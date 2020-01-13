John Legend, Conversations in the dark: ascolta la nuova ballad romantica

Di Alberto Graziola lunedì 13 gennaio 2020

Ecco la nuova ballad di John Legend, Conversations in the dark

Prodotto da Gregg Wattenberg & Pom Pom, Conversations in the dark è il nuovo singolo di John Legend, uscito in questi giorni su iTunes e presto inserito (insieme alla sua apparizione come guest star) nella prossima puntata di "This is us" in onda negli Usa.

Il brano è una ballad romantica, una lettera d'amore in cui vengono esposti i sentimenti più intensi e declamate le promesse di un amore lontano da qualsiasi possibile sofferenza: ""E il tuo amore è tutto ciò che mi devi e non ti spezzerò il cuore."

In poche ore, il pezzo ha già raggiunto la top 5 dei brani più scaricati su iTunes Usa.

Qui sotto testo e traduzione mentre, in apertura post, potete ascoltare la canzone.

John Legend, Conversations in the dark, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Talk, let's have conversations in the dark

World is sleeping, I'm awake with you, with you

Watch movies that we've both already seen

I ain't even looking at the screen

It's true, I got my eyes on you

[Pre-Chorus1]

And you say that you're not worth it

You get hung up on your flaws

Well, in my eyes, you are perfect as you are

[Chorus2]

I won't ever try to change you, change you

I will always want the same you, same you

Swear on everything I pray to

That I won't break your heart

I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely

Keep the secrets that you told me, told me

And your love is all you owe me

And I won't break your heart

[Verse 2]

On Sunday mornings we sleep in 'til noon

Oh, I could sleep wherever next to you, next to you

And we, we got places we both gotta be

But there ain't nothing I would rather do

Than blow off all my plans for you

[Pre-Chorus1]

And you say that you're not worth it

And get hung up on your flaws

But in my eyes, you are perfect as you are

As you are

[Chorus2]

I won't ever try to change you, change you

I will always want the same you, same you

Swear on everything I pray to

That I won't break your heart

I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely

Keep the secrets that you told me, told me

And your love is all you owe me

And I won't break your heart

[Bridge5]

When no one seems to notice

And your days, they seem so hard

My darling, you should know this

My love is everywhere you are

[Chorus2]

I won't ever try to change you, change you (Yeah)

I will always want the same you, same you (Oh-oh)

Swear on everything I pray to

That I won't break your heart (Yeah)

I'll be there when you get lonely, lonely (Oh, when you get lonely)

Keep the secrets that you told me, told me (Yeah-yeah)

And your love is all you owe me

And I won't break your heart

[Outro7]

Ooh

Ooh

I won't break your heart

John Legend, Conversations in the dark, Traduzione

Parliamo, facciamo conversazioni al buio

Il mondo dorme, sono sveglio con te, con te

Guardiamo film che entrambi abbiamo già visto

Non sto nemmeno guardando lo schermo

È vero, ti ho messo gli occhi addosso

E dici che non ne vali la pena

Ti senti a disagio per i tuoi difetti

Beh, ai miei occhi, sei perfetta come sei

Non proverò mai a cambiarti, a cambiarti

Voglio sempre te come sei, te come sei

Giuro su tutto ciò che prego

Che non ti spezzerò il cuore

Sarò lì quando ti sentirai sola, sola

Conserva i segreti che mi hai detto, mi hai rivelato

E il tuo amore è tutto ciò che mi devi

E non ti spezzerò il cuore

La domenica mattina dormiamo fino a mezzogiorno

Oh, potrei dormire ovunque vicino a te, vicino a te

E noi, abbiamo posti dove dobbiamo essere entrambi

Ma non c'è niente che preferirei fare

Che far saltare tutti i miei piani per te

E dici che non ne vali la pena

Ti senti a disagio per i tuoi difetti

Beh, ai miei occhi, sei perfetta come sei

Non proverò mai a cambiarti, a cambiarti

Voglio sempre te come sei, te come sei

Giuro su tutto ciò che prego

Che non ti spezzerò il cuore

Sarò lì quando ti sentirai sola, sola

Conserva i segreti che mi hai detto, mi hai rivelato

E il tuo amore è tutto ciò che mi devi

E non ti spezzerò il cuore

Quando nessuno sembra accorgersene

E i tuoi giorni sembrano così difficili

Mia cara, dovresti saperlo

Il mio amore è ovunque tu sarai

Non proverò mai a cambiarti, a cambiarti

Voglio sempre te come sei, te come sei

Giuro su tutto ciò che prego

Che non ti spezzerò il cuore

Sarò lì quando ti sentirai sola, sola

Conserva i segreti che mi hai detto, mi hai rivelato

E il tuo amore è tutto ciò che mi devi

E non ti spezzerò il cuore

Ooh

Ooh

Non ti spezzerò il cuore