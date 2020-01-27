Billie Eilish, Everything i wanted: traduzione e significato della canzone incentrata su un sogno (video)
Billie Eilish, Everything i wanted: traduzione e significato della canzone, di cosa parla
"Everything i wanted" vede Billie Eilish ricordare un incubo che ha vissuto in cui si era suicidata e aveva visto tutti i suoi amici e fan voltarle le spalle. Il testo mostra la forte relazione di Billie con il fratello Finneas, in quanto è quello a cui lei chiede supporto per affrontare questo tipo di problemi.
In queste ore è uscito il video ufficiale della canzone. Potete recuperarlo qui sopra, in apertura post. A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del pezzo.
Billie Eilish, Everything i wanted, Lyrics
I had a dream
I got everything I wanted
Not what you'd think
And if I'm bein' honest
It might've been a nightmare
To anyone who might care
Thought I could fly (Fly)
So I stepped off the Golden, mm
Nobody cried (Cried, cried, cried, cried)
Nobody even noticed
I saw them standing right there
Kinda thought they might care (Might care, might care)
[Pre-Chorus1]
I had a dream
I got everything I wanted
But when I wake up, I see
You with me
[Chorus2]
And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you
Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to
If I could change the way that you see yourself
You wouldn't wonder why you hear 'they don't deserve you'"
[Verse 2]
I tried to scream
But my head was underwater
They called me weak
Like I'm not just somebody's daughter
Coulda been a nightmare
But it felt like they were right there
And it feels like yesterday was a year ago
But I don't wanna let anybody know
'Cause everybody wants something from me now
And I don't wanna let 'em down
[Pre-Chorus1]
I had a dream
I got everything I wanted
But when I wake up, I see
You with me
[Chorus2]
And you say, "As long as I'm here, no one can hurt you
Don't wanna lie here, but you can learn to
If I could change the way that you see yourself
You wouldn't wonder why you hear 'they don't deserve you'"
[Outro5]
If I knew it all then, would I do it again?
Would I do it again?
If they knew what they said would go straight to my head
What would they say instead?
If I knew it all then, would I do it again?
Would I do it again?
If they knew what they said would go straight to my head
What would they say instead?
Billie Eilish, Everything i wanted, Traduzione
Ho fatto un sogno
Ho ottenuto tutto ciò che volevo
Non quello che penseresti
E se sarò onesta
Potrebbe essere stato un incubo
A chiunque possa interessare
Pensavo di poter volare (volare)
Quindi mi sono buttata dal Golden, mm
Nessuno ha pianto (pianto, pianto, pianto, pianto)
Nessuno se ne è nemmeno accorto
Li ho visti in piedi proprio lì
ho pensato che forse potesse interessargli
Ho fatto un sogno
Ho ottenuto tutto ciò che volevo
Ma quando mi sveglio, vedo
Te con me
E tu dici: "Finché sono qui, nessuno può farti del male
Non voglio mentire adesso, ma puoi imparare a farlo
Se potessi cambiare il modo in cui ti vedi
Non ti chiederai perché senti 'Non ti meritano'
Ho provato a urlare
Ma la mia testa era sott'acqua
Mi hanno chiamata debole
Come se non fossi solo la figlia di qualcuno
Potrebbe essere stato un incubo
Ma sembrava che fossero proprio lì
E sembra che ieri sia stato un anno fa
Ma non voglio farlo sapere a nessuno
Perché tutti vogliono qualcosa da me adesso
E non voglio deluderli
Ho fatto un sogno
Ho ottenuto tutto ciò che volevo
Ma quando mi sveglio, vedo
Te con me
E tu dici: "Finché sono qui, nessuno può farti del male
Non voglio mentire adesso, ma puoi imparare a farlo
Se potessi cambiare il modo in cui ti vedi
Non ti chiederai perché senti 'Non ti meritano'
Se lo sapessi, allora, lo farei di nuovo?
Lo rifarei?
Se sapessero che quello che hanno detto sarebbe andato dritto nella mia testa
Cosa direbbero invece?
Se lo sapessi tutto allora, lo farei di nuovo?
Lo rifarei?
Se sapessero che quello che hanno detto sarebbe andato dritto nella mia testa
Cosa direbbero invece?