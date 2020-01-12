Alicia Keys, Underdog: una canzone sulla storia di tanti eroi non celebrati (video)

Alicia Keys, Underdog: ecco il video del nuovo singolo

"Underdog" è una canzone R&B uptempo pubblicata come terzo singolo del prossimo settimo album in studio di Alicia Keys, A.L.I.C.I.A.

Secondo Complex, "la storia raccontata si concentra sulle persone comuni che trascorrono le loro giornate in cerca di una vita migliore". Il brano è stato co-scritto dalla stessa Keys, insieme a Ed Sheeran, dalla cantautrice irlandese Foy Vance e dai cantautori Amy Wadge, Jonny Coffer e Johnny McDaid, co-prodotta dalla Keys e McDaid.

La cantante ha raccontato, in merito al pezzo:

Adoro questa canzone. Essere sfavoriti è sfidare le probabilità! Per dimostrare a coloro che pensano che non sbaglierai. Ogni giorno, svegliarsi e scegliere di andare avanti è una vittoria. Un piccolo trionfo che conta davvero. Amo che la canzone sia la storia di così tanti eroi non celebrati. Sono stata cresciuta da una madre single. È una campionessa, è la mia ispirazione. Dissero che non ce l'avrei mai fatta, ma sono nata per rompere gli schemi.

In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Alicia Keys, Underdog, Lyrics

[Intro1]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

[Verse 1]

She was walking in the street, looked up and noticed

He was nameless, he was homeless

She asked him his name and told him what hers was

He gave her a story 'bout life

With a glint in his eye and a corner of a smile

One conversation, a simple moment

The things that change us if we notice

When we look up sometimes

[Pre-Chorus2]

They said I would never make it

But I was built to break the mold

The only dream that I've been chasing is my own

[Chorus3]

So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop

Single mothers waiting on a check to come

Young teachers, student doctors

Sons on the front line knowing they don't get to run

This goes out to the underdog

Keep on keeping at what you love

You'll find that someday soon enough

You will rise up, rise up, yeah

[Post-Chorus4]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

[Verse 2]

She's riding in a taxi back to the kitchen

Talking to the driver 'bout his wife and his children

On the run from a country where they put you in prison

For being a woman and speaking your mind

She looked in his eyes in the mirror and he smiled

One conversation, a single moment

The things that change us if we notice

When we look up sometimes

[Pre-Chorus2]

They said I would never make it

But I was built to break the mold

The only dream that I've been chasing is my own

[Chorus3]

So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop

Single mothers waiting on a check to come

Young teachers, student doctors

Sons on the front line knowing they don't get to run

This goes out to the underdog

Keep on keeping at what you love

You'll find that someday soon enough

You will rise up, rise up, yeah

[Post-Chorus4]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

[Bridge8]

Everybody rise up

You gonna rise up, ayy

[Chorus3]

So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop

Single mothers waiting on a check to come (Single mothers)

Young teachers, student doctors (Yeah)

Sons on the front line knowing they don't get to run

This goes out to the underdog

Keep on keeping at what you love

You'll find that someday soon enough

You will rise up, rise up, yeah

[Post-Chorus4]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Alicia Keys, Underdog, Traduzione

[Intro1]

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Stava camminando per la strada, alzò lo sguardo e notò

Era senza nome, era un senzatetto

Lei gli chiese il suo nome e gli disse quale era il suo

Le ha raccontato una storia sulla vita

Con un luccichio negli occhi e un angolo di un sorriso

Una conversazione, un momento semplice

Le cose che ci cambiano se notiamo

Quando alziamo lo sguardo a volte

Dissero che non ce l'avrei mai fatta

Ma sono nata per rompere gli schemi

L'unico sogno che ho inseguito è il mio

Quindi canto una canzone per i trafficanti che commerciano alla fermata dell'autobus

Madri single in attesa di un assegno a venire

Giovani insegnanti, dottorandi

Figli in prima linea sapendo che non riescono a correre

Questo è per il perdente

Continua a mantenere ciò che ami

Lo scoprirai presto

Ti alzi, ti alzi, sì

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Sta tornando in taxi in cucina

Parlando con l'autista di sua moglie e dei suoi figli

In fuga da un paese in cui ti hanno messo in prigione

Per essere una donna e far parlare la tua mente

Lei si guardò negli occhi allo specchio e lui sorrise

Una conversazione, un solo momento

Le cose che ci cambiano se notiamo

Quando alziamo lo sguardo a volte

Dissero che non ce l'avrei mai fatta

Ma sono nata per rompere gli schemi

L'unico sogno che ho inseguito è il mio

Quindi canto una canzone per i trafficanti che commerciano alla fermata dell'autobus

Madri single in attesa di un assegno a venire

Giovani insegnanti, dottorandi

Figli in prima linea sapendo che non riescono a correre

Questo è per il perdente

Continua a mantenere ciò che ami

Lo scoprirai presto

Ti alzi, ti alzi, sì

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Tutti in piedi

Alzatevi, ayy

Quindi canto una canzone per i trafficanti che commerciano alla fermata dell'autobus

Madri single in attesa di un assegno (Madri single)

Giovani insegnanti, dottorandi (Sì)

Figli in prima linea sapendo che non riescono a correre

Questo va fuori per il perdente

Continua a mantenere ciò che ami

Lo scoprirai presto

Ti alzi, ti alzi, sì

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh