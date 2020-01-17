What a Man Gotta Do, il nuovo singolo dei Jonas Brothers (video, traduzione e testo)

Di Alberto Graziola venerdì 17 gennaio 2020

Il ritorno dei Jonas Brothers con What a Man Gotta Do: di cosa parla la canzone, leggi il significato

What a Man Gotta Do è il nuovo singolo dei Jonas Brothers, prodotto da Ryan Tedder & David Stewart.

La canzone, vede, nel video ufficiale Kevin Jonas e sua moglie Danielle Jonas, Nick Jonas e sua moglie Priyanka Chopra e Joe Jonas e sua moglie Sophie Jonas. Non mancano citazioni cinematografiche come Tom Cruise nella celebre scena di Risky Business, qui in apertura video.

A seguire testo e traduzione del pezzo. In apertura post la clip uscita oggi, 17 gennaio 2020.

Jonas Brothers, What a Man Gotta Do, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Cut my heart about one, two times

Don't need to question the reason, I'm yours, I'm yours

I know the other lose a fight just to see you smile

'Cause you got no flaws, no flaws

[Pre-Chorus1]

I'm not tryin' to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, all yours

[Chorus2]

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last good night and your first good day

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta do?

What a man gotta prove?

To be totally locked up by you

[Verse 2]

You ain’t trying to be wasting time

On stupid people and cheap lines, I'm sure, I'm sure

So I'd give a million dollars just to go grab me by the collar

And I’m gonna be lost, be lost

[Pre-Chorus1]

I'm not tryin' to be your part-time lover

Sign me up for the full-time, I'm yours, I'm yours, woo!

[Chorus2]

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta say?

What a man gotta pray?

To be your last good night and your first good day

So, what a man gotta do?

What a man gotta do?

To be totally locked up by you

What a man gotta do?

What a man gotta prove?

To be totally locked up by you

[Bridge5]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Tell me what a man gotta do?

[Chorus2]

So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)

What a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do, yeah?)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

What a man gotta say? (What a man gotta say?)

What a man gotta pray? (What a man gotta pray?)

To be your last good night and your first good day (Aay)

So, what a man gotta do? (What a man gotta do?)

What a man gotta do? (Woah)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

What a man gotta do? (Hey, baby)

What a man gotta prove? (What a man gotta prove?)

To be totally locked up by you (Totally locked up by you)

Jonas Brothers, What a Man Gotta Do, Traduzione

Tagliami il cuore una, due volte

Non ho bisogno di mettere in discussione il motivo, sono tuo, sono tuo

So che l'altro perde in una rissa solo per vederti sorridere

Perché non hai difetti, difetti

Non sto cercando di essere il tuo amante part-time

Iscrivimi a tempo pieno, sono tuo, tutto tuo

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Cosa deve dire un uomo?

Chi deve pregare un uomo

Per essere la tua ultima buona notte e il tuo primo buon giorno

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Non stai cercando di perdere tempo

Con persone stupide e linee economiche, ne sono sicuro, ne sono sicuro

Quindi darei un milione di dollari solo per farmi afferrare per il bavero

E mi perderò, mi perderò

Non sto cercando di essere il tuo amante part-time

Iscrivimi a tempo pieno, sono tuo, sono tuo, woo!

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Cosa deve dire un uomo?

Chi deve pregare un uomo

Per essere la tua ultima buona notte e il tuo primo buon giorno

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Cosa deve fare un uomo?

Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?

Per essere totalmente rinchiuso da te

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Dimmi cosa deve fare un uomo?

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo? (Cosa deve fare un uomo?)

Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Cosa deve fare un uomo, sì?)

Essere totalmente rinchiuso da te (Totalmente chiuso da te)

Cosa deve dire un uomo? (Cosa deve dire un uomo?)

Chi deve pregare un uomo? (Che uomo deve pregare?)

Per essere la tua ultima buona notte e il tuo primo buon giorno (Aay)

Quindi, cosa deve fare un uomo? (Cosa deve fare un uomo?)

Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Woah)

Essere totalmente rinchiuso da te (Totalmente chiuso da te)

Cosa deve fare un uomo? (Ehi, piccola)

Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo? (Cosa deve dimostrare un uomo?)

Essere totalmente rinchiuso da te (Totalmente chiuso da te)