John Legend, Conversations in the dark: ascolta la nuova ballad romantica
Prodotto da Gregg Wattenberg & Pom Pom, Conversations in the dark è il nuovo singolo di John Legend, uscito in questi giorni su iTunes e presto inserito (insieme alla sua apparizione come guest star) nella prossima puntata di "This is us" in onda negli Usa.
Il brano è una ballad romantica, una lettera d'amore in cui vengono esposti i sentimenti più intensi e declamate le promesse di un amore lontano da qualsiasi possibile sofferenza: ""E il tuo amore è tutto ciò che mi devi e non ti spezzerò il cuore."
In poche ore, il pezzo ha già raggiunto la top 5 dei brani più scaricati su iTunes Usa.
Qui sotto testo e traduzione mentre, in apertura post, potete ascoltare la canzone.
John Legend, Conversations in the dark, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Talk, let's have conversations in the dark
World is sleeping, I'm awake with you, with you
Watch movies that we've both already seen
I ain't even looking at the screen
It's true, I got my eyes on you
[Pre-Chorus1]
And you say that you're not worth it
You get hung up on your flaws
Well, in my eyes, you are perfect as you are
[Chorus2]
I won't ever try to change you, change you
I will always want the same you, same you
Swear on everything I pray to
That I won't break your heart
I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely
Keep the secrets that you told me, told me
And your love is all you owe me
And I won't break your heart
[Verse 2]
On Sunday mornings we sleep in 'til noon
Oh, I could sleep wherever next to you, next to you
And we, we got places we both gotta be
But there ain't nothing I would rather do
Than blow off all my plans for you
[Pre-Chorus1]
And you say that you're not worth it
And get hung up on your flaws
But in my eyes, you are perfect as you are
As you are
[Chorus2]
I won't ever try to change you, change you
I will always want the same you, same you
Swear on everything I pray to
That I won't break your heart
I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely
Keep the secrets that you told me, told me
And your love is all you owe me
And I won't break your heart
[Bridge5]
When no one seems to notice
And your days, they seem so hard
My darling, you should know this
My love is everywhere you are
[Chorus2]
I won't ever try to change you, change you (Yeah)
I will always want the same you, same you (Oh-oh)
Swear on everything I pray to
That I won't break your heart (Yeah)
I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely (Oh, when you get lonely)
Keep the secrets that you told me, told me (Yeah-yeah)
And your love is all you owe me
And I won't break your heart
[Outro7]
Ooh
Ooh
I won't break your heart
John Legend, Conversations in the dark, Traduzione
Parliamo, facciamo conversazioni al buio
Il mondo dorme, sono sveglio con te, con te
Guardiamo film che entrambi abbiamo già visto
Non sto nemmeno guardando lo schermo
È vero, ti ho messo gli occhi addosso
E dici che non ne vali la pena
Ti senti a disagio per i tuoi difetti
Beh, ai miei occhi, sei perfetta come sei
Non proverò mai a cambiarti, a cambiarti
Voglio sempre te come sei, te come sei
Giuro su tutto ciò che prego
Che non ti spezzerò il cuore
Sarò lì quando ti sentirai sola, sola
Conserva i segreti che mi hai detto, mi hai rivelato
E il tuo amore è tutto ciò che mi devi
E non ti spezzerò il cuore
La domenica mattina dormiamo fino a mezzogiorno
Oh, potrei dormire ovunque vicino a te, vicino a te
E noi, abbiamo posti dove dobbiamo essere entrambi
Ma non c'è niente che preferirei fare
Che far saltare tutti i miei piani per te
E dici che non ne vali la pena
Ti senti a disagio per i tuoi difetti
Beh, ai miei occhi, sei perfetta come sei
Non proverò mai a cambiarti, a cambiarti
Voglio sempre te come sei, te come sei
Giuro su tutto ciò che prego
Che non ti spezzerò il cuore
Sarò lì quando ti sentirai sola, sola
Conserva i segreti che mi hai detto, mi hai rivelato
E il tuo amore è tutto ciò che mi devi
E non ti spezzerò il cuore
Quando nessuno sembra accorgersene
E i tuoi giorni sembrano così difficili
Mia cara, dovresti saperlo
Il mio amore è ovunque tu sarai
Non proverò mai a cambiarti, a cambiarti
Voglio sempre te come sei, te come sei
Giuro su tutto ciò che prego
Che non ti spezzerò il cuore
Sarò lì quando ti sentirai sola, sola
Conserva i segreti che mi hai detto, mi hai rivelato
E il tuo amore è tutto ciò che mi devi
E non ti spezzerò il cuore
Ooh
Ooh
Non ti spezzerò il cuore