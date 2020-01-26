Eminem featuring Juice WRLD, Godzilla: il duetto postumo con il rapper tratto da "Music to Be Murdered By"

Eminem featuring Juice WRLD, Godzilla: traduzione in italiano, video e testo della canzone

Eminem e il rapper Juice WRLD collaborano per la prima volta nel brano "Godzilla", dove si confrontano con i mostri. In particolare, diventano Godzilla, un mostro marino immaginario che è noto per la sua distruzione di massa.

Mentre questa traccia segna la prima collaborazione tra Juice WRLD ed Eminem, Juice aveva precedentemente elencato Em come una delle sue più grandi influenze e ha spesso fatto riferimento alla sua musica, forse in particolare nella sua traccia di maggio 2018, "Lean Wit Me".

Questa traccia è anche la prima pubblicazione postuma di Juice WRLD dall'8 dicembre 2019, sei giorni dopo il suo 21esimo compleanno. Il rapper è morto l'8 dicembre 2019.

In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione della canzone.

Eminem featuring Juice WRLD, Godzilla, Lyrics

[Intro1]

Ugh, you're a monster

[Verse 1: Eminem]

I can swallow a bottle of alcohol and I'll feel like Godzilla

Better hit the deck like the card dealer

My whole squad's in here, walking around the party

A cross between a zombie apocalypse and big Bobby "The

Brain" Heenan which is probably the

Same reason I wrestle with mania

Shady's in this bitch, I'm posse'd up

Consider it to cross me a costly mistake

If they sleepin' on me, the hoes better get insomnia

ADHD, hydroxycut

Pass the Courvoisi' (Hey, hey)

In AA with an AK, melee, finna set it like a playdate

Better vacate, retreat like a vacay, mayday

This beat is cray-cray, Ray J, H-A-H-A-H-A

Laughing all the way to the bank, I spray flames

They cannot tame or placate the

[Chorus: Juice WRLD with Eminem]

Monster

You get in my way, I'ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)

I'm normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (Yeah)

When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers

I look like a villain outta those blockbusters

Godzilla, fire spitter, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

[Verse 2: Eminem]

I'm just a product of Slick Rick and Onyx, told 'em lick the balls

Had 'em just appalled at so many things that pissed 'em off

It's impossible to list 'em all

And in the midst of all this

I'm in a mental hospital with a crystal ball

Tryna see, will I still be like this tomorrow?

Risperdal, voices whisper

My fist is balled back up against the wall, pencil drawn

This is just the song to go ballistic on

You just pulled a pistol on the guy with the missile launcher

I'm just a Loch Ness, the mythological

Quick to tell a bitch screw off like a fifth of Vodka

When you twist the top of the bottle, I'm a

[Chorus: Juice WRLD with Eminem]

Monster

You get in my way, I'ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)

I'm normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (Yeah)

When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers

I look like a villain outta those blockbusters

Godzilla, fire spitter, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster

Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet

[Verse 3: Eminem]

If you never gave a damn, raise your hand

'Cause I'm about to set trip, vacation plans

I'm on point like my index is, so all you will ever get is

The motherfuckin' finger (Finger), prostate exam ('Xam)

How can I have all these fans and perspire?

Like a liar's pants, I'm on fire

And I got no plans to retire and I'm still the man you admire

These chicks are spazzin' out, I only get more handsome and flier

I got 'em passin' out like what you do when you hand someone flyers

And what goes around comes around just like the blades on a chainsaw

'Cause I caught the flap of my dollar stack right off the bat like a baseball

Like Kid Ink, bitch, I got them racks with so much ease that they call me Diddy

'Cause I make bands and I call getting cheese a cakewalk (Cheesecake, yeah)

Bitch, I'm a player, I'm too motherfuckin' stingy for Cher

Won't even lend you an ear, ain't even pretending to care

But I tell a bitch I'll marry her if she'll bury her

Face on my genital area, the original Richard Ramirez

Cristhian Rivera, 'cause my lyrics never sit well

So they wanna give me the chair

Like a paraplegic, and it's scary, call it Harry Caray

'Cause e'ry Tom and Dick and Harry carry a Merriam motherfuckin' dictionary

Got 'em swearing up and down they can spit, this shit's hilarious

It's time to put these bitches in the obituary column

We wouldn't see eye to eye with a staring problem

Get the shaft like a steering column (Mark Jack)

Trigger happy, pack heat, but it's black ink

Evil half of the Bad Meets

Evil, that means take a back seat

Take it back to Fat Beats with a maxi, single

Look at my rap sheet, what attracts these people

Is my gangster, bitch, like Apache with a catchy jingle

I stack chips, you barely got a half-eaten Cheeto

Fill 'em with the venom and eliminate 'em

Other words, I Minute Maid 'em

I don't want to hurt 'em, but I did 'em in a fit of rage

I'm murderin' again, nobody will evade him

Finna kill 'em and dump all the fuckin' bodies in the lake

Obliterating everything, incinerate and renegade 'em

And I make anybody who want it with the pen afraid

But don't nobody want it, but they're gonna get it anyway

'Cause I'm beginnin' to feel like I'm mentally ill

I'm Attila, kill or be killed, I'm a killer bee, the vanilla gorilla

You're bringin' the killer within me out of me

You don't want to be the enemy of the demon who went in me

And be on the receiving end of me, what stupidity it'd be

Every bit of me's the epitome of a spitter

When I'm in the vicinity, motherfucker, you better duck

Or you finna be dead the minute you run into me

A hundred percent of you is a fifth of a percent of me

I'm 'bout to fuckin' finish you bitch, I'm unfadable

You wanna battle, I'm available, I'm blowin' up like an inflatable

I'm undebatable, I'm unavoidable, I'm unevadable

I'm on the toilet bowl, I got a trailer full of money and I'm paid in full

I'm not afraid to pull the—

[Outro: Eminem]

Man, stop

Look what I'm plannin', haha

Eminem featuring Juice WRLD, Godzilla, Traduzione

[Intro1]

Sei un mostro

Posso ingoiare una bottiglia di alcol e mi sentirò come Godzilla

Meglio che vi buttiate a terra come chi da le carte

Tutta la mia squadra è qui, in giro per la festa

Un incrocio tra un'apocalisse di zombi e il grande Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan

che è probabilmente la stessa ragione per la quale combatto con smania

Shady è in questo postaccio, qui sono cresciuto

Consideralo un errore costoso

Se mi sottovalutano, meglio che alle tr*ie venga l'insonnia

ADHD, Hydroxycut

Passa il Courvisi’ (Hey, hey)

All’AA con un AK, il caos, lo considererò come un appuntamento di giochi

Meglio che ve ne andiate, che vi ritiriate come i una vacanza, SOS

Questo beat è cray-cray, Ray J, ha-ha-ha

Totalmente sereno per i soldi, spargo avventure

Non possono addomesticare o placare il…

Mostro (Hey)

Se mi ostacolate, vi darò in pasto al mostro (Sì)

Sono normale di giorno ma mi trasformo in un mostro di notte (Sì)

Quando la luna brilla come gli Ice Road Truckers

Sembro il cattivo di quei film blockbuster

Godzilla, uno sputafuoco, un mostro

Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V

Fuoco, Godzilla, fuoco, un mostro

Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V

Sono solo un prodotto di Slick Rick, all’Onyx gli ho detto di leccarmi le palle

Li ho sconvolti con tante cose che li hanno fatti incazzare

E’ impossibile fare un elenco di tutte

E in mezzo a tutto questo, sono in un ospedale psichiatrico con una sfera di cristallo

Sto cercando di capire, sarò ancora così domani?

Risperdal, voci che sussurrano

Ho il pugno chiuso contro una parete, la penna in azione

Questa è la canzone su cui impazzire

Hai appena puntato la pistola all’uomo col lanciamissili

Sono solo un LochNess, mitologico

Ci metto niente a dire a una cagna di smaniare:

come una bottiglia di Vodka quando giro il tappo

Io sono un...

Mostro (Hey)

Se mi ostacolerete, vi darò in pasto al mostro (Sì)

Sono normale di giorno ma mi trasformo in un mostro di notte (Sì)

Quando la luna brilla come gli Ice Road Truckers

Sembro il cattivo di quei blockbuster

Godzilla, uno sputafuoco, un mostro

Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V

Fuoco, Godzilla, fuoco, un mostro

Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V

Se non ve ne è mai importato nulla, alzate la mano

Perché sto per andare, ho progetti per le vacanze

Sul pezzo come il mio indice, quindi non vi beccherete altro che un fo**uto dito medio (Medio)

Un esame alla prostata

Come posso avere tutti questi fan e traspirare?

Come i pantaloni di uno che mente, sono inarrestabile

E non ho intenzione di ritirarmi e sono ancora l’uomo che adorate

Queste ragazze stanno dando di matto, non faccio che diventare solo più bello e cool

Faccio perdere i sensi come quando dai i volantini a qualcuno

E ciò che fai torna indietro, come le lame di una motosega

Perché ho beccato la mia pila di dollari da subito, come un palla da baseball

Come Kid Ink, tr*ietta faccio soldi con così tanta facilità che mi chiamano Diddy

Perché faccio soldi e dico che fare soldi è una passeggiata (Cheesecake, sì)

Str0nza, sono un playboy, sono troppo fo**utamente avaro per Cher

Non ti do ascolto, neanche fingo che mi interessi

Ma dico a una str0nza che la sposerò se affonda la faccia nella zona dei miei genitali

Il Richard Ramirez originale, Christian Rivera, perché i miei testi non gli vanno mai bene

Così vogliono condannarmi alla sedia, come un paraplegico

Ed è terribile, chiamatelo Harry Caray

Perché ogni volta che Dick e Harry portano e sposano un fo**uto dizionario

Gli faccio dire tutti i tipi di parolacce, non sanno rappare, è uno spasso

E’ ora di mettere queste pu**anelle nella colonna dei necrologi

Non lo vedremmo allo stesso modo con un problema alla vista

Prendi l’asta come un piantone dello sterzo (Mark Jack)

Dal grilletto facile, sono armato ma d’inchiostro scuro

La metà malvagia dei Bad Meets

Cattivo, ciò significa siediti di dietro

Torno ai tempi di Fat Pete’s con un maxi, single

Guardate i miei fogli pieni di rime

ciò che attrae questa gente è la mia attitudine da gangster, tr0ietta

Come un Apache con un motivetto che prende

Faccio soldi, voi avete a malapena un Cheeto smangiucchiato

Li riempio di veleno e li elimino, in altre parole li riduco in Minute Maid

Non voglio fargli del male ma li ho ammazzati in un attacco di rabbia

Sto uccidendo di nuovo, nessuno sfuggirà

Li ammazzerò e getterò tutti i fo**uti corpi nel lago

Anniento qualsiasi cosa, li incenerisco e li bandisco

E impaurisco chiunque voglia sfidarmi con la penna

Ma nessuno ne ha voglia, ma ce le prenderanno comunque

Perché sto iniziando a sentirmi un malato di mente

Sono Attila, uccidi o verrai ucciso, sono un killer, il gorilla alla vaniglia

State facendo uscire il killer che è in me

Meglio che non vi facciate nemico il demone che ho dentro

O che siate il nemico che ce le prende, che follia sarebbe

Ogni mia fibra è il prototipo del rapper

Quando mi trovo nelle vicinanze, figlio di pu**ana è meglio che stai calmo

O morirai nel momento in cui ti imbatti in me

Il 100% di te è il mio 50%

Sto per finirti ca**o pu**anella, sono intoccabile

Se vuoi battagliare sono disponibile, sto esplodendo come un pallone

Sono indiscutibile, inevitabile, ineludibile

Sto sulla tazza del wc, ho una roulotte piena di soldi e mi è stato tutto pagato

Non ho paura di staccare la...

Stop

Guarda che cosa ho in mente