Brit Awards 2020, ecco tutte le nomination: svettano Lewis Capaldi e Dave

Di

Boom di nomination per Lewis Capaldi e Dave ai Brit Awards 2020

Sono state svelate oggi le nomination dei Brit Awards 2020 che andrà in onda a febbraio.

Ecco tutti i cantanti in lizza nelle rispettive categorie.

Ad ottenere le maggiori candidature sono stati Lewis Capaldi e Dave.

British female solo artist

Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia

British male solo artist

Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy

British group

Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals

British single

AJ Tracey: Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man: Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy: Location
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care
Lewis Capaldi: Someone You Loved
Mabel: Don’t Call Me Up
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus: Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Sam Smith & Normani: Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy: Vossi Bop
Tom Walker: Just You And I

Best New Artist

Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Dave: Psychodrama
Harry Styles: Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired To A  Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka:Kiwanuka
Stormzy: Heavy Is The Head

International Female Solo

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

International Male Solo

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, the Creator

Notizie dalla rete

  3. Brit Awards 2020, ecco tutte le nomination: svettano Lewis Capaldi e Dave
  • shares
  • Mail

I Magazines di Blogo

02blog06blogartsblogbenessereblogautoblogbebeblogbooksblogcalcioblogcineblogclickblogcomicsblogdeluxeblogdesignerblogdownloadblogecoblogfashionbloggadgetbloggamesbloggossipbloggustobloghappyblogmelablogmobileblogmotoblogmotorsportblogoutdoorblogpinkblogqueerblogsoldiblogsoundsblogtoysblogtravelblogtvblogcrimeblogpolisblogpetsblog

SCELTI PER VOI

Categorie
Vedi tutte | Archivio