The Man, Taylor Swift: il nuovo singolo è un inno femminista, voce di tutte le donne (traduzione e testo)
E' disponibile in radio “The man”, il nuovo singolo di Taylor Swift, tratto dall’album certificato Platino e di successo internazionale “Lover”.
“The man”, con oltre 99 milioni di stream su Spotify e prodotto con Joel Little, è un inno femminista in cui Taylor Swift immagina come sarebbe la sua percezione da parte dei media se fosse un uomo, consapevole che, grazie a tutti i successi e i traguardi faticosamente conquistati, “if I was a man, then I’d be the man”. La popstar dà voce a tutte le donne che nella vita lavorano e faticano il doppio per poter raggiungere gli stessi risultati ottenuti dagli uomini, ma che al contempo vengono accusate di essere troppo fredde, manipolatrici o giudicate in ogni aspetto, da quello estetico a quello caratteriale.
“Lover” è il settimo progetto discografico di Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift, The Man, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I would be complex, I would be cool
They'd say I played the field before I found someone to commit to
And that would be okay for me to do
Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you
[Pre-Chorus1]
I'd be a fearless leader
I'd be an alpha type
When everyone believes ya
What's that like?
[Chorus2]
I'm so sick of running as fast as I can
Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man
And I'm so sick of them coming at me again
'Cause if I was a man, then I'd be the man
I'd be the man
I'd be the man
[Verse 2]
They'd say I hustled, put in the work
They wouldn't shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve
What I was wearing, if I was rude
Could all be separated from my good ideas and power moves
[Pre-Chorus1]
And they would toast to me, oh, let the players play
I'd be just like Leo in Saint-Tropez
[Chorus2]
I'm so sick of running as fast as I can
Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man
And I'm so sick of them coming at me again
'Cause if I was a man, then I'd be the man
I'd be the man
I'd be the man, yeah
[Bridge5]
What's it like to brag about raking in dollars
And getting bitches and models?
And it's all good if you're bad
And it's okay if you're mad
If I was out flashing my dollars
I'd be a bitch, not a baller
They'd paint me out to be bad
So, it's okay that I'm mad-
[Chorus2]
I'm so sick of running as fast as I can
Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man (You know that)
And I'm so sick of them coming at me again
'Cause if I was a man
Then I'd be the man
I'd be the man, yeah
Yeah, I'd be the man, yeah
Oh, I'd be the man
I'd be the man
[Outro7]
If I was a man, then I'd be the man
Taylor Swift, The Man, Traduzione
Sarei complessa, sarei bella
Direbbero che ho giocato sul campo prima di trovare qualcuno con cui impegnarmi
E andrebbe bene per me fare
Ogni conquista che avevo fatto mi avrebbe reso più come un capo per te
Sarei un leader senza paura
Sarei un tipo alfa
Quando tutti ti credono
Com'è?
Sono così stanca di correre il più velocemente possibile
Mi chiedevo se sarei arrivata più velocemente se fossi un uomo
E sono così stufa che vengano di nuovo da me
Perché se fossi un uomo, allora sarei l'uomo
Sarei l'uomo
Sarei l'uomo
Direbbero che sono agitata, che ho mandato tutto all'aria
Non scuoterebbero la testa e non si chiederebbero quanto mi merito
Quello che indossavo, se ero scortese
Tutte le cose potrebbero essere separate dalle mie buone idee e dalle mie mosse di potere
E avrebbero brindato a me, oh, lasciato giocare i giocatori
Sarei proprio come Leo a Saint-Tropez
Sono così stanca di correre il più velocemente possibile
Mi chiedevo se sarei arrivata più velocemente se fossi un uomo
E sono così stufa che vengano di nuovo da me
Perché se fossi un uomo, allora sarei l'uomo
Sarei l'uomo
Sarei l'uomo
Com'è vantarsi il rastrellare dollari
E ottenere donne e modelle?
Ed è tutto buono anche tu se sei cattivo
E va bene se sei arrabbiato
Se fossi uscito a mostrare i miei dollari
Sarei una str0nza, non un ballerina
Mi dipingerebbero per essere cattivo
Quindi, va bene che sono pazza-
Sono così stanco di correre il più velocemente possibile
Mi chiedevo se sarei arrivato più velocemente se fossi un uomo (lo sai)
E sono così stufo che vengano di nuovo da me
Perché se fossi un uomo
Allora sarei l'uomo
Sarei l'uomo, sì
Sì, sarei l'uomo, sì
Oh, sarei l'uomo
Sarei l'uomo
Se fossi un uomo, allora sarei un uomo