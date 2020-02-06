Dear Jealousy, Mika: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale
Mika, Dear Jealousy: ecco il video ufficiale della canzone
Dear Jealousy è il nuovo singolo di Mika, prodotto da Mark Crew, Dan Priddy & George Moore e presente nell'ultimo disco di inediti rilasciato dal cantante, My Name Is Michael Holbrook.
La canzone, scritta dallo stesso artista insieme a George Moore & Amy Wadge, è accompagnata da un video ufficiale che è stato rilasciato in queste ore e che potete recuperare in apertura post.
A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del brano:
Mika, Dear Jealousy, Lyrics
[Intro1]
Jealousy, bring the music back to me
[Verse 1]
Dear jealousy
You know every part of me
Hiding where no one can see
I want you to leave
Dear jealousy
Why you smiling creepily?
Your fingertips keep holding on
But your tricks won't work on me
Oh baby, I'm jealous, I'm jealous
I'm jealous of us
I'm jealous of everything that I know we could be
But never really seems enough
I'm jealous, I'm jealous of everyone
Jealous of the man I used to be
And the man I could become
[Pre-Chorus2]
I'm jealous of your face, of your lips, of your eyes
Jealous of your house and the car you drive
Jealous of your truth and I'm jealous of lies
I'm jealous (Dear jealousy)
Jealous of the ground beneath my feet
Jealous of your mouth and the air we breathe
Jealous of the way that you look at me
I'm jealous
[Chorus3]
It's coming out to get us, get us
You better run away while it let us
'Cause like it or not, every day we get a little better
At jealousy
We got one thing in common, amen
Only problem is that it's wrong and
In every single person, even you, even me
Is jealousy
[Verse 2]
Dear jealousy
When did you move in with me?
This bed wasn't made for three
It's time for you to leave
Oh baby, I'm jealous, I'm jealous
I'm jealous of us
I'm jealous of everything that I know we could be
But never really seems enough
I'm jealous, I'm jealous of everyone
Jealous of the man I used to be
And the man I could become
[Pre-Chorus2]
I'm jealous of your face, of your lips, of your eyes
Jealous of your house and the car you drive
Jealous of your truth and I'm jealous of lies
I'm jealous (Dear jealousy)
Jealous of the ground beneath my feet
Jealous of your mouth and the air we breathe
Jealous of the way that you look at me
I'm jealous
[Chorus3]
It's coming out to get us, get us
You better run away while it let us
'Cause like it or not, every day we get a little better
At jealousy
We got one thing in common, amen
Only problem is that it's wrong and
In every single person, even you, even me
Is jealousy
[Bridge6]
Jealousy
Bring the music back to me
I can't even write a song
If you're standing over me (Dear jealousy)
Jealousy
I'll take the good times with the rough
I don't need to be the richest guy
I know enough is enough (Dear jealousy)
Jealousy
Stop confusing me
I am sick of seeing everything
In different shades of green (Dear jealousy)
Jealousy
It took a while for me to see
I thought I was the one who's jealous
But you're jealous of me (Dear jealousy)
[Chorus3]
It's coming out to get us, get us
You better run away while it let us
'Cause like it or not, every day we get a little better
At jealousy
We got one thing in common, amen
Only problem is that it's wrong and
In every single person, even you, even me
Is jealousy
[Outro8]
It's coming out to get us, get us
We better run away while it let us
'Cause like it or not
Every day we get a little better
At jealousy
Mika, Dear Jealousy, Traduzione
Gelosia, riportami la musica
Cara gelosia
Conosci ogni parte di me
Ti nascondi dove nessuno può vederti
Voglio che tu te ne vada
Cara gelosia
Perché sorridi in maniera inquietante?
La punta delle dita continuano a resistere
Ma i tuoi trucchi non funzioneranno su di me
Oh piccola, sono geloso, sono geloso
Sono geloso di noi
Sono geloso di tutto ciò che so che potremmo essere
Ma non sembra mai abbastanza
Sono geloso, sono geloso di tutti
Geloso dell'uomo che ero
E dell'uomo che potrei diventare
Sono geloso del tuo viso, delle tue labbra, dei tuoi occhi
Geloso di casa tua e dell'auto che guidi
Geloso della tua verità e sono geloso delle bugie
Sono geloso (cara gelosia)
Geloso del terreno sotto i miei piedi
Geloso della tua bocca e dell'aria che respiriamo
Geloso del modo in cui mi guardi
sono geloso
Spunta fuori per prenderci, prenderci
Faresti meglio a scappare mentre ce lo permette
Perché piaccia o no, ogni giorno miglioriamo un po'
Con la gelosia
Abbiamo una cosa in comune, amen
L'unico problema è che è sbagliato e
In ogni singola persona, anche tu, anche io
È gelosia
Cara gelosia
Quando ti sei trasferita da me?
Questo letto non era fatto per tre
È tempo che te ne vada
Oh piccola, sono geloso, sono geloso
Sono geloso di noi
Sono geloso di tutto ciò che so che potremmo essere
Ma non sembra mai abbastanza
Sono geloso, sono geloso di tutti
Geloso dell'uomo che ero
E l'uomo che potrei diventare
Sono geloso del tuo viso, delle tue labbra, dei tuoi occhi
Geloso di casa tua e dell'auto che guidi
Geloso della tua verità e sono geloso delle bugie
Sono geloso (cara gelosia)
Geloso del terreno sotto i miei piedi
Geloso della tua bocca e dell'aria che respiriamo
Geloso del modo in cui mi guardi
sono geloso
Spunta fuori per prenderci, prenderci
Faresti meglio a scappare mentre ce lo permette
Perché piaccia o no, ogni giorno miglioriamo un po'
Con la gelosia
Abbiamo una cosa in comune, amen
L'unico problema è che è sbagliato e
In ogni singola persona, anche tu, anche io
È gelosia
Gelosia
Riporta la musica a me
Non riesco nemmeno a scrivere una canzone
Se mi stai sopra (cara gelosia)
Gelosia
Prenderò i bei tempi con quelli brutti
Non ho bisogno di essere il ragazzo più ricco
So che abbastanza è abbastanza (Cara gelosia)
Gelosia
Smetti di confondermi
Sono stufo di vedere tutto
In diverse tonalità di verde (Cara gelosia)
Gelosia
Mi ci è voluto un po' per vedere
Pensavo di essere geloso
Ma sei geloso di me (Cara gelosia)
Spunta fuori per prenderci, prenderci
Faresti meglio a scappare mentre ce lo permette
Perché piaccia o no, ogni giorno miglioriamo un po'
Con la gelosia
Abbiamo una cosa in comune, amen
L'unico problema è che è sbagliato e
In ogni singola persona, anche tu, anche io
È gelosia
Viene fuori per prenderci, prenderci
Meglio scappare mentre ce lo permette
Perché piaccia o no
Ogni giorno miglioriamo un po'
Alla gelosia