Eminem featuring Juice WRLD, Godzilla: il duetto postumo con il rapper tratto da "Music to Be Murdered By"
Eminem featuring Juice WRLD, Godzilla: traduzione in italiano, video e testo della canzone
Eminem e il rapper Juice WRLD collaborano per la prima volta nel brano "Godzilla", dove si confrontano con i mostri. In particolare, diventano Godzilla, un mostro marino immaginario che è noto per la sua distruzione di massa.
Mentre questa traccia segna la prima collaborazione tra Juice WRLD ed Eminem, Juice aveva precedentemente elencato Em come una delle sue più grandi influenze e ha spesso fatto riferimento alla sua musica, forse in particolare nella sua traccia di maggio 2018, "Lean Wit Me".
Questa traccia è anche la prima pubblicazione postuma di Juice WRLD dall'8 dicembre 2019, sei giorni dopo il suo 21esimo compleanno. Il rapper è morto l'8 dicembre 2019.
In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione della canzone.
Eminem featuring Juice WRLD, Godzilla, Lyrics
[Intro1]
Ugh, you're a monster
[Verse 1: Eminem]
I can swallow a bottle of alcohol and I'll feel like Godzilla
Better hit the deck like the card dealer
My whole squad's in here, walking around the party
A cross between a zombie apocalypse and big Bobby "The
Brain" Heenan which is probably the
Same reason I wrestle with mania
Shady's in this bitch, I'm posse'd up
Consider it to cross me a costly mistake
If they sleepin' on me, the hoes better get insomnia
ADHD, hydroxycut
Pass the Courvoisi' (Hey, hey)
In AA with an AK, melee, finna set it like a playdate
Better vacate, retreat like a vacay, mayday
This beat is cray-cray, Ray J, H-A-H-A-H-A
Laughing all the way to the bank, I spray flames
They cannot tame or placate the
[Chorus: Juice WRLD with Eminem]
Monster
You get in my way, I'ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)
I'm normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (Yeah)
When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers
I look like a villain outta those blockbusters
Godzilla, fire spitter, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
[Verse 2: Eminem]
I'm just a product of Slick Rick and Onyx, told 'em lick the balls
Had 'em just appalled at so many things that pissed 'em off
It's impossible to list 'em all
And in the midst of all this
I'm in a mental hospital with a crystal ball
Tryna see, will I still be like this tomorrow?
Risperdal, voices whisper
My fist is balled back up against the wall, pencil drawn
This is just the song to go ballistic on
You just pulled a pistol on the guy with the missile launcher
I'm just a Loch Ness, the mythological
Quick to tell a bitch screw off like a fifth of Vodka
When you twist the top of the bottle, I'm a
[Chorus: Juice WRLD with Eminem]
Monster
You get in my way, I'ma feed you to the monster (Yeah)
I'm normal during the day, but at night, turn to a monster (Yeah)
When the moon shines like Ice Road Truckers
I look like a villain outta those blockbusters
Godzilla, fire spitter, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
Fire, Godzilla, fire, monster
Blood on the dance floor, and on the Louis V carpet
[Verse 3: Eminem]
If you never gave a damn, raise your hand
'Cause I'm about to set trip, vacation plans
I'm on point like my index is, so all you will ever get is
The motherfuckin' finger (Finger), prostate exam ('Xam)
How can I have all these fans and perspire?
Like a liar's pants, I'm on fire
And I got no plans to retire and I'm still the man you admire
These chicks are spazzin' out, I only get more handsome and flier
I got 'em passin' out like what you do when you hand someone flyers
And what goes around comes around just like the blades on a chainsaw
'Cause I caught the flap of my dollar stack right off the bat like a baseball
Like Kid Ink, bitch, I got them racks with so much ease that they call me Diddy
'Cause I make bands and I call getting cheese a cakewalk (Cheesecake, yeah)
Bitch, I'm a player, I'm too motherfuckin' stingy for Cher
Won't even lend you an ear, ain't even pretending to care
But I tell a bitch I'll marry her if she'll bury her
Face on my genital area, the original Richard Ramirez
Cristhian Rivera, 'cause my lyrics never sit well
So they wanna give me the chair
Like a paraplegic, and it's scary, call it Harry Caray
'Cause e'ry Tom and Dick and Harry carry a Merriam motherfuckin' dictionary
Got 'em swearing up and down they can spit, this shit's hilarious
It's time to put these bitches in the obituary column
We wouldn't see eye to eye with a staring problem
Get the shaft like a steering column (Mark Jack)
Trigger happy, pack heat, but it's black ink
Evil half of the Bad Meets
Evil, that means take a back seat
Take it back to Fat Beats with a maxi, single
Look at my rap sheet, what attracts these people
Is my gangster, bitch, like Apache with a catchy jingle
I stack chips, you barely got a half-eaten Cheeto
Fill 'em with the venom and eliminate 'em
Other words, I Minute Maid 'em
I don't want to hurt 'em, but I did 'em in a fit of rage
I'm murderin' again, nobody will evade him
Finna kill 'em and dump all the fuckin' bodies in the lake
Obliterating everything, incinerate and renegade 'em
And I make anybody who want it with the pen afraid
But don't nobody want it, but they're gonna get it anyway
'Cause I'm beginnin' to feel like I'm mentally ill
I'm Attila, kill or be killed, I'm a killer bee, the vanilla gorilla
You're bringin' the killer within me out of me
You don't want to be the enemy of the demon who went in me
And be on the receiving end of me, what stupidity it'd be
Every bit of me's the epitome of a spitter
When I'm in the vicinity, motherfucker, you better duck
Or you finna be dead the minute you run into me
A hundred percent of you is a fifth of a percent of me
I'm 'bout to fuckin' finish you bitch, I'm unfadable
You wanna battle, I'm available, I'm blowin' up like an inflatable
I'm undebatable, I'm unavoidable, I'm unevadable
I'm on the toilet bowl, I got a trailer full of money and I'm paid in full
I'm not afraid to pull the—
[Outro: Eminem]
Man, stop
Look what I'm plannin', haha
Eminem featuring Juice WRLD, Godzilla, Traduzione
[Intro1]
Sei un mostro
Posso ingoiare una bottiglia di alcol e mi sentirò come Godzilla
Meglio che vi buttiate a terra come chi da le carte
Tutta la mia squadra è qui, in giro per la festa
Un incrocio tra un'apocalisse di zombi e il grande Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan
che è probabilmente la stessa ragione per la quale combatto con smania
Shady è in questo postaccio, qui sono cresciuto
Consideralo un errore costoso
Se mi sottovalutano, meglio che alle tr*ie venga l'insonnia
ADHD, Hydroxycut
Passa il Courvisi’ (Hey, hey)
All’AA con un AK, il caos, lo considererò come un appuntamento di giochi
Meglio che ve ne andiate, che vi ritiriate come i una vacanza, SOS
Questo beat è cray-cray, Ray J, ha-ha-ha
Totalmente sereno per i soldi, spargo avventure
Non possono addomesticare o placare il…
Mostro (Hey)
Se mi ostacolate, vi darò in pasto al mostro (Sì)
Sono normale di giorno ma mi trasformo in un mostro di notte (Sì)
Quando la luna brilla come gli Ice Road Truckers
Sembro il cattivo di quei film blockbuster
Godzilla, uno sputafuoco, un mostro
Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V
Fuoco, Godzilla, fuoco, un mostro
Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V
Sono solo un prodotto di Slick Rick, all’Onyx gli ho detto di leccarmi le palle
Li ho sconvolti con tante cose che li hanno fatti incazzare
E’ impossibile fare un elenco di tutte
E in mezzo a tutto questo, sono in un ospedale psichiatrico con una sfera di cristallo
Sto cercando di capire, sarò ancora così domani?
Risperdal, voci che sussurrano
Ho il pugno chiuso contro una parete, la penna in azione
Questa è la canzone su cui impazzire
Hai appena puntato la pistola all’uomo col lanciamissili
Sono solo un LochNess, mitologico
Ci metto niente a dire a una cagna di smaniare:
come una bottiglia di Vodka quando giro il tappo
Io sono un...
Mostro (Hey)
Se mi ostacolerete, vi darò in pasto al mostro (Sì)
Sono normale di giorno ma mi trasformo in un mostro di notte (Sì)
Quando la luna brilla come gli Ice Road Truckers
Sembro il cattivo di quei blockbuster
Godzilla, uno sputafuoco, un mostro
Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V
Fuoco, Godzilla, fuoco, un mostro
Sangue in pista e sul tappeto Louis V
Se non ve ne è mai importato nulla, alzate la mano
Perché sto per andare, ho progetti per le vacanze
Sul pezzo come il mio indice, quindi non vi beccherete altro che un fo**uto dito medio (Medio)
Un esame alla prostata
Come posso avere tutti questi fan e traspirare?
Come i pantaloni di uno che mente, sono inarrestabile
E non ho intenzione di ritirarmi e sono ancora l’uomo che adorate
Queste ragazze stanno dando di matto, non faccio che diventare solo più bello e cool
Faccio perdere i sensi come quando dai i volantini a qualcuno
E ciò che fai torna indietro, come le lame di una motosega
Perché ho beccato la mia pila di dollari da subito, come un palla da baseball
Come Kid Ink, tr*ietta faccio soldi con così tanta facilità che mi chiamano Diddy
Perché faccio soldi e dico che fare soldi è una passeggiata (Cheesecake, sì)
Str0nza, sono un playboy, sono troppo fo**utamente avaro per Cher
Non ti do ascolto, neanche fingo che mi interessi
Ma dico a una str0nza che la sposerò se affonda la faccia nella zona dei miei genitali
Il Richard Ramirez originale, Christian Rivera, perché i miei testi non gli vanno mai bene
Così vogliono condannarmi alla sedia, come un paraplegico
Ed è terribile, chiamatelo Harry Caray
Perché ogni volta che Dick e Harry portano e sposano un fo**uto dizionario
Gli faccio dire tutti i tipi di parolacce, non sanno rappare, è uno spasso
E’ ora di mettere queste pu**anelle nella colonna dei necrologi
Non lo vedremmo allo stesso modo con un problema alla vista
Prendi l’asta come un piantone dello sterzo (Mark Jack)
Dal grilletto facile, sono armato ma d’inchiostro scuro
La metà malvagia dei Bad Meets
Cattivo, ciò significa siediti di dietro
Torno ai tempi di Fat Pete’s con un maxi, single
Guardate i miei fogli pieni di rime
ciò che attrae questa gente è la mia attitudine da gangster, tr0ietta
Come un Apache con un motivetto che prende
Faccio soldi, voi avete a malapena un Cheeto smangiucchiato
Li riempio di veleno e li elimino, in altre parole li riduco in Minute Maid
Non voglio fargli del male ma li ho ammazzati in un attacco di rabbia
Sto uccidendo di nuovo, nessuno sfuggirà
Li ammazzerò e getterò tutti i fo**uti corpi nel lago
Anniento qualsiasi cosa, li incenerisco e li bandisco
E impaurisco chiunque voglia sfidarmi con la penna
Ma nessuno ne ha voglia, ma ce le prenderanno comunque
Perché sto iniziando a sentirmi un malato di mente
Sono Attila, uccidi o verrai ucciso, sono un killer, il gorilla alla vaniglia
State facendo uscire il killer che è in me
Meglio che non vi facciate nemico il demone che ho dentro
O che siate il nemico che ce le prende, che follia sarebbe
Ogni mia fibra è il prototipo del rapper
Quando mi trovo nelle vicinanze, figlio di pu**ana è meglio che stai calmo
O morirai nel momento in cui ti imbatti in me
Il 100% di te è il mio 50%
Sto per finirti ca**o pu**anella, sono intoccabile
Se vuoi battagliare sono disponibile, sto esplodendo come un pallone
Sono indiscutibile, inevitabile, ineludibile
Sto sulla tazza del wc, ho una roulotte piena di soldi e mi è stato tutto pagato
Non ho paura di staccare la...
Stop
Guarda che cosa ho in mente