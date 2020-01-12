Brit Awards 2020, ecco tutte le nomination: svettano Lewis Capaldi e Dave
Boom di nomination per Lewis Capaldi e Dave ai Brit Awards 2020
Sono state svelate oggi le nomination dei Brit Awards 2020 che andrà in onda a febbraio.
Ecco tutti i cantanti in lizza nelle rispettive categorie.
Ad ottenere le maggiori candidature sono stati Lewis Capaldi e Dave.
British female solo artist
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mabel
Mahalia
British male solo artist
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy
British group
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Foals
British single
AJ Tracey: Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man: Giant
Dave ft Burna Boy: Location
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care
Lewis Capaldi: Someone You Loved
Mabel: Don’t Call Me Up
Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus: Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Sam Smith & Normani: Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy: Vossi Bop
Tom Walker: Just You And I
Best New Artist
Aitch
Dave
Lewis Capaldi
Mabel
Sam Fender
Mastercard Album Of The Year
Dave: Psychodrama
Harry Styles: Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka:Kiwanuka
Stormzy: Heavy Is The Head
International Female Solo
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo
International Male Solo
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
Tyler, the Creator