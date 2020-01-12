Brit Awards 2020, ecco tutte le nomination: svettano Lewis Capaldi e Dave

Di Alberto Graziola domenica 12 gennaio 2020

Boom di nomination per Lewis Capaldi e Dave ai Brit Awards 2020

Sono state svelate oggi le nomination dei Brit Awards 2020 che andrà in onda a febbraio.

Ecco tutti i cantanti in lizza nelle rispettive categorie.

Ad ottenere le maggiori candidature sono stati Lewis Capaldi e Dave.

British female solo artist

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mabel

Mahalia

British male solo artist

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

British group

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Foals

British single

AJ Tracey: Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man: Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy: Location

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber: I Don’t Care

Lewis Capaldi: Someone You Loved

Mabel: Don’t Call Me Up

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus: Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Sam Smith & Normani: Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy: Vossi Bop

Tom Walker: Just You And I

Best New Artist

Aitch

Dave

Lewis Capaldi

Mabel

Sam Fender

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Dave: Psychodrama

Harry Styles: Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi: Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka:Kiwanuka

Stormzy: Heavy Is The Head

International Female Solo

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International Male Solo

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Tyler, the Creator