Selena Gomez, Rare: "Uno sguardo nel mio viaggio di guarigione e crescita" (traduzione e testo)
E' in radio “Rare”, il nuovo singolo di Selena Gomez estratto dall’omonimo album pubblicato lo scorso venerdì.
Il brano è la title track del nuovo disco, anticipato dai singoli “Lose You To Love Me”, #1 negli Stati Uniti, nelle classifiche globali di Spotify e di Apple Music e numero 1 nella classifica di Billboard Hot 100, e “Look At Her Now”, brano pubblicato a sorpresa poche ore dopo il precedente, come regalo ai suoi fan. Sul singolo, la cantate e attrice statunitense ha raccontato:
“Rare rappresenta uno sguardo nel mio viaggio di guarigione e crescita. È di gran lunga il lavoro di cui sono più orgogliosa fino ad oggi”.
In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione:
Selena Gomez, Rare, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Baby
You've been so distant from me lately
And lately
Don’t even wanna call you "baby"
[Pre-Chorus1]
Saw us gettin' older (Older)
Burnin' toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby, right now it feels like
[Chorus2]
It feels like you don't care
Why don't you recognize I'm so rare?
Always there
You don't do the same for me, that's not fair
I don't have it all
I'm not claiming to
But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah
And I’ll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare
[Verse 2]
Baby
Don't make me count up all the reasons to stay with you
No reason
Why you and I are not succeeding, ah-ah (Mmm, ah, ah)
[Pre-Chorus1]
Saw us gettin' older (Oh)
Burnin' toast in the toaster (Ah-ha)
My ambitions were too high (Too high)
Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)
Why you act like I’m not there? (Ah-ha)
Baby, right now it feels like (What?)
[Chorus2]
It feels like you don't care
Why don't you recognize I'm so rare? (I'm so rare)
Always there
You don't do the same for me, that's not fair
I don't have it all
I'm not claiming to
But I know that I'm special (So special), yeah
And I'll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I'm rare
To make me feel rare (Yeah, yeah)
[Bridge5]
I'm not gonna beg for you
I'm not gonna let you make me cry (Ah, nah nah, make me cry)
Not getting enough from you (No-oh)
Didn't you know I'm hard to find? (Find, hard to find)
[Pre-Chorus1]
Saw us gettin' older
Burnin' toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high (Too high)
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I'm not there?
Baby, right now it feels like
[Chorus2]
It feels like you don't care (You don't care)
Why don't you recognize I'm so rare? (So rare)
I'm always there
You don't do the same for me, that's (That's) not (Not) fair
I don't have it all (I don't have it all)
I'm not claiming to (I'm not claiming to)
But I know that I'm special (So special), yeah
And I'll bet there's somebody else out there
To tell me I'm rare
To make me feel rare (Ooh yeah)
[Outro8]
Ah, ah (So rare)
Rare
Ah, ah
Rare
Selena Gomez, Rare, Traduzione
[Verso 1]
Baby
Sei stato così distante da me ultimamente
E ultimamente
Non voglio neanche chiamarti baby
[Pre-Ritornello9]
Ci siamo visti invecchiare (invecchiare)
Bruciare i toast nel tostapane
Le mie ambizioni erano troppo alte
Aspettandoti di sopra (di sopra)
Perché ti comporti come se io non fossi lì?
Baby, adesso sembra come
[Ritornello10]
Sembra come se non ti importasse
Perché non riconosci che sono così rara?
Sempre lì
Non fai lo stesso per me, non è giusto
Non ho tutto
Non dico di averlo
Ma so di essere speciale (così speciale), yeah
E scommetto che c'è qualcun'altro lì fuori
Che mi dirà che sono rara
Che mi farà sentire rara
[Verso 2]
Baby
Non farmi contare tutti i motivi per stare con te
Nessun motivo
Perché tu ed io non stiamo avendo successo? Ah-ah (Mmm, ah, ah)
[Pre-Ritornello9]
Ci siamo visti invecchiare
Bruciare i toast nel tostapane
Le mie ambizioni erano troppo alte (Troppo alte)
Aspettandoti di sopra (di sopra)
Perché ti comporti come se io non fossi lì? (Oh)
Baby, adesso sembra come (Cosa?)
[Ritornello10]
Sembra come se non ti importasse
Perché non riconosci che sono così rara?
Sempre lì
Non fai lo stesso per me, non è giusto
Non ho tutto
Non dico di averlo
Ma so di essere speciale (così speciale), yeah
E scommetto che c'è qualcun'altro lì fuori
Che mi dirà che sono rara
Che mi farà sentire rara (Yeah, yeah)
[Bridge5]
Non ti supplicherò
Non permetterò che tu mi faccia piangere (Ah, nah nah, farmi piangere)
Non sto ricevendo abbastanza da te (No-oh)
Non sapevi che fossi difficile da trovare? (Trovare, difficile da trovare)
[Pre-Ritornello9]
Ci siamo visti invecchiare
Bruciare i toast nel tostapane
Le mie ambizioni erano troppo alte (Troppo alte)
Aspettandoti di sopra
Perché ti comporti come se io non fossi lì?
Baby, adesso sembra come
[Ritornello10]
Sembra come se non ti importasse (Non ti importasse)
Perché non riconosci che sono così rara? (Così rara)
Sempre lì
Non fai lo stesso per me, non è giusto
Non ho tutto (Non ho tutto)
Non dico di averlo (Non dico di averlo)
Ma so di essere speciale (così speciale), yeah
E scommetto che c'è qualcun'altro lì fuori
Che mi dirà che sono rara
Che mi farà sentire rara (Ooh yeah)
[Outro8]
Ah, ah (Così rara)
Rara
Ah, ah
Rara