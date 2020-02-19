Stop this flame, Celeste: testo e significato della canzone, in attesa del suo primo disco (video)

Di Alberto Graziola mercoledì 19 febbraio 2020

Celeste, Stop this flame: lyrics, traduzione, testo della canzone (video)

Stop this flame è il nuovo singolo di Celeste, cantautrice britannica di origine americana di Saltdean. La sua musica fonde l'anima britannica e il blues con sfumature jazz e melodie R&B. Alla fine del 2019, ha vinto un Brit Award, un BBC Music Award ed è stata nominata numero uno come breakthrough act del 2020 in un sondaggio annuale della BBC sulla critica musicale per il Sound of 2020. Dal 2017, si è esibita in alcuni dei più grandi festival d'Europa come Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, Field Day e Rock en Seine.

Rock this flame è il suo più recente singolo, molto tramesso dalle radio. Il suo primo album solista, intitolato proprio Celeste, dovrebbe vedere la luce a settembre 2020.

Qui sotto testo e traduzione della canzone, a seguire il video ufficiale.

Celeste, Stop this flame, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

My heart goes up, my heart goes down

We fall in love and we fall back out

I'll give you anything you want, anything you want

Anything, anything, just don't tell me no

You stop it still, then you make it rush

You're like a pill that I just can't trust

[Pre-Chorus1]

You tell me to stop but I keep on going

Tell me to stop but I keep on going

Tell me to stop but I keep on going

Keep on, keep on, keep on

[Chorus2]

You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go

Well, who am I to say?

Maybe by now you should know

You got your somebody calling

You think you're somebody, don't you?

I think you're scared of keeping somebody close

You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go

[Verse 2]

Wasn't it enough, or did I move too far?

Is it all too much?

I think I must be mad to give you everything I had, everything I had

Everything, everything but it still went bad

[Pre-Chorus1]

Tell me to stop but I keep on going

Tell me to stop but I keep on going

Tell me to stop but I keep on going

Keep on, keep on, keep on

[Chorus2]

You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go

Well, who am I to say?

Maybe by now you should know

You got your somebody calling

You think you're somebody, don't you?

I think you're scared of keeping somebody close

You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go

[Bridge5]

Keep away from me if you can't withstand my love

Keep away from me, away from me if you think you must

Keep away from me if you can't withstand my love

Keep away from me, away from me if you think you must

[Chorus2]

You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go

Well, who am I to say?

Maybe by now you should know

You got your somebody calling

You think you're somebody, don't you?

I think you're scared of keeping somebody close

You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go

Celeste, Stop this flame, Traduzione

Il mio cuore sale, il mio cuore scende

Ci innamoriamo e ci ritiriamo

Ti darò tutto quello che vuoi, tutto quello che vuoi

Qualsiasi cosa, qualunque cosa, non dirmi di no

Lo fermi ancora, poi lo fai precipitare

Sei come una pillola alla quale non posso credere

Mi dici di smettere ma continuo ad andare

Dimmi di smettere ma continuo ad andare

Dimmi di smettere ma continuo ad andare

Continuo, continuo, continuo

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare

Bene, chi sono io per dirlo?

Forse ormai dovresti saperlo

Hai chiamato qualcuno

Pensi di essere qualcuno, vero?

Penso che tu abbia paura di tenere qualcuno vicino

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare

Non era abbastanza o mi sono spinto troppo in là?

È tutto troppo?

Penso che devo essere arrabbiata per averti tutto quello che avevo, tutto quello che avevo

Tutto, tutto, ma è andata ancora male

Mi dici di smettere ma continuo ad andare

Mi dici di smettere ma continuo ad andare

Mi dici di smettere ma continuo ad andare

Continuo, continuo, continuo

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare

Bene, chi sono io per dirlo?

Forse ormai dovresti saperlo

Hai chiamato qualcuno

Pensi di essere qualcuno, vero?

Penso che tu abbia paura di tenere qualcuno vicino

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare

Stai lontano da me se non riesci a resistere al mio amore

Stai lontano da me, lontano da me se pensi di doverlo fare

Stai lontano da me se non riesci a resistere al mio amore

Stai lontano da me, lontano da me se pensi di doverlo fare

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare

Bene, chi sono io per dirlo?

Forse ormai dovresti saperlo

Hai chiamato qualcuno

Pensi di essere qualcuno, vero?

Penso che tu abbia paura di tenere qualcuno vicino

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare

Celeste, Stop this flame, Video ufficiale