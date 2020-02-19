Stop this flame, Celeste: testo e significato della canzone, in attesa del suo primo disco (video)
Stop this flame è il nuovo singolo di Celeste, cantautrice britannica di origine americana di Saltdean. La sua musica fonde l'anima britannica e il blues con sfumature jazz e melodie R&B. Alla fine del 2019, ha vinto un Brit Award, un BBC Music Award ed è stata nominata numero uno come breakthrough act del 2020 in un sondaggio annuale della BBC sulla critica musicale per il Sound of 2020. Dal 2017, si è esibita in alcuni dei più grandi festival d'Europa come Glastonbury, Primavera Sound, Field Day e Rock en Seine.
Rock this flame è il suo più recente singolo, molto tramesso dalle radio. Il suo primo album solista, intitolato proprio Celeste, dovrebbe vedere la luce a settembre 2020.
Celeste, Stop this flame, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
My heart goes up, my heart goes down
We fall in love and we fall back out
I'll give you anything you want, anything you want
Anything, anything, just don't tell me no
You stop it still, then you make it rush
You're like a pill that I just can't trust
[Pre-Chorus1]
You tell me to stop but I keep on going
Tell me to stop but I keep on going
Tell me to stop but I keep on going
Keep on, keep on, keep on
[Chorus2]
You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
Well, who am I to say?
Maybe by now you should know
You got your somebody calling
You think you're somebody, don't you?
I think you're scared of keeping somebody close
You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
[Verse 2]
Wasn't it enough, or did I move too far?
Is it all too much?
I think I must be mad to give you everything I had, everything I had
Everything, everything but it still went bad
[Pre-Chorus1]
Tell me to stop but I keep on going
Tell me to stop but I keep on going
Tell me to stop but I keep on going
Keep on, keep on, keep on
[Chorus2]
You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
Well, who am I to say?
Maybe by now you should know
You got your somebody calling
You think you're somebody, don't you?
I think you're scared of keeping somebody close
You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
[Bridge5]
Keep away from me if you can't withstand my love
Keep away from me, away from me if you think you must
Keep away from me if you can't withstand my love
Keep away from me, away from me if you think you must
[Chorus2]
You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
Well, who am I to say?
Maybe by now you should know
You got your somebody calling
You think you're somebody, don't you?
I think you're scared of keeping somebody close
You'll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
Celeste, Stop this flame, Traduzione
Il mio cuore sale, il mio cuore scende
Ci innamoriamo e ci ritiriamo
Ti darò tutto quello che vuoi, tutto quello che vuoi
Qualsiasi cosa, qualunque cosa, non dirmi di no
Lo fermi ancora, poi lo fai precipitare
Sei come una pillola alla quale non posso credere
Mi dici di smettere ma continuo ad andare
Dimmi di smettere ma continuo ad andare
Dimmi di smettere ma continuo ad andare
Continuo, continuo, continuo
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare
Bene, chi sono io per dirlo?
Forse ormai dovresti saperlo
Hai chiamato qualcuno
Pensi di essere qualcuno, vero?
Penso che tu abbia paura di tenere qualcuno vicino
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare
Non era abbastanza o mi sono spinto troppo in là?
È tutto troppo?
Penso che devo essere arrabbiata per averti tutto quello che avevo, tutto quello che avevo
Tutto, tutto, ma è andata ancora male
Mi dici di smettere ma continuo ad andare
Mi dici di smettere ma continuo ad andare
Mi dici di smettere ma continuo ad andare
Continuo, continuo, continuo
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare
Bene, chi sono io per dirlo?
Forse ormai dovresti saperlo
Hai chiamato qualcuno
Pensi di essere qualcuno, vero?
Penso che tu abbia paura di tenere qualcuno vicino
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare
Stai lontano da me se non riesci a resistere al mio amore
Stai lontano da me, lontano da me se pensi di doverlo fare
Stai lontano da me se non riesci a resistere al mio amore
Stai lontano da me, lontano da me se pensi di doverlo fare
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare
Bene, chi sono io per dirlo?
Forse ormai dovresti saperlo
Hai chiamato qualcuno
Pensi di essere qualcuno, vero?
Penso che tu abbia paura di tenere qualcuno vicino
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare