Arizona Zervas, Roxanne: il singolo nato grazie al successo su Tik Tok
Boom grazie a Tik Tok di Arizona Zervas con Roxanne: il significato e di cosa parla la canzone.
“Roxanne" è un singolo di Arizona Zervas. Ha iniziato a guadagnare terreno con la popolare app TikTok nell'ottobre del 2019.
Il brano descrive una ragazza di nome Roxanne, che, secondo quanto raccontato da Arizona, ama fare festa e spendere i soldi di suo padre. Descrive il suo rapporto con lei e, in generale, come si comporta ed è.
"Roxanne" è una canzone che parla di una ragazza che volevo ma di cui non avevo bisogno"
Qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione del pezzo:
Arizona Zervas, Roxanne, Lyrics
[Intro1]
All for the 'Gram
Bitches love the 'Gram
Oh, wait, shit
Brr, brr (Ayy, yeah, yeah, yeah, ayy)
Brr, brr, brr, ayy
Skrrt skrrt
Ninety four don't need no brakes, yeah
[Chorus2]
Roxanne, Roxanne
All she wanna do is party all night
God damn, Roxanne
Never gonna love me, but it's alright
She think I'm an asshole, she think I'm a player
She keep running back, though, only 'cause I pay up
Roxanne, Roxanne
All she wanna do is party all night
[Verse 1]
Met her at a party in the hills, yeah
She just wanna do it for the thrill, yeah
Shorty drive a poodle with no top (Top, top)
But if I throw this money, she gon' drop, ayy
She don't wait in lines if it's too long
She don't drive the whip unless the roof off
Only wanna call when the cash out
Only take the pic when her ass out
[Pre-Chorus3]
She from Malibu, uh, Malibu
If you ain't got a foreign, then she laugh at you, uh
Malibu, uh, Malibu
Spending daddy's money with a attitude
[Chorus2]
Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)
All she wanna do is party all night
God damn (God damn), Roxanne (Roxanne)
Never gonna love me, but it's alright
She think I'm an asshole, she think I'm a player
She keep running back, though, only 'cause I pay up
Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)
All she wanna do is party all night
[Interlude5]
I just wanna have fun
[Verse 2]
In LA, yeah, got no brakes, yeah
Living fast, Ricky Bobby, shake and bake, yeah
See the chain? Yeah, issa lake, yeah
Swipe the Chase, ooh, now she wanna date, yeah
Straight to Nobu on the coast, ooh
Shorty only like cocaine and Whole Foods
Yeah, snappin' all up on the 'Gram, ass going crazy (Woo)
Now she wanna fuck me in the foreign, goin' 80
[Pre-Chorus3]
Up in Malibu, uh, Malibu
If you ain't got a foreign, then she laugh at you, uh
Malibu, uh, Malibu
Spending daddy's money with a attitude
[Chorus2]
Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)
All she wanna do is party all night (All night, yeah)
God damn (God damn), Roxanne (Roxanne)
Never gonna love me, but it's alright (Alright, yeah)
She think I'm an asshole, she think I'm a player
She keep running back, though, only 'cause I pay up
Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)
All she wanna do is party all night
Arizona Zervas, Roxanne, Traduzione
Tutto per Instagram
Le cattive ragazze adorano Instagram
Oh, aspetta, merd*
Brr, brr (Ayy, sì, sì, sì, ayy)
Brr, brr, brr, ayy
Skrrt skrrt
1994, non hanno bisogno di freni, sì
Roxanne, Roxanne
Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte
Dannazione, Roxanne
Non mi amerai mai, ma va bene
Lei pensa che io sia uno stronzo, pensa che io sia un giocatore
Continua a correre indietro, però, solo perché io pago
Roxanne, Roxanne
Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte
L'ho incontrata a una festa sulle colline, sì
Vuole solo farlo per il brivido, sì
Shorty guida un barboncino senza cima (sopra, sopra)
Ma se lancio in aria questi soldi, lei cadrà, ayy
Non aspetta in fila se è troppo lunga
Non guida a meno che il tetto non si stacchi
Voglio chiamare solo quando escono i soldi
Scatta la foto solo quando il suo culo è fuori
Lei di Malibu, ehm, Malibu
Se non hai uno straniero, allora lei ride di te, uh
Malibu, Malibu
Spende i soldi di papà con abilità
Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)
Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte
Dannazione (Dannazione), Roxanne (Roxanne)
Non mi amerai mai, ma va bene
Lei pensa che io sia uno str0nzo, pensa che io sia un giocatore
Continua a ritornare, però, solo perché io pago
Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)
Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte
voglio solo divertirmi
A Los Angeles, sì, non ho freni, sì
Vivere veloce, Ricky Bobby, agitare e cuocere, sì
Vedi la catena? Sì, lago Issa, sì
Swipe the Chase, ooh, ora vuole uscire, sì
Direttamente a Nobu sulla costa, ooh
A Shorty piace solo la cocaina e gli alimenti integrali
Sì, scattando tutto su Instagram, culo impazzendo (Woo)
Ora vuole scoparmi all'estero, a 80 all'ora
A Malibu, Malibu
Se non sei uno straniero, allora lei ride di te, uh
Malibu, Malibu
Spendere i soldi di papà con abilità
Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)
Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte
Dannazione (Dannazione), Roxanne (Roxanne)
Non mi amerai mai, ma va bene
Lei pensa che io sia uno str0nzo, pensa che io sia un giocatore
Continua a ritornare, però, solo perché io pago
Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)
Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte