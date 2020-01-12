Alicia Keys, Underdog: una canzone sulla storia di tanti eroi non celebrati (video)
Alicia Keys, Underdog: ecco il video del nuovo singolo
"Underdog" è una canzone R&B uptempo pubblicata come terzo singolo del prossimo settimo album in studio di Alicia Keys, A.L.I.C.I.A.
Secondo Complex, "la storia raccontata si concentra sulle persone comuni che trascorrono le loro giornate in cerca di una vita migliore". Il brano è stato co-scritto dalla stessa Keys, insieme a Ed Sheeran, dalla cantautrice irlandese Foy Vance e dai cantautori Amy Wadge, Jonny Coffer e Johnny McDaid, co-prodotta dalla Keys e McDaid.
La cantante ha raccontato, in merito al pezzo:
Adoro questa canzone. Essere sfavoriti è sfidare le probabilità! Per dimostrare a coloro che pensano che non sbaglierai. Ogni giorno, svegliarsi e scegliere di andare avanti è una vittoria. Un piccolo trionfo che conta davvero. Amo che la canzone sia la storia di così tanti eroi non celebrati. Sono stata cresciuta da una madre single. È una campionessa, è la mia ispirazione. Dissero che non ce l'avrei mai fatta, ma sono nata per rompere gli schemi.
In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione.
Alicia Keys, Underdog, Lyrics
[Intro1]
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
[Verse 1]
She was walking in the street, looked up and noticed
He was nameless, he was homeless
She asked him his name and told him what hers was
He gave her a story 'bout life
With a glint in his eye and a corner of a smile
One conversation, a simple moment
The things that change us if we notice
When we look up sometimes
[Pre-Chorus2]
They said I would never make it
But I was built to break the mold
The only dream that I've been chasing is my own
[Chorus3]
So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come
Young teachers, student doctors
Sons on the front line knowing they don't get to run
This goes out to the underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You'll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah
[Post-Chorus4]
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
[Verse 2]
She's riding in a taxi back to the kitchen
Talking to the driver 'bout his wife and his children
On the run from a country where they put you in prison
For being a woman and speaking your mind
She looked in his eyes in the mirror and he smiled
One conversation, a single moment
The things that change us if we notice
When we look up sometimes
[Pre-Chorus2]
They said I would never make it
But I was built to break the mold
The only dream that I've been chasing is my own
[Chorus3]
So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come
Young teachers, student doctors
Sons on the front line knowing they don't get to run
This goes out to the underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You'll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah
[Post-Chorus4]
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
[Bridge8]
Everybody rise up
You gonna rise up, ayy
[Chorus3]
So I sing a song for the hustlers trading at the bus stop
Single mothers waiting on a check to come (Single mothers)
Young teachers, student doctors (Yeah)
Sons on the front line knowing they don't get to run
This goes out to the underdog
Keep on keeping at what you love
You'll find that someday soon enough
You will rise up, rise up, yeah
[Post-Chorus4]
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Alicia Keys, Underdog, Traduzione
[Intro1]
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Stava camminando per la strada, alzò lo sguardo e notò
Era senza nome, era un senzatetto
Lei gli chiese il suo nome e gli disse quale era il suo
Le ha raccontato una storia sulla vita
Con un luccichio negli occhi e un angolo di un sorriso
Una conversazione, un momento semplice
Le cose che ci cambiano se notiamo
Quando alziamo lo sguardo a volte
Dissero che non ce l'avrei mai fatta
Ma sono nata per rompere gli schemi
L'unico sogno che ho inseguito è il mio
Quindi canto una canzone per i trafficanti che commerciano alla fermata dell'autobus
Madri single in attesa di un assegno a venire
Giovani insegnanti, dottorandi
Figli in prima linea sapendo che non riescono a correre
Questo è per il perdente
Continua a mantenere ciò che ami
Lo scoprirai presto
Ti alzi, ti alzi, sì
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Sta tornando in taxi in cucina
Parlando con l'autista di sua moglie e dei suoi figli
In fuga da un paese in cui ti hanno messo in prigione
Per essere una donna e far parlare la tua mente
Lei si guardò negli occhi allo specchio e lui sorrise
Una conversazione, un solo momento
Le cose che ci cambiano se notiamo
Quando alziamo lo sguardo a volte
Dissero che non ce l'avrei mai fatta
Ma sono nata per rompere gli schemi
L'unico sogno che ho inseguito è il mio
Quindi canto una canzone per i trafficanti che commerciano alla fermata dell'autobus
Madri single in attesa di un assegno a venire
Giovani insegnanti, dottorandi
Figli in prima linea sapendo che non riescono a correre
Questo è per il perdente
Continua a mantenere ciò che ami
Lo scoprirai presto
Ti alzi, ti alzi, sì
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Tutti in piedi
Alzatevi, ayy
Quindi canto una canzone per i trafficanti che commerciano alla fermata dell'autobus
Madri single in attesa di un assegno (Madri single)
Giovani insegnanti, dottorandi (Sì)
Figli in prima linea sapendo che non riescono a correre
Questo va fuori per il perdente
Continua a mantenere ciò che ami
Lo scoprirai presto
Ti alzi, ti alzi, sì
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh