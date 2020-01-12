Arizona Zervas, Roxanne: il singolo nato grazie al successo su Tik Tok

Di Alberto Graziola domenica 12 gennaio 2020

Boom grazie a Tik Tok di Arizona Zervas con Roxanne: il significato e di cosa parla la canzone.

“Roxanne" è un singolo di Arizona Zervas. Ha iniziato a guadagnare terreno con la popolare app TikTok nell'ottobre del 2019.

Il brano descrive una ragazza di nome Roxanne, che, secondo quanto raccontato da Arizona, ama fare festa e spendere i soldi di suo padre. Descrive il suo rapporto con lei e, in generale, come si comporta ed è.

"Roxanne" è una canzone che parla di una ragazza che volevo ma di cui non avevo bisogno"

Qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione del pezzo:

Arizona Zervas, Roxanne, Lyrics

[Intro1]

All for the 'Gram

Bitches love the 'Gram

Oh, wait, shit

Brr, brr (Ayy, yeah, yeah, yeah, ayy)

Brr, brr, brr, ayy

Skrrt skrrt

Ninety four don't need no brakes, yeah

[Chorus2]

Roxanne, Roxanne

All she wanna do is party all night

God damn, Roxanne

Never gonna love me, but it's alright

She think I'm an asshole, she think I'm a player

She keep running back, though, only 'cause I pay up

Roxanne, Roxanne

All she wanna do is party all night

[Verse 1]

Met her at a party in the hills, yeah

She just wanna do it for the thrill, yeah

Shorty drive a poodle with no top (Top, top)

But if I throw this money, she gon' drop, ayy

She don't wait in lines if it's too long

She don't drive the whip unless the roof off

Only wanna call when the cash out

Only take the pic when her ass out

[Pre-Chorus3]

She from Malibu, uh, Malibu

If you ain't got a foreign, then she laugh at you, uh

Malibu, uh, Malibu

Spending daddy's money with a attitude

[Chorus2]

Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)

All she wanna do is party all night

God damn (God damn), Roxanne (Roxanne)

Never gonna love me, but it's alright

She think I'm an asshole, she think I'm a player

She keep running back, though, only 'cause I pay up

Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)

All she wanna do is party all night

[Interlude5]

I just wanna have fun

[Verse 2]

In LA, yeah, got no brakes, yeah

Living fast, Ricky Bobby, shake and bake, yeah

See the chain? Yeah, issa lake, yeah

Swipe the Chase, ooh, now she wanna date, yeah

Straight to Nobu on the coast, ooh

Shorty only like cocaine and Whole Foods

Yeah, snappin' all up on the 'Gram, ass going crazy (Woo)

Now she wanna fuck me in the foreign, goin' 80

[Pre-Chorus3]

Up in Malibu, uh, Malibu

If you ain't got a foreign, then she laugh at you, uh

Malibu, uh, Malibu

Spending daddy's money with a attitude

[Chorus2]

Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)

All she wanna do is party all night (All night, yeah)

God damn (God damn), Roxanne (Roxanne)

Never gonna love me, but it's alright (Alright, yeah)

She think I'm an asshole, she think I'm a player

She keep running back, though, only 'cause I pay up

Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)

All she wanna do is party all night

Arizona Zervas, Roxanne, Traduzione

Tutto per Instagram

Le cattive ragazze adorano Instagram

Oh, aspetta, merd*

Brr, brr (Ayy, sì, sì, sì, ayy)

Brr, brr, brr, ayy

Skrrt skrrt

1994, non hanno bisogno di freni, sì

Roxanne, Roxanne

Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte

Dannazione, Roxanne

Non mi amerai mai, ma va bene

Lei pensa che io sia uno stronzo, pensa che io sia un giocatore

Continua a correre indietro, però, solo perché io pago

Roxanne, Roxanne

Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte

L'ho incontrata a una festa sulle colline, sì

Vuole solo farlo per il brivido, sì

Shorty guida un barboncino senza cima (sopra, sopra)

Ma se lancio in aria questi soldi, lei cadrà, ayy

Non aspetta in fila se è troppo lunga

Non guida a meno che il tetto non si stacchi

Voglio chiamare solo quando escono i soldi

Scatta la foto solo quando il suo culo è fuori

Lei di Malibu, ehm, Malibu

Se non hai uno straniero, allora lei ride di te, uh

Malibu, Malibu

Spende i soldi di papà con abilità

Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)

Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte

Dannazione (Dannazione), Roxanne (Roxanne)

Non mi amerai mai, ma va bene

Lei pensa che io sia uno str0nzo, pensa che io sia un giocatore

Continua a ritornare, però, solo perché io pago

Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)

Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte

voglio solo divertirmi

A Los Angeles, sì, non ho freni, sì

Vivere veloce, Ricky Bobby, agitare e cuocere, sì

Vedi la catena? Sì, lago Issa, sì

Swipe the Chase, ooh, ora vuole uscire, sì

Direttamente a Nobu sulla costa, ooh

A Shorty piace solo la cocaina e gli alimenti integrali

Sì, scattando tutto su Instagram, culo impazzendo (Woo)

Ora vuole scoparmi all'estero, a 80 all'ora

A Malibu, Malibu

Se non sei uno straniero, allora lei ride di te, uh

Malibu, Malibu

Spendere i soldi di papà con abilità

Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)

Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte

Dannazione (Dannazione), Roxanne (Roxanne)

Non mi amerai mai, ma va bene

Lei pensa che io sia uno str0nzo, pensa che io sia un giocatore

Continua a ritornare, però, solo perché io pago

Roxanne (Roxanne), Roxanne (Roxanne)

Tutto quello che vuole fare è festeggiare tutta la notte