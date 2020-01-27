Billie Eilish, Everything i wanted: traduzione e significato della canzone incentrata su un sogno (video)

Di Alberto Graziola lunedì 27 gennaio 2020

Billie Eilish, Everything i wanted: traduzione e significato della canzone, di cosa parla

"Everything i wanted" vede Billie Eilish ricordare un incubo che ha vissuto in cui si era suicidata e aveva visto tutti i suoi amici e fan voltarle le spalle. Il testo mostra la forte relazione di Billie con il fratello Finneas, in quanto è quello a cui lei chiede supporto per affrontare questo tipo di problemi.

In queste ore è uscito il video ufficiale della canzone. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del pezzo.

Billie Eilish, Everything i wanted, Lyrics

I had a dream

I got everything I wanted

Not what you'd think

And if I'm bein' honest

It might've been a nightmare

To anyone who might care

Thought I could fly (Fly)

So I stepped off the Golden, mm

Nobody cried (Cried, cried, cried, cried)

Nobody even noticed

I saw them standing right there

Kinda thought they might care (Might care, might care)

I had a dream

I got everything I wanted

But when I wake up, I see

You with me

And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you

Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to

If I could change the way that you see yourself

You wouldn't wonder why you hear 'they don't deserve you'"

I tried to scream

But my head was underwater

They called me weak

Like I'm not just somebody's daughter

Coulda been a nightmare

But it felt like they were right there

And it feels like yesterday was a year ago

But I don't wanna let anybody know

'Cause everybody wants something from me now

And I don't wanna let 'em down

I had a dream

I got everything I wanted

But when I wake up, I see

You with me

And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you

Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to

If I could change the way that you see yourself

You wouldn't wonder why you hear 'they don't deserve you'"

If I knew it all then, would I do it again?

Would I do it again?

If they knew what they said would go straight to my head

What would they say instead?

If I knew it all then, would I do it again?

Would I do it again?

If they knew what they said would go straight to my head

What would they say instead?

Billie Eilish, Everything i wanted, Traduzione

Ho fatto un sogno

Ho ottenuto tutto ciò che volevo

Non quello che penseresti

E se sarò onesta

Potrebbe essere stato un incubo

A chiunque possa interessare

Pensavo di poter volare (volare)

Quindi mi sono buttata dal Golden, mm

Nessuno ha pianto (pianto, pianto, pianto, pianto)

Nessuno se ne è nemmeno accorto

Li ho visti in piedi proprio lì

ho pensato che forse potesse interessargli

Ho fatto un sogno

Ho ottenuto tutto ciò che volevo

Ma quando mi sveglio, vedo

Te con me

E tu dici: "Finché sono qui, nessuno può farti del male

Non voglio mentire adesso, ma puoi imparare a farlo

Se potessi cambiare il modo in cui ti vedi

Non ti chiederai perché senti 'Non ti meritano'

Ho provato a urlare

Ma la mia testa era sott'acqua

Mi hanno chiamata debole

Come se non fossi solo la figlia di qualcuno

Potrebbe essere stato un incubo

Ma sembrava che fossero proprio lì

E sembra che ieri sia stato un anno fa

Ma non voglio farlo sapere a nessuno

Perché tutti vogliono qualcosa da me adesso

E non voglio deluderli

Ho fatto un sogno

Ho ottenuto tutto ciò che volevo

Ma quando mi sveglio, vedo

Te con me

E tu dici: "Finché sono qui, nessuno può farti del male

Non voglio mentire adesso, ma puoi imparare a farlo

Se potessi cambiare il modo in cui ti vedi

Non ti chiederai perché senti 'Non ti meritano'

Se lo sapessi, allora, lo farei di nuovo?

Lo rifarei?

Se sapessero che quello che hanno detto sarebbe andato dritto nella mia testa

Cosa direbbero invece?

Se lo sapessi tutto allora, lo farei di nuovo?

Lo rifarei?

Se sapessero che quello che hanno detto sarebbe andato dritto nella mia testa

Cosa direbbero invece?