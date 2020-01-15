Selena Gomez, Rare: "Uno sguardo nel mio viaggio di guarigione e crescita" (traduzione e testo)

Selena Gomez, Rare: lyrics, traduzione e video, di cosa parla, il significato della canzone

E' in radio “Rare”, il nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez estratto dall’omonimo album pubblicato lo scorso venerdì.

Il brano è la title track del nuovo disco, anticipato dai singoli “Lose You To Love Me”, #1 negli Stati Uniti, nelle classifiche globali di Spotify e di Apple Music e numero 1 nella classifica di Billboard Hot 100, e “Look At Her Now”, brano pubblicato a sorpresa poche ore dopo il precedente, come regalo ai suoi fan. Sul singolo, la cantate e attrice statunitense ha raccontato:

“Rare rappresenta uno sguardo nel mio viaggio di guarigione e crescita. È di gran lunga il lavoro di cui sono più orgogliosa fino ad oggi”.

In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione:

Selena Gomez, Rare, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Baby

You've been so distant from me lately

And lately

Don’t even wanna call you "baby"

[Pre-Chorus1]

Saw us gettin' older (Older)

Burnin' toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high

Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)

Why you act like I’m not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

[Chorus2]

It feels like you don't care

Why don't you recognize I'm so rare?

Always there

You don't do the same for me, that's not fair

I don't have it all

I'm not claiming to

But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah

And I’ll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I’m rare

To make me feel rare

[Verse 2]

Baby

Don't make me count up all the reasons to stay with you

No reason

Why you and I are not succeeding, ah-ah (Mmm, ah, ah)

[Pre-Chorus1]

Saw us gettin' older (Oh)

Burnin' toast in the toaster (Ah-ha)

My ambitions were too high (Too high)

Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)

Why you act like I’m not there? (Ah-ha)

Baby, right now it feels like (What?)

[Chorus2]

It feels like you don't care

Why don't you recognize I'm so rare? (I'm so rare)

Always there

You don't do the same for me, that's not fair

I don't have it all

I'm not claiming to

But I know that I'm special (So special), yeah

And I'll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I'm rare

To make me feel rare (Yeah, yeah)

[Bridge5]

I'm not gonna beg for you

I'm not gonna let you make me cry (Ah, nah nah, make me cry)

Not getting enough from you (No-oh)

Didn't you know I'm hard to find? (Find, hard to find)

[Pre-Chorus1]

Saw us gettin' older

Burnin' toast in the toaster

My ambitions were too high (Too high)

Waiting up for you upstairs

Why you act like I'm not there?

Baby, right now it feels like

[Chorus2]

It feels like you don't care (You don't care)

Why don't you recognize I'm so rare? (So rare)

I'm always there

You don't do the same for me, that's (That's) not (Not) fair

I don't have it all (I don't have it all)

I'm not claiming to (I'm not claiming to)

But I know that I'm special (So special), yeah

And I'll bet there's somebody else out there

To tell me I'm rare

To make me feel rare (Ooh yeah)

[Outro8]

Ah, ah (So rare)

Rare

Ah, ah

Rare

Selena Gomez, Rare, Traduzione

[Verso 1]

Baby

Sei stato così distante da me ultimamente

E ultimamente

Non voglio neanche chiamarti baby

[Pre-Ritornello9]

Ci siamo visti invecchiare (invecchiare)

Bruciare i toast nel tostapane

Le mie ambizioni erano troppo alte

Aspettandoti di sopra (di sopra)

Perché ti comporti come se io non fossi lì?

Baby, adesso sembra come

[Ritornello10]

Sembra come se non ti importasse

Perché non riconosci che sono così rara?

Sempre lì

Non fai lo stesso per me, non è giusto

Non ho tutto

Non dico di averlo

Ma so di essere speciale (così speciale), yeah

E scommetto che c'è qualcun'altro lì fuori

Che mi dirà che sono rara

Che mi farà sentire rara

[Verso 2]

Baby

Non farmi contare tutti i motivi per stare con te

Nessun motivo

Perché tu ed io non stiamo avendo successo? Ah-ah (Mmm, ah, ah)

[Pre-Ritornello9]

Ci siamo visti invecchiare

Bruciare i toast nel tostapane

Le mie ambizioni erano troppo alte (Troppo alte)

Aspettandoti di sopra (di sopra)

Perché ti comporti come se io non fossi lì? (Oh)

Baby, adesso sembra come (Cosa?)

[Ritornello10]

Sembra come se non ti importasse

Perché non riconosci che sono così rara?

Sempre lì

Non fai lo stesso per me, non è giusto

Non ho tutto

Non dico di averlo

Ma so di essere speciale (così speciale), yeah

E scommetto che c'è qualcun'altro lì fuori

Che mi dirà che sono rara

Che mi farà sentire rara (Yeah, yeah)

[Bridge5]

Non ti supplicherò

Non permetterò che tu mi faccia piangere (Ah, nah nah, farmi piangere)

Non sto ricevendo abbastanza da te (No-oh)

Non sapevi che fossi difficile da trovare? (Trovare, difficile da trovare)

[Pre-Ritornello9]

Ci siamo visti invecchiare

Bruciare i toast nel tostapane

Le mie ambizioni erano troppo alte (Troppo alte)

Aspettandoti di sopra

Perché ti comporti come se io non fossi lì?

Baby, adesso sembra come

[Ritornello10]

Sembra come se non ti importasse (Non ti importasse)

Perché non riconosci che sono così rara? (Così rara)

Sempre lì

Non fai lo stesso per me, non è giusto

Non ho tutto (Non ho tutto)

Non dico di averlo (Non dico di averlo)

Ma so di essere speciale (così speciale), yeah

E scommetto che c'è qualcun'altro lì fuori

Che mi dirà che sono rara

Che mi farà sentire rara (Ooh yeah)

[Outro8]

Ah, ah (Così rara)

Rara

Ah, ah

Rara