibile

Mi chiedevo se sarei arrivato più velocemente se fossi un uomo (lo sai)

E sono così stufo che vengano di nuovo da me

Perché se fossi un uomo

Allora sarei l'uomo

Sarei l'uomo, sì

Sì, sarei l'uomo, sì

Oh, sarei l'uomo

Sarei l'uomo

Se fossi un uomo, allora sarei un uomo

Taylor Swift, The Man, Video ufficiale, Live in Paris